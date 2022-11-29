The local waterfront pub you’ve been in the habit of visiting for burgers and fries on Friday night is very likely to be flooded several times a year by the year 2050. Moreover, if past development patterns are anything to go by, this historic eatery probably will be in the same risky spot 10 years from now, albeit flood-weary and on shaky financial ground. Part of a long-lived and much-loved community—complete with housing, school and commercial districts—it has hung on for years despite a flood risk that grows every year. The neighborhood is the product of community resolve—and government support—to stay put, notwithstanding the intensity of recurring rain events or the severity of the next storm.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO