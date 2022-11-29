ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Marshall hosts Akron following Johnson's 21-point outing

Akron Zips (3-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marshall -4; over/under is 143. BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays the Marshall Thundering Herd after Tavari Johnson scored 21 points in Akron's 62-58 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack. The Thundering Herd are 4-0 in home games. Marshall has a...
AKRON, OH
Green Bay hosts Freeman and Milwaukee

Milwaukee Panthers (5-3) at Green Bay Phoenix (0-6) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Green Bay Phoenix after BJ Freeman scored 23 points in Milwaukee's 84-68 win over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks. The Phoenix are 0-1 in home games. Green Bay has a 0-5 record against teams above .500. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
ST. BONAVENTURE 71, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 64

Percentages: FG .466, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (Lenard 1-3, Lawrence 1-7, Weston 0-1, Porter 0-3, King 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Lenard 4). Turnovers: 12 (Dishman 4, Weston 3, Porter 2, Bufford, Coleman-Jones, Millin). Steals: 8 (Lenard 3, King 2, Lawrence 2, Weston).
MURFREESBORO, TN
CBS Sports

Holy Cross vs. Harvard live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

The Holy Cross Crusaders haven't won a game against the Harvard Crimson since Nov. 16 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Holy Cross has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Harvard at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Hart Recreation Center. The Crusaders will be strutting in after a victory while the Crimson will be stumbling in from a loss.
WORCESTER, MA
TEMPLE 67, LA SALLE 51

Percentages: FG .462, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Battle 4-8, Hicks 3-5, White 0-1, Miller 0-2, Dunn 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Jourdain 4, Reynolds). Turnovers: 12 (Miller 4, Battle 3, Reynolds 2, White 2, Dunn). Steals: 2 (Miller, White). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Indiana St. 75, Drake 73

DRAKE (6-1) Brodie 4-5 2-3 10, Penn 13-18 6-6 32, Sturtz 3-8 1-1 7, Wilkins 3-7 1-2 8, DeVries 5-15 2-5 15, Northweather 0-1 0-0 0, Calhoun 0-6 1-2 1, Enright 0-1 0-0 0, Djamgouz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 13-19 73. INDIANA ST. (7-1) Avila 5-7 3-4 16, Gibson...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
VCU 70, VANDERBILT 65

Percentages: FG .429, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Stute 6-9, Thomas 2-5, Robbins 0-1, Lawrence 0-2, Smith 0-2, Wright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Robbins). Turnovers: 18 (Manjon 4, Stute 4, Wright 4, Lawrence 3, Thomas 2, Robbins). Steals: 6 (Millora-Brown 3, Lawrence, Stute,...
RICHMOND, VA
Miami 68, Rutgers 61

RUTGERS (5-2) Hyatt 4-13 0-0 11, Mag 4-12 0-0 9, Omoruyi 7-10 1-1 16, McConnell 6-12 3-3 16, Spencer 1-10 0-0 3, Simpson 1-3 0-0 2, Reiber 1-2 0-0 2, Ja.Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Woolfolk 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 25-67 4-4 61. MIAMI (7-1) Omier 6-8 5-6 17, Jo.Miller 6-11...
MIAMI, FL
GEORGIA 73, HAMPTON 54

Percentages: FG .313, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (A.Nesbitt 2-5, Bethea 0-1, J.Nesbitt 0-2, Dean 0-3, Godwin 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Therrien 3, Banister, N.Thomas). Turnovers: 7 (A.Nesbitt 2, Dean 2, J.Nesbitt 2, Banister). Steals: 6 (J.Nesbitt 2, A.Nesbitt, Banister, Dean, Godwin). Technical...
HAMPTON, GA
FOX Sports

Poulakidas leads Yale against Howard after 22-point performance

Howard Bison (4-5) at Yale Bulldogs (6-1) BOTTOM LINE: Yale faces the Howard Bison after John Poulakidas scored 22 points in Yale's 65-62 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes. The Bulldogs have gone 3-0 at home. Yale leads the Ivy League in rebounding, averaging 39.1 boards. Isaiah Kelly paces the Bulldogs with 4.7 rebounds.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Atlanta 125, Orlando 108

Percentages: FG .543, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 8-32, .250 (Griffin 3-6, Murray 3-8, Young 2-11, Kaminsky 0-1, Collins 0-2, Culver 0-2, Krejci 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Collins, Culver, Murray). Turnovers: 12 (Murray 5, Culver 2, Okongwu 2, Young 2, Kaminsky). Steals: 8 (Collins 2,...
TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE 53, HAWAI'I 51

Percentages: FG .317, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-28, .143 (Abdul-Mateen 3-4, Brewer 1-3, Ka.Williams 0-1, Vasic 0-1, Roberts 0-2, T.Lewis 0-2, Peavy 0-3, Demonia 0-6, Romer Rosario 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Brewer, Romer Rosario). Turnovers: 12 (Abdul-Mateen 2, Ka.Williams 2, Roberts 2, Brewer, Demonia,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Cleveland 113, Philadelphia 85

Percentages: FG .416, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Tucker 2-4, House Jr. 1-2, Thybulle 1-2, Melton 1-4, Niang 1-4, Lee 0-1, Harris 0-3, Korkmaz 0-3, Milton 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Reed). Turnovers: 16 (Milton 3, Harrell 2, Lee 2, Reed 2, Embiid, Harris,...
NO. 13 TENNESSEE 76, MCNEESE STATE 40

Percentages: FG .286, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 2-17, .118 (R.Blackwell 1-1, Berze 1-3, Rhodes 0-1, Thomas 0-1, English 0-2, Francois 0-2, Massie 0-2, Oday 0-2, Shumate 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 4 (Thomas 2, Rhodes, Shumate). Turnovers: 20 (Massie 5, Shumate 4, English 3, Oday 3,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
DAYTON 67, WESTERN MICHIGAN 47

Percentages: FG .321, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 4-26, .154 (Norman 2-9, Hannah 1-3, Hastings 1-4, Hubbard 0-3, Maddox 0-7). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Simms). Turnovers: 10 (Monegro 3, Hubbard 2, Norman 2, Etchison, Simms, Wright). Steals: 4 (Hubbard 3, Maddox). Technical Fouls: coach Dwayne Stephens,...
KALAMAZOO, MI

