ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Booker leads Phoenix against Chicago after 44-point showing

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Chicago Bulls (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-6, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Chicago Bulls after Devin Booker scored 44 points in the Phoenix Suns’ 122-117 win over the Sacramento Kings.

The Suns are 11-1 on their home court. Phoenix is seventh in the league with 27.3 assists per game. Booker leads the Suns averaging 5.6.

The Bulls are 4-6 in road games. Chicago ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 24.7 assists per game led by DeMar DeRozan averaging 4.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is scoring 25.7 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Suns. Mikal Bridges is averaging 16.1 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 53.4% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Zach LaVine averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 19.7 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. DeRozan is averaging 26.2 points and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 117.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 111.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Chris Paul: out (heel).

Bulls: Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Kings throwing 'kitchen sink' at Booker not enough vs. Suns

The Kings' inability to slow down Devin Booker played a major role in the 122-117 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday at Golden 1 Center. While Sacramento threw "the kitchen sink" at the 26-year-old, it wasn't enough as he carried the Suns, who were without Chris Paul, on his back offensively, going off for 44 points.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Bulls turn tables on Markkanen, Jazz

The Chicago Bulls moved to 9-11 on the season with a 114-107 win over the Utah Jazz Monday night. It took weathering an early onslaught from old friend Lauri Markkanen, and flipping a 10-point third quarter deficit, but ultimately, the Bulls bounced back from Saturday's loss to the Thunder, and moved to 2-1 in a critical early-season road swing that began with a win at the Milwaukee Bucks.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Suns fans going rabid after Devin Booker drops 50-piece in 3 quarters

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is no stranger to absurd scoring outbursts. Back when he was just a sophomore, Booker dropped 70 points, foreshadowing just how elite of a scorer he’d end up becoming. Surely enough, Booker was at it again with an eye-popping point tally after he dropped 51 points on the Chicago Bulls’ heads in only three quarters of play, thanks to a ridiculous 20-25 shooting display from the field.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Houston visits Phoenix following Booker's 51-point game

Houston Rockets (5-16, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (15-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix plays the Houston Rockets after Devin Booker scored 51 points in the Phoenix Suns' 132-113 victory against the Chicago Bulls. The Suns have gone 12-3 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Suns Vs. Bulls – Halftime Recap

The Phoenix Suns have a chance to extend their winning streak to six on Tuesday as the Chicago Bulls visit. The Bulls are currently 4-11 as they struggle to put together consistent wins early in the season. Phoenix, despite injuries, has thrived throughout the season. Both Cameron Johnson (meniscus) and...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. (thumb) probable on Wednesday

Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. (thumb) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Jones is dealing with a thumb injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Suns on Wednesday. Jones is averaging 5.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.5 assists, and 11.7 FanDuel points...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Rodgers, Packers try to stop skid, extend streak over Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers turned toward the crowd after scrambling for a dagger touchdown at Soldier Field last year and landed a verbal haymaker for good measure. “I still own you! I still own you!” he screamed. Rodgers will get a chance to show again that he still owns Chicago when the Green Bay Packers visit the Bears on Sunday. “WGN was one of the few channels we had on our TV, so I grew up watching Cubs games and Bulls games, so I’ve been a fan of Chicago sports for a while,” he said. “I have a lot of respect for the city and the legacy of excellence that the team and the region has.”
GREEN BAY, WI
The Associated Press

No. 9 Washington has major interest in Pac-12 title game

SEATTLE (AP) — Kalen DeBoer would much rather be preparing for the Pac-12 championship game than sitting around waiting to find out what the bowl destination will be for No. 9 Washington. But the Huskies coach and the rest of his team have a rooting interest in what transpires on Friday night in Las Vegas between No. 4 Southern California and No. 12 Utah. A win by the Trojans could end up landing Washington a trip to the Rose Bowl in DeBoer’s first season in charge. “We’ve become very selfish the last few weeks, haven’t we?” DeBoer joked on Monday. USC could be headed to the College Football Playoff with a win. That would open up the Rose Bowl to select a team of their choosing from the Pac-12 to replace the Trojans.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
584K+
Post
623M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy