The Holy Cross Crusaders haven't won a game against the Harvard Crimson since Nov. 16 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Holy Cross has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Harvard at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Hart Recreation Center. The Crusaders will be strutting in after a victory while the Crimson will be stumbling in from a loss.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO