Appleby leads Wake Forest against Clemson
Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-1) at Clemson Tigers (6-2) BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest faces the Clemson Tigers after Tyree Appleby scored 32 points in Wake Forest's 78-75 victory against the Wisconsin Badgers. The Tigers have gone 5-0 at home. Clemson scores 75.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points...
Bucknell 89, St. Francis (Pa.) 65
ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (2-6) Cohen 7-10 4-6 18, Hargis 2-5 0-0 5, Gregory 2-4 0-0 6, Moore 2-9 2-2 8, Land 1-9 1-2 3, McCabe 4-7 0-0 12, Ruggery 2-4 0-0 6, Sanon 2-3 3-3 7, Harrison 0-3 0-0 0, Liberis 0-1 0-2 0, Webb 0-0 0-0 0, Scanlon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 10-15 65.
