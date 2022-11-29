Read full article on original website
The nefarious new way companies are discriminating against remote workers: time-zone prejudice
Workers say they were lied to about being able to work in their local time zone, and have missed out on promotions because of time-zone bias.
‘So many things not right’ with proposed social studies standards
I am an enrolled member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe and a retired educator with 30 years experience as a teacher and administrator, most of which was spent guiding gifted and talented students. I have served on numerous education boards locally, regionally and nationally. I have been through many state curriculum standards reviews, including this […] The post ‘So many things not right’ with proposed social studies standards appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
33 companies tested a 4-day workweek. None are planning to switch back
One less day of work, not a dollar less in pay – for an employee, what's not to love? But even employers like the idea, a recent trial of about 30 companies shows.
iNESS Data Twins of Commercial Spaces Powered by Bentley iTwin
Data Twins of Commercial Spaces models human behavior and indoor circumstances to optimize space, energy usage, and operations. Data Twins of Commercial Spaces integrates human behavior modeling with a building’s operations. Rochester, N.Y. – iNESS 360 announced the addition of Data Twins of Commercial Spaces to Bentley Systems’ Powered...
Updated ASCE Standard 2 Helps Measure Oxygen Transfer Rate to Water
Reston, Va. – ASCE’s newest standard, Measurement of Oxygen Transfer in Clean Water, ASCE/EWRI 2–22, provides the latest methods for measuring the rate of oxygen transfer from diffused gas and mechanical oxygenation devices to water. This standard aims to be general enough to be applied to all clean water unsteady-state tests and specific enough to incorporate all essential procedures.
Drones Becoming Integral for Infrastructure Projects
Trevor Byrd, LSIT, Anderson Engineering survey party chief, uses a drone to inspect a bridge over the Spring River in Carthage, Mo. (American Public Works Association) Ed Bartels, P.E., L.S., assistant county engineer for Johnson County, Iowa, calls himself a “drone evangelist,” employing them in a powerful toolkit that includes AutoCAD and GIS.
Swinerton Perceives Web 3.0 as an Opportunity to Drive Quality and Transparency in Construction
New York, NY, November 29, 2022 — At the start of every construction project, there are always a lot of handshakes (even in the Covid Era). In fact, most of what makes construction work is trust, which comes from a proven record of accomplishment and not expectations. With the use of Web 3.0 systems, a platform of transparency is developed allowing all parties access and even the ability to create virtualized environments. In other words, all stakeholders in the construction process can create open worlds for each other to enter, govern and monitor.
Change Leader: Better Designs Improve Inspections; Better Inspections Improve Designs
This particular interview was recorded by Todd Danielson, the editorial director of Informed Infrastructure. You can watch a video of the full interview above or by visiting bit.ly/3N77jmG. Nagesh Goel is the president and co-founder of Atlas Evaluation & Inspection Services (AEIS). It’s commonly understood that infrastructure elements are regularly...
Long Beach International Gateway Bridge Recognized on Cyber Monday for Improvements to the US Supply Chain
Congressman Lou Correa talks about how infrastructure investment strengthens America. National roadshow stops at Long Beach International Gateway Bridge and Port of Long Beach to highlight how engineering, public works improve communities through infrastructure investment. PORT OF LONG BEACH—On Cyber Monday, the national Engineering and Public Works Roadshow highlighted how...
Infrastructure Outlook: Mind the Gap, Your Drinking Water Depends on It
Fifty years after the Clean Water Act passed, the U.S. government has invested more than $1 trillion to try and combat water pollution. Now, nearly one year after passing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, improvements in U.S. water systems are as needed as ever. Approximately 95 million people still aren’t connected...
White House elevates Indigenous expertise to inform policy
Indigenous people have closely observed changes to the climate for centuries. Now their knowledge — including firsthand experience passed down by oral tradition for millennia — will help inform federal research and policy decisions. President Joe Biden announced the initiative Wednesday at the White House Tribal Nations Summit,...
Federal court mentorship program creates ‘psychologically safe space’ for ‘minoritized staff’
The Probation and Pretrial Services office, which works on probation cases for all 94 U.S. district courts, is establishing a mentorship program for "minoritized staff."
Louisiana joins U.S. Senate meeting to address metal health as teens transition to college
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Officials from Louisiana were among the lawmakers who gathered in Washington to address the nation’s mental health crisis this week. On Wednesday, the Senate Committee heard related testimonies from witnesses and opinions from experts. Pennsylvania High School Senior Brooklyn Williams told lawmakers, “You...
Ex-engineer files age discrimination complaint against SpaceX
SpaceX has become the subject of another worker dispute just weeks after unfair labor complaints were filed against the company. A former engineer at SpaceX, the Elon Musk-run rocket company, filed an age discrimination complaint against the firm with the state of Washington, alleging he was repeatedly passed up for opportunities in favor of younger, less experienced colleagues and was retaliated against when he filed complaints with the company’s human resources department and chief operating officer.
Puerto Rican towns sue major oil companies, alleging suppression of climate science
Sixteen Puerto Rico municipalities filed a class-action lawsuit in federal court against major oil companies, alleging companies like ExxonMobil, Shell and Chevron colluded to suppress evidence of climate change that has devastated the island, including 2017’s Hurricane Maria. The municipalities accused the defendants, who include Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch...
AlumoGrit® Cast Aluminum Nosings Provide Long Lasting Anti-Slip Protection Even in Corrosive Environments
(Wooster, OH) – Wooster Products’ AlumoGrit® cast aluminum nosings with abrasive grit integrally cast into the surface provide long lasting anti-slip protection. These durable nosings are well suited for rough use, in indoor or outdoor installations, in new construction or existing structures. They are highly resistant to corrosive environments, making them ideal for facilities where harsh chemicals are often used. Available in 3-inch, 4-inch, and 6-inch widths, and lengths to 8 ½ feet, with cross-hatching and fluting that is clean and well defined. Each section is shot blasted prior to shipment with concealed anchors. AlumoGrit® abrasive cast aluminum nosings provide years of slip-resistant service life and are ideal for use in parking garages, exterior stairs, in wastewater treatment plants, chemical processing facilities, and other locations where harsh chemicals are often used.
From the Ground Up: Diné Women Artists Fight for Environmental Justice
Yellow has long been a symbolically significant color within Diné (Navajo) culture, affiliated with Changing Woman, or Asdz ą ą Nádleehé, among the most important of the Diné Holy People, who is often given yellow corn pollen as an offering. She is in many ways a personification of Earth herself, responsible for the changing seasons; for the birth of the original clans from whom all Diné are descended; and for Diné women’s transition through puberty. Yellow is also aligned with one of the four sacred mountains that delineates the parameters of Dinétah, the Diné homelands. Related Articles Defiantly at Home: Latinx Artists...
Domestic Partnership Versus Marriage: What Are the Differences?
Just because you’ve found your soulmate doesn’t mean you have to plan a walk down the aisle together. In fact, plenty of couples opt to share a life together without getting married. That said, if you hope to also share in the legal and financial benefits of cohabitation, it might be advantageous to upgrade your status from life partners to a domestic partnership. Ahead, licensed family attorney Ariel Sosna fills us in on everything to know about the term, including the key benefits it provides and how it does—and does not—differ from marriage.
