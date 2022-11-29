Read full article on original website
informedinfrastructure.com
Thoughts From Engineers: Where the Water Will Go
The local waterfront pub you’ve been in the habit of visiting for burgers and fries on Friday night is very likely to be flooded several times a year by the year 2050. Moreover, if past development patterns are anything to go by, this historic eatery probably will be in the same risky spot 10 years from now, albeit flood-weary and on shaky financial ground. Part of a long-lived and much-loved community—complete with housing, school and commercial districts—it has hung on for years despite a flood risk that grows every year. The neighborhood is the product of community resolve—and government support—to stay put, notwithstanding the intensity of recurring rain events or the severity of the next storm.
33 companies tested a 4-day workweek. None are planning to switch back
One less day of work, not a dollar less in pay – for an employee, what's not to love? But even employers like the idea, a recent trial of about 30 companies shows.
Opelika-Auburn News
Shelby helps break ground on new $43 million soil laboratory in Auburn research park
Auburn University and the USDA have made plans to open a new 33,000-square-foot testing facility in the Auburn University Research Park. A groundbreaking ceremony featuring Alabama Senator Richard Shelby was held for the USDA’s new National Soil Dynamics Laboratory on Monday morning. $43 million has been allocated to constructing...
informedinfrastructure.com
Q-Free strengthens commitment to innovation and technology with ATMS leadership change
Q-Free strengthens commitment to innovation and technology with ATMS leadership change. Longtime Q-Free executive and CTO, Dan Skiffington, to lead Q-Free’s global Traffic Management division continuing the company’s technology transformation plan. TRONDHEIM, Norway – Q-Free (OSE: QFR), a global leader in mobility solutions for smart city infrastructure, announced...
informedinfrastructure.com
FleetWatcher Integration Enhances Functionality of B2W, Viewpoint, OnStation, and other Popular Software Programs
Indianapolis, IN) – As paving contractors and heavy construction contractors increasingly adopt technology to operate more efficiently, FleetWatcher is leading the way with seamless integration with popular software programs. Providing a seamless flow of data to further enhance the functionality of programs like Viewpoint, B2W, OnStation, and many more. Data from e-ticketing, cycle counts, tonnage, and more automatically flows from FleetWatcher’s Materials Management Solution (MMS) into the appropriate areas within the software programs, saving time and enhancing accuracy, efficiency, and productivity. With the Fleetwatcher Construction Management Solution (CMS) information like hour meter readings, location, job assignment and equipment move information is available for import. Directly importing the data eliminates manual input of data and eliminates errors caused during that process. Additionally, data can be imported into Fleetwatcher from Vista such as project and equipment information creating a central source of truth and eliminating duplicate entry of the information.
informedinfrastructure.com
Can BIM Enable Successful Green Retrofits of Existing Buildings?
A graphic shows the “digital glue” toward net-zero. BIM! Sustainability! Net-zero! Lifecycle Carbon! Green Retrofit! All previously thought to just be buzzwords, these terms are gaining more traction in the AECO industry as it starts to update older buildings and build more-efficient ones. In 2008, the UK passed “The Climate Change Act” establishing emission-reduction goals that now are law. The UK is the first nation to set a binding mitigation goal for climate change.
informedinfrastructure.com
Drones Becoming Integral for Infrastructure Projects
Trevor Byrd, LSIT, Anderson Engineering survey party chief, uses a drone to inspect a bridge over the Spring River in Carthage, Mo. (American Public Works Association) Ed Bartels, P.E., L.S., assistant county engineer for Johnson County, Iowa, calls himself a “drone evangelist,” employing them in a powerful toolkit that includes AutoCAD and GIS.
informedinfrastructure.com
Swinerton Perceives Web 3.0 as an Opportunity to Drive Quality and Transparency in Construction
New York, NY, November 29, 2022 — At the start of every construction project, there are always a lot of handshakes (even in the Covid Era). In fact, most of what makes construction work is trust, which comes from a proven record of accomplishment and not expectations. With the use of Web 3.0 systems, a platform of transparency is developed allowing all parties access and even the ability to create virtualized environments. In other words, all stakeholders in the construction process can create open worlds for each other to enter, govern and monitor.
studyfinds.org
Robots already taking over world? Reports of workplace automation ‘greatly exaggerated,’ scientists say
PROVO, Utah — You may have heard about the “inevitable robot takeover” of the job market. After all, why would an employer hire a human if a machine can do the same job at a lower cost? Researchers from Brigham Young University, however, suggest that the rumors of humanity’s defeat at the hands of automation have been greatly exaggerated — at least for now.
