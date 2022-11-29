ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

Appleby leads Wake Forest against Clemson

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-1) at Clemson Tigers (6-2) BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest faces the Clemson Tigers after Tyree Appleby scored 32 points in Wake Forest's 78-75 victory against the Wisconsin Badgers. The Tigers have gone 5-0 at home. Clemson scores 75.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Bakersfield Californian

N.C. A&T plays UNC Greensboro after Watson's 27-point game

UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-4) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: N.C. A&T -6; over/under is 132.5. BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T hosts the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Marcus Watson scored 27 points in N.C. A&T's 78-51 victory against the Greensboro Pride. The Aggies have gone 3-0 in home...
GREENSBORO, NC
Bakersfield Californian

Elon plays High Point on 3-game road slide

Elon Phoenix (1-6) at High Point Panthers (5-1) BOTTOM LINE: Elon will aim to end its three-game road losing streak when the Phoenix take on High Point. The Panthers are 3-0 in home games. High Point averages 85.5 points while outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game. The Phoenix are...
HIGH POINT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy