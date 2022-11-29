Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Michigan State drops in AP rankings after Alabama loss
Michigan State’s loss to Alabama was a costly one in terms of rankings, even if the Spartans recovered for two wins after that. The Spartans fell eight spots to No. 20 in the latest Associated Press college basketball poll, released on Monday. That fall came after a 2-1 record...
Detroit News
Michigan State tumbles in Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll
Missouri rallies late to force OT, beats Wichita St. 88-84
More than 20 nationally ranked high school basketball recruits to play in Wichita event
Koch Arena will host five different five-star prospects during the Air Capital Hoopfest from Dec. 1-3.
collegehoopstoday.com
The Breakfast Buffet: Things are about to get real for Michigan, Baylor/Marquette, UConn’s bench
Here’s today’s installment of “The Breakfast Buffet”, a daily column that can be found here every single morning getting you caught up to date on everything that’s happened from the day/night before and everything that’s going to happen in the next 24 hours. Mangia!
Kentucky QB Will Levis to enter NFL draft, decide on bowl game
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, a potential top-five pick, said during an interview on Twitter on Wednesday night that he intends to enter the NFL draft.
247Sports
Big 12 adds production elements to conference championship game
The Big 12 today announced a variety of new in-game entertainment, broadcast and marketing enhancements for the Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship Game. The contest will feature undefeated TCU versus Kansas State at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, December 3rd at 11 a.m. CT / 12:00 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast nationally on ABC.
