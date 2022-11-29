(Wooster, OH) – Wooster Products’ AlumoGrit® cast aluminum nosings with abrasive grit integrally cast into the surface provide long lasting anti-slip protection. These durable nosings are well suited for rough use, in indoor or outdoor installations, in new construction or existing structures. They are highly resistant to corrosive environments, making them ideal for facilities where harsh chemicals are often used. Available in 3-inch, 4-inch, and 6-inch widths, and lengths to 8 ½ feet, with cross-hatching and fluting that is clean and well defined. Each section is shot blasted prior to shipment with concealed anchors. AlumoGrit® abrasive cast aluminum nosings provide years of slip-resistant service life and are ideal for use in parking garages, exterior stairs, in wastewater treatment plants, chemical processing facilities, and other locations where harsh chemicals are often used.

