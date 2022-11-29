ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackhawks take on the Oilers on losing streak

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Edmonton Oilers (9-7-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-6-3, eighth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks aim to stop their seven-game slide when they take on the Edmonton Oilers.

Chicago has a 4-6-2 record at home and a 6-6-3 record overall. The Blackhawks have given up 45 goals while scoring 38 for a -7 scoring differential.

Edmonton is 6-4-0 in road games and 9-7-0 overall. The Oilers have a +one scoring differential, with 59 total goals scored and 58 conceded.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Oilers won 6-5 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Domi has five goals and nine assists for the Blackhawks. Andreas Athanasiou has three goals over the last 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has 12 goals and 20 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has five goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 1-7-2, averaging 1.8 goals, three assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Oilers: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Alex Stalock: out (concussion), Tyler Johnson: out (ankle).

Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Evander Kane: out (wrist), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Ryan McLeod: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

