ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Guide

I did 50 hamstring curls a day for a week — and the results surprised me

By Jane McGuire
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z1xqC_0jQorQUR00

As a fitness editor, there’s nothing I love more than a weird and wonderful workout challenge. From trying 50 walking planks a day for a week , to walking 10,000 steps a day for a month , I’ve tried it all. Next up on my list was hamstring curls, so I decided to add 50 to my routine for a week — read on to find out what happened.

The simple hamstring curl targets the muscles in the back of your thigh, including the semitendinosus, semimembranosus, and biceps femoris, which make up the hamstrings. These muscles work together to allow you to bend at the knee and move your thigh — critical for walking and running. A hamstring curl, or leg curl, is a simple exercise that involves bending your knees and moving your heels toward your glutes while keeping the rest of your body still. It’s typically done on a leg curl machine, but there are a number of alternatives you can do without going to a gym.

The hamstring curl is a great exercise for runners, but what would 50-a-day do to my legs? I set out to find out. As a reminder, working on the same muscle group every day isn’t recommended as it’s important to give muscles time to recover after putting them under stress. If you’re new to an exercise, or you’re returning to exercise after an injury, it’s a good idea to check your form with a personal trainer before adding reps or weight to the move.

Looking for more workout inspiration? Here’s what happened when this writer did bicep curls every day for a week , plus when our fitness writer challenged her shoulders with 50 Arnold presses a day for a week .

How to do a hamstring curl

As mentioned in the intro, I mainly focused on variations that didn’t involve going to the gym. Here are a few options:

Standing hamstring curl: This is the most simple form of hamstring curl. Stand with your feet hip-width apart, and shift your weight to your left leg. Bend your right knee, bringing your heel up to your right glute, then slowly lower your leg back to your starting position. Complete all the reps on one side before moving on to the opposite leg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SzlJh_0jQorQUR00

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Prone hamstring curl: To do a prone hamstring curl, use a long resistance band and loop it around something stable. Lying on your stomach, loop the resistance band around one heel, with your ankle flexed. Pull against the resistance band to lower your heel to your glutes. Pause, then straighten your leg back to your starting position.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=116ne4_0jQorQUR00

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Dumbbell hamstring curl: To do a dumbbell hamstring curl, hold a dumbbell in between your feet and curl both feet up toward your glutes, then lower back to your starting position. You can also use a set of the best ankle weights if you don’t have a dumbbell on hand.

I did 50 hamstring curls a day for a week — here’s what happened

As a runner, strong legs are important when it comes to getting faster and avoiding injury, but after 350 hamstring curls over a week, here are the lessons learned:

I realized how lazy my hamstrings and glutes have gotten

Like many runners, I suffer from weak glutes, and I realized very quickly how quad-dominant I’d become as a runner on my first 50 hamstring curls. I opted to add a resistance band and do prone hamstring curls, and I could definitely feel the back of my legs working hard during the move. I also noticed quickly that one leg was a lot stronger than the other — I’m right-handed, and tend to lead from my right leg, but doing single-leg hamstring curls really highlighted my left side was weaker.

If you’re looking for a set of the best resistance bands for training at home, we’ve found them here. You’ll want a long band for this exercise.

I enjoyed the variety of this exercise

During some of these week-long challenges, I’m sick to death of the exercise by Day Two. The joy of hamstring curls was the ability to mix things up each day. I grabbed a set of ankle weights and did standing hamstring curls one day, placed a dumbbell between my feet on another, and even used a yoga ball to perform leg curls, resting my feet on the ball and raising my hips and legs off the floor, then rolling the ball into my glutes. One day I even went to the gym to do them on the leg curl machine, but I preferred using resistance bands and weights.

Whether you’re at home or in the gym, this is a move that can easily be adjusted or modified.

