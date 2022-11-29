ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Long Branch, NJ

Niagara visits Iona after Clayton's 26-point game

Niagara Purple Eagles (3-3) at Iona Gaels (2-2) BOTTOM LINE: Iona faces the Niagara Purple Eagles after Walter Clayton Jr. scored 26 points in Iona's 86-76 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos. Iona finished 13-0 at home and 17-3 in MAAC games during the 2021-22 season. The Gaels averaged 75.2...
Wilson and No. 9 Kansas host Seton Hall

Seton Hall Pirates (4-3) at Kansas Jayhawks (7-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -8.5; over/under is 136. BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kansas takes on the Seton Hall Pirates after Jalen Wilson scored 22 points in Kansas' 87-55 win over the Texas Southern Tigers. The Jayhawks are 4-0 in home games. Kansas...
Cincinnati 86, NJIT 60

NJIT (1-6) Diakite 3-6 0-0 6, Osawe 5-9 1-1 13, Gray 2-6 0-0 4, Hess 4-8 2-2 13, Sullivan 2-8 0-0 6, McMillian 1-6 0-0 3, Faison 1-1 0-2 2, Anderson 1-3 0-0 2, de Graaf 1-2 6-6 9, Mason 1-1 0-0 2, Nankin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 9-11 60.
