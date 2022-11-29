Read full article on original website
This Black Woman Entrepreneur Created the Ultimate Pop-Up Program For Emerging Businesses
BIPOC-founded Immersive and IRL pop-up program, Sip Shop Eat! may be coming to a city near you, and you might not want to miss being a part of this space of emerging entrepreneurs. Sip Shop Eat! was launched by CEO & Founder Taylar Colyar in April 2017 as a platform...
hotelnewsme.com
SIX SENSES ZIGHY BAY APPOINTS ARMAND THIEBLEMONT AS DIRECTOR OF SUSTAINABILITY
Nothing keeps a purpose driven more than one’s passion and for Six Senses Zighy Bay, its Armand’s passion for sustainability that drives the team in line with Six Senses brand’s goals. Despite graduating in Business Administration from Paris and an MBA in Digital Transformation and Leadership from...
Martino out as Mexico coach after World Cup elimination
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — After the debacle of missing the round of 16 at the World Cup for the first time in 44 years, Mexico said Thursday that Argentine coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino will not return for the next tournament. Martino was hired in January 2019...
Rolex Officially Enters the Secondary Market with Its Own Certified Pre-Owned Program
Rolex is finally getting into the secondary market. On Thursday, the world’s most famous Swiss watchmaker announced the start of its own certified pre-owned watch program, under which it will sell authenticated watches, first through the luxury retailer Bucherer, before expanding to other authorized dealers. Only Rolex watches purchased from ADs and more than three years old will be eligible for the pre-owned program, in an effort to curtail newer models being flipped in the gray market. And here’s where the Crown is really leveling up from your typical secondary market experience. When you purchase a Rolex certified pre-owned watch, you’ll receive...
hotelnewsme.com
EIGHT SIGNATURE CAKESICLE FLAVOURS TO COMMEMORATE THE UAE’S 51ST NATIONAL DAY
Exclusive luxury online cake shop, The Cake Boutique by Waldorf Astoria hotel DIFC is expanding its uber-rich offerings to include a selection of cakesicles in 8 signature flavours. Recognised for their decadent and opulent cakes designed by talented award-winning cake artist and designer, Beth Lauren’s exquisite storytelling through cake designs...
hotelnewsme.com
EXPERIENCE THE ULTIMATE BEACHFRONT ESCAPE WITH JA
Dubai’s Largest Experience Resort, JA The Resort in Jebel Ali Beach Dubai is offering its guests the perfect tranquil beachfront escape, just in time for the season’s festivities with several new developments and enhancements soon to be unveiled at JA Palm Tree Court. Surrounded by expansive green gardens,...
hotelnewsme.com
EXPERIENCE A DELIGHTFUL WINTER ESCAPE AT SHERATON GRAND LONDON PARK LANE
This December, Sheraton Grand London Park Lane invites Middle Eastern guests to celebrate the festive season with a truly unique and memorable stay in the beating heart of London’s Mayfair. The perfect place for travellers looking to get into the festive spirit in true timeless style. Sheraton Grand London...
CD Capital’s Carmel Daniele Successfully Nominated in 2022’s Edition of “100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining” (WIM100)
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- CD Capital is thrilled to announce Carmel Daniele’s successful nomination in 2022’s edition of “100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining” (WIM100), a biennial publication that celebrates the “above & beyond” contributions of women to the mining industry, across all roles, seniority and jurisdictions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005553/en/ Carmel Daniele nominated in 2022′s WIM100 (Photo: Business Wire)
hotelnewsme.com
GLITTERING HOLIDAY NIGHTS AT THE DUBAI OPERA
Celebrate the season with glittering holiday nights at the Dubai Opera’s grandest dining establishments. Belcanto and Eden Bar are hosting Christmas feasts and New Year’s Eve parties that are dialling up the vintage glam for the most memorable festivities. Whether it’s the opulent theatre vibe at Belcanto or the delicious breeziness of an al fresco evening at Eden, these are truly magical settings for the most wonderful time of the year.
5 Strategies for Mastering Corporate Travel Management
Strategies for Mastering Corporate Travel ManagementPhoto byCanva. With the advent of Covid-19, the business travel industry took a massive hit. However, there was a ray of hope during this dull period. Many companies around the world re-evaluate their current corporate travel process and identify corporate travel management challenges.
unesco.org
UNESCO and Huawei promote ‘Resilient digital schools’ to partners of COP27
On the occasion of COP27 in Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt, UNESCO organized a side event under the theme “Resilient Digital Schools” on 9 November 2022 to present the objectives and first results of the UNESCO-Huawei Technology-enabled Open Schools for All project. In line with the three key pillars for a livable planet advocated by COP27: Science, Solutions and Solidarity, this project aims to advance the science on the future schooling models, test digital solutions for inclusive and resilient schools, and enhance solidarity among partners. It aims to build crisis-resilient school systems that connect school-based and home-based learning to ensure the continuity and quality of learning no matter under normal or crises situations.
ffnews.com
astrantiaPay Selects SaaScada to Enrich Swiss Landscape of Business Payments and Fill Market Gap
Cloud-native core banking engine, SaaScada, today announced it was selected by astrantiaPay to launch a Swiss point of contact for international businesses looking to open and run corporate bank accounts in Switzerland. Once regulatory approval is in place, astrantiaPay will provide mission-critical payment services to sophisticated Swiss, European, and global companies.
The BOSS Network Presents Launch Summit ‘Ideas, Inspiration and Innovation’ Series
On Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, The BOSS Network, presents “The Launch Summit” sponsored by JPMorgan Chase. This annual event series meant to educate, empower, and promote minority women in technology. The Launch Summit will showcase Black women entrepreneurs who have success in technology, digital and the online business space. We will exchange ideas and best practices to help attendees succeed. The event will take place virtually from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
hotelnewsme.com
ALOFT PALM JUMEIRAH PROMOTES MOHAMED SAEED TO DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS
“Always moving forward” Aloft’s foundation roots redefining the face of hospitality whilst staying true to the belief that a great design experience should be for everyone- guests and team members alike. We take pride and great confidence in sharing the advancement of Mohamed Saeed from his position as...
#FoundersConnect: Peter Bunor Jr., From Nollywood Child Actor, to Co-Founder of Field Intelligence
Peter Bunor Jr. is the Co-founder and Growth Lead at Field Intelligence, a pharmaceutical supply chain that helps governments and businesses grant access to healthcare in the fastest-growing parts of the world. He shares his life journey with us in this episode of Founders Connect. From being born into the family of a Nollywood veteran actor to becoming a child actor himself, and gradually finding his way in life, to discovering a passion for business and helping others. Throughout the interview, his willingness to try new things and his growth mindset stand out as key takeaways.
Dyson working on ‘self-improving’ machines
Dyson engineers are developing products that will be able to detect and fix issues themselves without any input needed from the owners, the company has said.Giving an update on the company’s £2.75 billion investment plan into new technologies announced earlier this year, the firm’s chief engineer Jake Dyson said it was working on products that could “self-improve”.Mr Dyson said the company hoped that its devices would one day be capable of detecting flaws in themselves and then fixing them – even before the owners were aware of a problem – and would ultimately become more intelligent the longer a user...
hotelnewsme.com
NEW RESTAURANT & LOUNGE ONZE DISRUPTS DUBAI’S CULINARY LANDSCAPE
ONZE brings its daring and highly-anticipated new menu to one of Dubai’s most iconic locations at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club. Nestled next to The Park Hyatt Dubai, ONZE is a visual treat that has a beautiful art installation of flying birds hanging from the restaurant’s striking 30 metre high ceiling. Lush green interiors and a bold colour palette that represents the vibrant cultures of Japan and Peru create a warm and inviting atmosphere for guests.
hotelnewsme.com
CULINARY STARS DESCEND ON ABU DHABI FOR 50 BEST’S EXCLUSIVE DINING SERIES
It’s destination Abu Dhabi for food lovers across the Middle East and beyond come late January 2023, as 50 Best curates a series of unique dining experiences that is as extraordinary as it is extensive. The 50 Best Signature Sessions see some of the finest chefs from across the world, as well as leading culinary figures in the MENA region, join forces with local chefs and restaurants in the UAE capital from Friday 27th January through to Wednesday 1st February.
hotelnewsme.com
UK ARTIST SOPHIE TEA TAKES OVER THE PENTHOUSE OF HYDE HOTEL DUBAI
What’s the tea at Hyde Hotel Dubai? International trailblazing artist Sophie Tea is transforming Hyde Hotel’s penthouse into a Hydden Gem, a creative haven for modern travellers featuring her whimsical masterpieces. Connoisseurs can also enjoy her art displayed across the hotel as well at a Sophie Tea themed high tea at Cleo.
hotelnewsme.com
MANAR MALL TO HOST RAK EATS IN COLLABORATION WITH RAK SME THIS DECEMBER
In conjunction with the UAE National Day, Manar Mall – Al Hamra’s flagship mall – will host the fourth season of the much-anticipated culinary extravaganza RAK EATS, in association with RAK SME this December in Ras Al Khaimah. Founded by RAK SME to support local businesses, this...
