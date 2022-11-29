Read full article on original website
Related
informedinfrastructure.com
Transportation Troubleshooting: Mobility Marketplace Will Improve How We Use Transportation Systems
Transportation technology is changing so fast that it’s easy to forget how our choices have multiplied in the last 15 years. As recently as the mid-2000s, many of the services we take for granted today did not exist. These include ride-hailing services; city bike-share programs; dockless e-scooters; and smartphone apps to book, pay for and obtain real-time status updates for buses and light rail.
informedinfrastructure.com
Updated ASCE Standard 2 Helps Measure Oxygen Transfer Rate to Water
Reston, Va. – ASCE’s newest standard, Measurement of Oxygen Transfer in Clean Water, ASCE/EWRI 2–22, provides the latest methods for measuring the rate of oxygen transfer from diffused gas and mechanical oxygenation devices to water. This standard aims to be general enough to be applied to all clean water unsteady-state tests and specific enough to incorporate all essential procedures.
informedinfrastructure.com
On the Front Lines of Standardizing Digital Delivery for Bridge Design
An illustration shows how a specific bridge entity (in this case a steel girder) is categorized and which properties are identified by following the information delivery manual. In June 2022, the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) took a significant step toward a future in which infrastructure...
Comments / 0