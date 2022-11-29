ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

invezz.com

CrowdStrike stock tanked 20% in extended trading: what happened?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc reports market-beating results for its Q3. Its revenue guidance for current quarter came in shy of estimates. CrowdStrike stock is now down more than 50% versus its YTD high. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) tanked 20% in extended trading on Tuesday even though the cybersecurity company reported...
NASDAQ

3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023

The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks You'll Be Thankful to Own in 2023

Cost-cutting at Amazon will pay off on the bottom line. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TheStreet

Bear Market in Stocks Hasn't Ended Yet: Goldman Sachs

Stocks in 2022 have slumped worldwide, with the S&P 500 sliding 17% year to date. And Goldman Sachs strategists say the decline may have further to go. “Without depressed valuations, for markets to trough, investors need to see a peak in inflation and [interest] rates, or a trough in economic activity,” they wrote in a commentary.
The Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist

The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
invezz.com

Analyst: these three tech stocks will do well in 2023

Daniel Flax expects Amazon, Apple Inc, and Nvidia to do well in 2023. The Neuberger Berman analyst explained why on CNBC Squawk Box. Tech stocks are down significantly this year due to higher interest rates. Tech stocks sure have had a rough 2022 as the Fed moved to aggressively lift...
moneyweek.com

Stock market crash? This time it’s (slightly) different

You don’t have to look far to find predictions of an upcoming stock market crash. Almost every analyst believes the current rally is going to run out of steam. Since hitting a low of 3,577 on 12 October, down 25% since 1 January, the S&P 500 index has rallied by 12% to just over 4,000. The FTSE 100 index has rallied by 11%. It is barely down this year, but still 4% below its May 2018 peak.
The Independent

Voices: This is what the house prices fall could mean for you – and how bad it could get

Watching the economic turmoil unfold over the last 12 months has been like observing a devastating motorway pile-up in slow motion; with a 16-wheeler truck splayed across all three carriageways by the start of 2022 – the camera pans round the corner to show thousands of unsuspecting motorists heading full throttle towards the carnage. Over the last few weeks, we’ve finally seen vehicle after vehicle plough into the wreckage. The cars can either be businesses, households, or economic indicators in this analogy – take your pick. All of them are going to struggle to avoid the pile-up. Some of...