Scientists use quantum computing to create glass that cuts the need for AC by a third
A sample of the glass coating, which you can see straight through. University of Notre DameQuantum computing, machine learning, and contact lens polymers combined to dramatically reduce energy costs.
informedinfrastructure.com
On the Front Lines of Standardizing Digital Delivery for Bridge Design
An illustration shows how a specific bridge entity (in this case a steel girder) is categorized and which properties are identified by following the information delivery manual. In June 2022, the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) took a significant step toward a future in which infrastructure...
Government Scientists ‘Approaching What is Required for Fusion’ in Breakthrough Energy Research
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists hoping to harness nuclear fusion—the same energy source that powers the Sun and other stars—have confirmed that magnetic fields can enhance the energy output of their experiments, reports a new study. The results suggest...
informedinfrastructure.com
Infrastructure Outlook: Mind the Gap, Your Drinking Water Depends on It
Fifty years after the Clean Water Act passed, the U.S. government has invested more than $1 trillion to try and combat water pollution. Now, nearly one year after passing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, improvements in U.S. water systems are as needed as ever. Approximately 95 million people still aren’t connected...
technologynetworks.com
Accelerating Development of Sustainable Textile Dyes
Rapid 2D barcode rack readers and automated tube picking equipment from Ziath are helping Colorifix (Norwich, UK) to accelerate development of revolutionary biological dyes to help the textile industry dramatically reduce its environmental impact. Dyeing of fabrics by the textile industry represents one of Man’s most polluting industrial processes, using...
MIT engineers design self-replicating robots capable of assembling giant structures
When it comes to the manufacturing of commercial aircraft, different parts are manufactured at various locations. Before finally bringing them all together in a central plant and putting the finished aeroplane together, the tail components, the fuselage, and the wings are made at different plants. Many other large structures, besides...
aiexpress.io
MIT researchers build swarms of assembling robots
Researchers on the Massachusetts Institute of Expertise (MIT) Center for Bits and Atoms (CBA) have created assembling robots which might be made up of the identical parts they use to construct buildings, and that may transfer independently in massive numbers to make these buildings. The newest analysis, revealed in Nature...
scitechdaily.com
Light-Powered Nanomaterial Catalyst Could Be Key for Hydrogen Economy
Inexpensive catalyst uses energy from light to turn ammonia into hydrogen fuel. A key light-activated nanomaterial for the hydrogen economy has been engineered by researchers at Rice University. Using only inexpensive raw materials, scientists created a scalable catalyst that needs only the power of light to convert ammonia into clean-burning hydrogen fuel.
The U.S. Has a Huge E-Waste Problem. But There Is Money To Make in Its Disposal.
As a mountain of dangerous devices and appliances pollutes our world, some entrepreneurs see gold in another person's trash—literally.
Elko Daily Free Press
Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Live longer? Plant a tree
City living is often characterized by artificial concrete environments and tall buildings, high levels of stress, traffic noise, air pollution, not to mention high summer heat. Aside from some scripted parks and vacant lots the opportunities to have contact with green vegetation is rare. As human beings we have developed...
informedinfrastructure.com
AlumoGrit® Cast Aluminum Nosings Provide Long Lasting Anti-Slip Protection Even in Corrosive Environments
(Wooster, OH) – Wooster Products’ AlumoGrit® cast aluminum nosings with abrasive grit integrally cast into the surface provide long lasting anti-slip protection. These durable nosings are well suited for rough use, in indoor or outdoor installations, in new construction or existing structures. They are highly resistant to corrosive environments, making them ideal for facilities where harsh chemicals are often used. Available in 3-inch, 4-inch, and 6-inch widths, and lengths to 8 ½ feet, with cross-hatching and fluting that is clean and well defined. Each section is shot blasted prior to shipment with concealed anchors. AlumoGrit® abrasive cast aluminum nosings provide years of slip-resistant service life and are ideal for use in parking garages, exterior stairs, in wastewater treatment plants, chemical processing facilities, and other locations where harsh chemicals are often used.
