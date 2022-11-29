Read full article on original website
Dallas Man Facing Life Sentence for Drug Trafficking
Herschel Walker says, "I live in Texas"
This Dallas entrepreneur is giving away millions
Family Dollar Store Customer Facing Murder Charge for Shooting Unarmed Robber
Man Killed at Family Dollar Store in Fight with Employees
CandysDirt.com
Not a Teardown, But a Build-Up: One Lot Brings Two Great Spots to Live in Downtown Carrollton
Have you ever driven by an eyesore property and thought about how it could be repurposed into something great? It’s in a perfect location; it just needs a little TLC. That’s exactly what happened to Richard Robson, who regularly bicycles the Green Trail and Blue Trail to downtown Carrollton. The home at 1300 Francis St. caught his eye.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Promises and Debate over Valley View Mall Redevelopment Site
The Dallas developer facing a Thursday deadline to begin the final demolition of what remains of the old Valley View Mall says he is ahead of schedule. Much of the former mall on I-635 LBJ Freeway at Preston Road is already demolished. Dallas city leaders and the developer blame each other for delays at the site. Demolition is not their only dispute.
Popular Arlington restaurant prepares to close due to economic woes
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington staple is closing down for good.Due to economic reasons, the owners of the small mom and pop restaurant Fork In The Road off South Fielder Road say they can no longer continue to operate after nine years."It's sad but this is basically like I don't have another alternative," said owner Josh Hopkins. The environment for small restaurants such as his is tough said Hopkins. "Prices are going up and up and i can no longer raise prices to where people can afford to eat out, I've kept my prices where they are for as long as...
CandysDirt.com
Get Nosy With us And Dig Into The History on Display For The Winnetka Heights Holiday Home Tour
The Winnetka Heights Holiday Home Tour is next Saturday, and it’s the perfect way to kick off your holiday season. It’s also a great excuse to be nosy!. Let’s be honest. We are all a bit nosy, and nothing scratches that itch quite like a great home tour. We get a glimpse into a cool house, a little architecture lesson, some inspiration for our own homes, and, most importantly, we are reminded about the significance of historic preservation.
CandysDirt.com
Christmas Lights 2022: Burkman Family’s Display Brightens Frisco Neighborhood In Many Ways
Next in a series: Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods celebrate the holidays with light displays like no other. We’re presenting neighborhoods individually this year, so let us know if you know of a neighborhood that needs to be showcased. Nominate a neighborhood in an email. Here’s the series so far.
CandysDirt.com
It’s December, And That Means It’s Time for a Winter Wonderland of Open Houses
House hunters are in for a treat this month as some of the finest dwellings in Dallas are on display in full holiday-decor mode. We’ve selected a Preston Hollow mansion, an estate in the M Streets Conservation District, and new construction in one of Dallas’s oldest neighborhoods in this edition of Candy’s Dirt Open Houses of the Week.
dmagazine.com
Emporium Pies Has Sold To New Dallas Owners
A family with North Texas ties has purchased Emporium Pies, a small chain of beloved pie shops that started in a converted house in the Bishop Arts District. Founders and owners Megan Wilkes and Mary Sparks decided to sell, but it’s unclear why. The new owners are Landon and...
WFAA
Lightscape at Fort Worth Botanic Garden
Close your eyes and imagine walking under tunnels of illuminated lights punctuated with twinkling waves of bluebonnets and singing treetops. Now open your eyes - because it doesn’t need to be a dream. Tickets are available online in advance at fwbg.org/lightscape. They will also be available nightly at admissions,...
At 8, this Cedar Hill student had dreams of growing her local library. Now, those dreams have come true
CEDAR HILL, Texas — This time of year, a lot of people feel blessed. But 13-year-old Saniyah McGrew couldn’t be more grateful for a giant pile of dirt. “Building our future, that’s what’s happening here,” McGrew said, referencing the dirt. McGrew started thinking about the...
HGTV’s No Demo Reno Is Coming To Collin County
Do you want to fix up your house but don’t have the skills? You may not have to look much further. HGTV’s No Demo Reno will soon be coming to makeover Collin County homes. The DFW-based show, No Demo Reno is currently in search of families within 30 minutes of Allen willing to put their home design in the hands of host Jenn Todryk, also known as “the rambling redhead.” She is a North Texas native and co-owns an Allen coffee shop with her husband Mike Todryk. The renovations are completed by general contractor Tony Taveras and master carpenter David Piper.
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Fort Worth Amazon worker fixes Christmas display during delivery
FORT WORTH, Texas - The holiday season is a busy one for delivery drivers, but that didn't stop one Amazon employee from going out of his way to fix a Christmas display outside a Fort Worth home. Tara Massey caught the video on her doorbell camera on Tuesday night. The...
CandysDirt.com
Living Near a Grocery Store Could Offer More than Convenience for Local Home Buyers, Study Shows
The H-E-B in Frisco attracted a lot of grocery shoppers, but a recent report from ATTOM Data Solutions suggests home buyers might want to head that way too. The nationwide report did not examine home values near H-E-B, which drew residents like a Black Friday sale when it opened in Frisco in September — but it did analyze Trader Joe’s, ALDI, and Whole Foods.
fox4news.com
I-35 expansion project completed, I-20 construction set to begin
DALLAS - State and local leaders are marking the beginning and the end of two massive interstate expansion projects. The Southern Gateway Project in Dallas took five years and nearly $700 million to complete. It widened Interstate 35 south of Downtown Dallas to relieve congestion in the area. It also...
Dallas-based chain Cantina Laredo selling family packs of tamales this holiday season: Here’s how to get yours
Cantina Laredo is offering family packs of tamales this holiday season. Tamales are a huge staple in a lot of Hispanic households.
fox4news.com
Suspicious package at Klyde Warren Park temporarily closes streets
DALLAS - Dallas police temporarily blocked off the area around Klyde Warren Park to investigate a suspicious package on Monday afternoon. SKY 4 spotted multiple police cars in the area blocking some streets around the park. Dallas police later gave an update that the package did not present a danger...
Eater
The Best Dishes Eater Dallas Ate in November
The amount of excellent food available in Dallas is dizzying, yet mediocre meals somehow keep worming their way into our lives. With your Eater Dallas editor dining out frequently, that means coming across lots of standout dishes and drinks that need to be shared. Anthony Hsia joined Ellie’s Restaurant and...
fox4news.com
Well-dressed bank robber wanted in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Police in Fort Worth need help finding a well-dress bank robber who tried to hide his face with a mask. The man walked into the Bank of America location on West 7th Street in Fort Worth the day before Thanksgiving. He handed the teller a note...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
TxDOT Breaks Ground on Major Project That Will Affect Drivers for Years To Come
The Texas Department of Transportation just broke ground on a major project in Tarrant County that will affect drivers for years to come. The Southeast Connector Project will rebuild and widen approximately 11 miles of I-20 and I-820. At a cost of $1.6 billion, the project will represent the largest...
Starbucks adding new location on border of Richardson near North Jupiter Road
Starbucks is finishing construction on a location on the border of Richardson at 2128 N. Jupiter Road in Garland. (Courtesy Starbucks) Starbucks is adding a location on the border of Richardson at 2128 N. Jupiter Road in Garland. No grand opening date has been announced, but a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing said construction on the new coffee shop, which will be located in a Shell gas station, is expected to finish by late December. The international coffee chain offers a variety of hot and cold beverages and food. Starbucks has several existing stores in Richardson, including a location near the same intersection at 2191 W. Buckingham Road. No phone number has been assigned to this location. www.starbucks.com.
CandysDirt.com
Pierce Allman, Father of Dallas Real Estate, RIP
It is with heavy hearts we report on the death of Pierce Allman, co-owner of the eponymous real estate firm Allie Beth Allman & Associates. He was a Dallas-based journalist, public relations executive, community leader, philanthropist, civic enthusiast, long-time resident of Highland Park, and SMU alumnus. Allman died Friday, November...
