Bakersfield Californian
Kennesaw State Owls to face the Mercer Bears Friday
Kennesaw State Owls (4-3) at Mercer Bears (4-4) BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State visits Mercer for a Division 1 Division matchup Friday. The Bears have gone 2-0 in home games. Mercer is ninth in the SoCon in rebounding with 31.5 rebounds. David Craig leads the Bears with 6.9 boards. The Owls...
Georgia 73, Hampton 54
HAMPTON (1-6) Therrien 2-5 2-2 6, Dean 3-15 3-4 9, Godwin 2-11 0-0 4, J.Nesbitt 6-17 3-5 15, Banister 1-2 0-0 2, A.Nesbitt 4-7 0-0 10, N.Thomas 3-6 0-0 6, Bethea 0-4 2-2 2, Mullen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-67 10-13 54. GEORGIA (6-2) Lindsay 2-5 2-3 6, Bridges 9-13...
