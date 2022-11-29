ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Kennesaw State Owls to face the Mercer Bears Friday

Kennesaw State Owls (4-3) at Mercer Bears (4-4) BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State visits Mercer for a Division 1 Division matchup Friday. The Bears have gone 2-0 in home games. Mercer is ninth in the SoCon in rebounding with 31.5 rebounds. David Craig leads the Bears with 6.9 boards. The Owls...
KENNESAW, GA
Georgia 73, Hampton 54

HAMPTON (1-6) Therrien 2-5 2-2 6, Dean 3-15 3-4 9, Godwin 2-11 0-0 4, J.Nesbitt 6-17 3-5 15, Banister 1-2 0-0 2, A.Nesbitt 4-7 0-0 10, N.Thomas 3-6 0-0 6, Bethea 0-4 2-2 2, Mullen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-67 10-13 54. GEORGIA (6-2) Lindsay 2-5 2-3 6, Bridges 9-13...
ATLANTA, GA

