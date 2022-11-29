Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Marshall hosts Akron following Johnson's 21-point outing
Akron Zips (3-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marshall -4; over/under is 143. BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays the Marshall Thundering Herd after Tavari Johnson scored 21 points in Akron's 62-58 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack. The Thundering Herd are 4-0 in home games. Marshall has a...
Bakersfield Californian
Green Bay hosts Freeman and Milwaukee
Milwaukee Panthers (5-3) at Green Bay Phoenix (0-6) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Green Bay Phoenix after BJ Freeman scored 23 points in Milwaukee's 84-68 win over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks. The Phoenix are 0-1 in home games. Green Bay has a 0-5 record against teams above .500. The...
CBS Sports
Watch Fordham vs. Maine: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Fordham Rams will stay at home another game and welcome the Maine Black Bears at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Rose Hill Gym. The Rams are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive. Fordham was able to grind out a solid win over the Harvard Crimson...
Bakersfield Californian
ST. BONAVENTURE 71, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 64
Percentages: FG .466, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (Lenard 1-3, Lawrence 1-7, Weston 0-1, Porter 0-3, King 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Lenard 4). Turnovers: 12 (Dishman 4, Weston 3, Porter 2, Bufford, Coleman-Jones, Millin). Steals: 8 (Lenard 3, King 2, Lawrence 2, Weston).
CBS Sports
Holy Cross vs. Harvard live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
The Holy Cross Crusaders haven't won a game against the Harvard Crimson since Nov. 16 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Holy Cross has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Harvard at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Hart Recreation Center. The Crusaders will be strutting in after a victory while the Crimson will be stumbling in from a loss.
Bakersfield Californian
TEMPLE 67, LA SALLE 51
Percentages: FG .462, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Battle 4-8, Hicks 3-5, White 0-1, Miller 0-2, Dunn 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Jourdain 4, Reynolds). Turnovers: 12 (Miller 4, Battle 3, Reynolds 2, White 2, Dunn). Steals: 2 (Miller, White). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
CBS Sports
Hartford vs. Fairleigh Dickinson: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Fairleigh Dickinson 3-5; Hartford 3-6 The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the Hartford Hawks at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Chase Family Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Bakersfield Californian
Indiana St. 75, Drake 73
DRAKE (6-1) Brodie 4-5 2-3 10, Penn 13-18 6-6 32, Sturtz 3-8 1-1 7, Wilkins 3-7 1-2 8, DeVries 5-15 2-5 15, Northweather 0-1 0-0 0, Calhoun 0-6 1-2 1, Enright 0-1 0-0 0, Djamgouz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 13-19 73. INDIANA ST. (7-1) Avila 5-7 3-4 16, Gibson...
NewsChannel 36
Two Elmira College basketball players, Horseheads grad earn Empire 8 weekly honors
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Empire 8 released its weekly basketball awards on Monday, with two Elmira College student-athletes as well as a Horseheads grad being recognized after stellar performances. Elmira College's Desiree Roy was named Empire 8 Player of the Week. Roy recorded a double-double with 21 points and...
Bakersfield Californian
VCU 70, VANDERBILT 65
Percentages: FG .429, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Stute 6-9, Thomas 2-5, Robbins 0-1, Lawrence 0-2, Smith 0-2, Wright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Robbins). Turnovers: 18 (Manjon 4, Stute 4, Wright 4, Lawrence 3, Thomas 2, Robbins). Steals: 6 (Millora-Brown 3, Lawrence, Stute,...
Bakersfield Californian
Miami 68, Rutgers 61
RUTGERS (5-2) Hyatt 4-13 0-0 11, Mag 4-12 0-0 9, Omoruyi 7-10 1-1 16, McConnell 6-12 3-3 16, Spencer 1-10 0-0 3, Simpson 1-3 0-0 2, Reiber 1-2 0-0 2, Ja.Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Woolfolk 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 25-67 4-4 61. MIAMI (7-1) Omier 6-8 5-6 17, Jo.Miller 6-11...
Bakersfield Californian
GEORGIA 73, HAMPTON 54
Percentages: FG .313, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (A.Nesbitt 2-5, Bethea 0-1, J.Nesbitt 0-2, Dean 0-3, Godwin 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Therrien 3, Banister, N.Thomas). Turnovers: 7 (A.Nesbitt 2, Dean 2, J.Nesbitt 2, Banister). Steals: 6 (J.Nesbitt 2, A.Nesbitt, Banister, Dean, Godwin). Technical...
FOX Sports
Poulakidas leads Yale against Howard after 22-point performance
Howard Bison (4-5) at Yale Bulldogs (6-1) BOTTOM LINE: Yale faces the Howard Bison after John Poulakidas scored 22 points in Yale's 65-62 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes. The Bulldogs have gone 3-0 at home. Yale leads the Ivy League in rebounding, averaging 39.1 boards. Isaiah Kelly paces the Bulldogs with 4.7 rebounds.
Bakersfield Californian
Atlanta 125, Orlando 108
Percentages: FG .543, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 8-32, .250 (Griffin 3-6, Murray 3-8, Young 2-11, Kaminsky 0-1, Collins 0-2, Culver 0-2, Krejci 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Collins, Culver, Murray). Turnovers: 12 (Murray 5, Culver 2, Okongwu 2, Young 2, Kaminsky). Steals: 8 (Collins 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE 53, HAWAI'I 51
Percentages: FG .317, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-28, .143 (Abdul-Mateen 3-4, Brewer 1-3, Ka.Williams 0-1, Vasic 0-1, Roberts 0-2, T.Lewis 0-2, Peavy 0-3, Demonia 0-6, Romer Rosario 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Brewer, Romer Rosario). Turnovers: 12 (Abdul-Mateen 2, Ka.Williams 2, Roberts 2, Brewer, Demonia,...
Bakersfield Californian
Cleveland 113, Philadelphia 85
Percentages: FG .416, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Tucker 2-4, House Jr. 1-2, Thybulle 1-2, Melton 1-4, Niang 1-4, Lee 0-1, Harris 0-3, Korkmaz 0-3, Milton 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Reed). Turnovers: 16 (Milton 3, Harrell 2, Lee 2, Reed 2, Embiid, Harris,...
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 13 TENNESSEE 76, MCNEESE STATE 40
Percentages: FG .286, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 2-17, .118 (R.Blackwell 1-1, Berze 1-3, Rhodes 0-1, Thomas 0-1, English 0-2, Francois 0-2, Massie 0-2, Oday 0-2, Shumate 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 4 (Thomas 2, Rhodes, Shumate). Turnovers: 20 (Massie 5, Shumate 4, English 3, Oday 3,...
Bakersfield Californian
DAYTON 67, WESTERN MICHIGAN 47
Percentages: FG .321, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 4-26, .154 (Norman 2-9, Hannah 1-3, Hastings 1-4, Hubbard 0-3, Maddox 0-7). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Simms). Turnovers: 10 (Monegro 3, Hubbard 2, Norman 2, Etchison, Simms, Wright). Steals: 4 (Hubbard 3, Maddox). Technical Fouls: coach Dwayne Stephens,...
