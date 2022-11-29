The growing scourge of fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills

Recent data by DEA Laboratory has found that of the fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills analyzed in 2022, six out of ten now contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl.

Using prescription drugs without a doctor's recommendation is a growing trend, and a recent study reveals just how deadly a lack of knowledge of such practices can be to the user.

About one in 10 teens and one in five young adults report having used prescription medicine off script, and a larger percentage have considered it, reveals a new study commissioned by Song for Charlie, the national family run nonprofit charity dedicated to raising awareness about fake pills made from fentanyl.

The top reasons described in the survey for using prescription medication off script for both teens and young adults were recreation and self-medication for stress and anxiety, as well as experimentation and image.

This new data comes as the rate of drug deaths stemming from accidental poisoning among young Americans (ages 13-24) nearly doubled in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic and continued to rise by 20% to 7,500 in 2021.

This all-time high is driven by the emergence of illicitly manufactured fentanyl in the drug supply, which is often made to look like legitimate prescription pills and sold deceptively to young people. Eighty percent of these 7,500 deaths in 2021 involved fentanyl, higher than any other age group and up from 57% in 2018, making young Americans the fastest growing demographic of these deaths.

Fentanyl is a very strong synthetic opioid. Opioids are often used as painkillers. Although fentanyl is made and used pharmaceutically, it is also produced illegally in Mexico and trafficked into the United States, usually as powder or pills. A very small amount can cause someone to overdose and die. According to the HIDTA, in 2021, Oregon saw 11 fentanyl-related fatal poisonings in ages 0-17 years and 53 in ages 18-24.

A growing trend in fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills

A recent alert put out by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is telling the public of a sharp nationwide increase in the lethality of fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills. According to the alert, the DEA Laboratory has found that of the fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills analyzed in 2022, six out of 10 now contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl. This is an increase from DEA's pervious announcement in 2021 that four out of 10 fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills were found to contain a potentially lethal dose.

"More than half of the fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills being trafficked in communities across the country now contain a potentially deadly dose of fentanyl. This marks a dramatic increase — from four out of 10 to six out of 10 — in the number of pills that can kill," said Administrator Anne Milgram in the alert. "These pills are being mass-produced by the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco Cartel in Mexico. Never take a pill that was not prescribed directly to you. Never take a pill from a friend. Never take a pill bought on social media. Just one pill is dangerous, and one pill can kill."

Fentanyl was originally approved by the Federal Drug Administration for use as an analgesic and an anesthetic. It was developed in 1959 and introduced in the 1960s as an intravenous anesthetic. According to the DEA, most of the counterfeit pills are produced in other countries, mainly China, Mexico and India. However, an increasing number of pills laced with fentanyl are being produced in the U.S.

They are usually produced in substandard conditions, labeled incorrectly and may include dangerous, unapproved substances. There are no quality control mechanisms in the illicit labs producing counterfeit pills to ensure dosing is not lethal. DEA officials report that at least 2 milligrams of fentanyl are considered a deadly dose.

Roughly 10 million counterfeit pills containing illicit fentanyl were seized in 2021, more than doubling in one year. These pills contain no actual pharmaceutical product, just inconsistent doses of illicit fentanyl and binding agents, with an estimated 40% of pills containing a potentially lethal dose. Professionals cannot tell real pills from the fake pills, and they are marketed over social media directly to youth and passed between friends. The supply is increasingly toxic and deceptive.

The need for awareness and education on dangers of fentanyl

Sergeant Kent Vander Kamp of the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) team also supervises CODE, which is a regional team supported by the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) program and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Their taskforce services Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties, but they are also part of a statewide HIDTA. It is his second time working with the team, and he previously worked as a detective and a patrol sergeant. He has seen fentanyl come into the Central Oregon area as a patrol sergeant and while supervising the drug team.

"What I have noticed is that there is lot more of it, and the profitability for drug cartels is so high that they can do a lot with very little. For example, in Mexico they are making it for two cents per tablet, and they are selling them for $10-$15 per tablet on the streets of Portland," said Vander Kamp.

He added that there is a lack of education available for teens, who may be dealing with stress and anxiety. He encounters many teens who already take medications for ADHD or anxiety but have never heard of counterfeit pills.

"That is where CLEAR Alliance comes in."

Vander Kamp serves as a volunteer board director for CLEAR Alliance, Inc., an educational nonprofit organization in Prineville that stays current on drug trends to provide evidence-based prevention education curriculums and awareness campaigns geared for youth, parents, schools, driver education programs and other public-source organizations that serve these populations. The nonprofit is currently rolling out a drug awareness curriculum for youth on fentanyl and counterfeit pills.

"We are currently working on developing a Counterfeit Pill Education Course (CPEC) and have piloted it twice to students in Central Oregon and have our third pilot scheduled for next week in Crook County with the High Desert Christian School," commented Tony Kurtz, Assistant Director for Clear Alliance, Inc. "The purpose of the piloting is to share the curriculum content to students that are examples of our target audience and gather feedback to finalize the key messages we want in this prevention education course."

Kurtz noted that when they conducted phase 2 of the CPEC piloting to students earlier this November in Central Oregon, they did a pre/post survey with the students.

"We were shocked to learn that prior to our phase 2 piloting of CPEC, 95.3% of students knew nothing or a little about counterfeit pills, and after the class, 72.7% knew a lot. Same with fentanyl, 90.7% knew nothing or a little about it prior to one class period, then 65.7% knew a lot. The CLEAR Alliance staff felt like we saved lives that day with the knowledge change of counterfeit pills and fentanyl to local youth in Central Oregon."

Kurtz added, "We expect CPEC to be available to deliver to students and parents early next year, and thanks to a grant received by United Way, all Crook County schools will have the curriculum available to students and parents for free for the rest of the school year."

What the study tells us about behaviors and attitudes among youth regarding dangerous substances

This study commissioned by Song for Charlie and conducted by strategic communications and insights consultancy, Breakwater Strategy, was designed to explore young Americans' behaviors and attitudes regarding dangerous substances. This shows young Americans — defined as those ages 13-24 — recognize that using prescription medication without a doctor's prescription has risk, with about 60% of young adults and teens — defined as ages 13-17 — considering it very risky and about 30% considering it somewhat risky. But less than half of young Americans overall (48%), and barely on third of teens (36%), are aware of the critical fact that fentanyl is being used to create counterfeit pills. Overall, only 40% of young Americans, including 31% of teens, consider themselves knowledgeable about fentanyl.

Just 68% of young Americans rate the danger of fentanyl as seven or higher on a 10-point scale, while 18% do not know enough to rate its danger. Among teens, 58% rate the danger of fentanyl as seven or higher on a 10-point scale, while 26% cannot rate it. Both young adults and teens rate fentanyl as just slightly more dangerous than real prescription opioids taken off script and significantly more dangerous than stimulants like adderall and benzodiazepines like xanax. Meanwhile, substantially more — 80% — young Americans rate the dangers of heroin and cocaine as seven or higher on a 10-point scale. However, in 2021, deaths involving cocaine were five times fewer than those involving fentanyl and heroin 10 times fewer. For teens, deaths with cocaine involved were 12 times fewer than those with fentanyl. This indicates the perception of harm is currently lethally inconsistent with reality.

As drug overdose rates grow ever more common, there is an urgent need to educate young Americans and the public at large on the dangers of fentanyl and counterfeit pills. Song for Charlie partners with experts, educators, parents and other influencers to reach young audiences and educate them on the dangers of self-medication and to promote healthier mental health coping strategies.

"These findings underscore the importance of accelerating our work to educate young Americans about the dangers of fentapills," said Ed Ternan, president of Song for Charlie. "Like far too many families, we suffered an unspeakable loss because our son did not know the pill he was buying was fake and could be deadly. Today, more young Americans understand that danger than they did last year — but millions remain at risk because they do not understand just how grave the consequences can be of taking a pill purchased from an illegitimate source. We are grateful to our partners that are getting the word out and we all must do more to arm kids with what they need most: truthful, reliable information."

Among young people, there is often significantly less knowledge of the dangers associated with pills than with other powerful substances like cocaine and heroin, and thus misusing prescription medications can be more socially acceptable among young people. Sixty-six percent of young Americans know that people take prescription medication off script, 60% are aware of people their age doing it and 45% know someone who has done so.

"This vital research will immediately inform our efforts to raise awareness of the dangers of fentanyl," said Courtney and Chris Chase, founders of the Sam Chase Fund, which helped fund this research. "Our partnership with Song for Charlie is helping us deliver the critical and relevant information we wish we had before our son Sam died of fentanyl poisoning in April 2020."

Young Americans say they would be most receptive to learning information about fentanyl through social media. Sixty-four percent indicate they would be very or somewhat receptive to information about fentanyl from prominent individuals and influencers on social media, while three in five say the same about advertising and PSAs on social media.

"These results confirm our belief that social media has an important role to play in our awareness efforts," said Song for Charlie co-founder Mary Ternan. "We will continue to partner with the major platforms to reach kids where they are and speak to them in a relatable way."

Song for Charlie is continuing the fight against fentanyl-related deaths by using this research and other data-driven insights to develop and validate effective public awareness materials and campaigns, online and in the community. The results of this study help highlight the current landscape surrounding fentanyl and counterfeit pills and identify tactics to reach those most vulnerable.

{loadposition sub-article-02}