Adding resistance and weight upped the ante

I found using resistance bands and weights helped increase the load on the hamstrings during this exercise. When using a heavier weight, it’s important to think about pressing your belly button into the mat to avoid arching your back and putting pressure on your spine.

I won’t be doing them every day, but I will be adding them to my leg workouts in the future

By the end of this week, I definitely felt this move in my hamstrings. No physio would recommend hammering the same muscle group every single day, so while I’ll definitely be adding hamstring curls to my leg workouts in the future, I’m looking forward to taking a break for now.

Looking for more leg day inspiration? Check out this 7-move kettlebell leg workout to build bigger legs , as well as this 7-minute resistance bands glute workout .

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Just 8 Minutes of Exercise a Day Is All You Need

– You can get all the exercise you need in just 8 minutes a day if you work out a bit harder, according to a new study in the European Heart Journal. Just 54 minutes of vigorous exercise per week provides the most bang for your buck, researchers found, lowering the risk of early death from any cause by 36%, and your chances of getting heart disease by 35%.
boxrox.com

Light Weights vs Heavy Weights – Which is Best to Build Muscle?

When it comes to light weights vs heavy weights, which is best for building muscle?. Jeff Cavaliere from Athlean X weighs in with his thoughts. Light Weights vs Heavy Weights – Which is Best to Build Muscle?. “The question of whether to use heavy weights or light weights to...
The Independent

Lower weights instead of raising them for bigger muscles, study suggests

Lowering weights rather than lifting them may be the key to building stronger muscles, new research suggests.Experts found that one type of muscle contraction, simply lowering weights, was just as effective as lowering and raising weights – suggesting that gym-goers could build the same amount of muscle with a shorter workout routine.The study, published by the Edith Cowan University (ECU), Australia, monitored three groups of people who were tasked with performing dumbbell curls twice a week for five weeks. A separate control group did no arm exercises.Of the three groups, one performed “eccentric-only muscle contractions”, or lowering of the...
MedicineNet.com

Can I Squat After Knee Replacement?

Half squats are acceptable for exercise after knee replacement surgery; however, you should avoid deep squatting because it is neither possible nor desirable following surgery. When it comes to squatting, a few concerns may arise. You must avoid overstretching your knees after knee replacement surgery. You can perform the following...
The Independent

As study finds lowering weights builds more muscle than lifting – how do you lower weights in the gym?

The term ‘lifting’ may dominate when we talk about building strength in the gym – but could bringing weights back down actually be what’s best for you?New research from Edith Cowan University found a particular type of muscle contraction was most effective at increasing muscle strength and size – and rather than the focus being on lifting weights, it was lowering them that gleaned the fastest results.The study saw three groups perform different types of dumbbell curls, twice a week for five weeks (as well as a control group who did none of the exercises). Those who only lowered the weights...
Women's Health

15-minute bodyweight ab workout by Rosie Stockley

If you need a reason to train abs today, here’s one: a strong core helps to improve your athletic performance – you may be able to lift heavier, and you’ll have a lower risk of injury, too. A strong core also helps to prevent back pain, and can improve your posture, too – just in case you need a little extra convincing.
boxrox.com

How To Get Big Legs Without Squats – Build Unstoppable Power

Is it possible to improve your lower body’s athleticism and strength without doing the most basic movement? Yes, it is. Find out how to get big legs without squats below. For any reason, some people prefer to stay away from squats when it comes to leg workouts. It could be because of problems on their back, mobility, neck, or even shoulder or elbow difficulties when holding the barbell before squatting. So how to get big legs without squats? John Meadows explained how.
OHIO STATE
ScienceBlog.com

Less gym time, same results: Why ‘lowering’ weights is all you need to do

Good news for those who struggle to fit a gym workout into their day: you may be able to cut your weights routine in half and still see the same results. New research from Edith Cowan University (ECU) has shown one type of muscle contraction is most effective at increasing muscle strength and muscle size — and rather than lifting weights, the emphasis should be on lowering them.
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
475K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy