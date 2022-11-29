ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple 67, La Salle 51

TEMPLE (4-4) Hicks 3-7 0-0 9, Reynolds 3-6 4-5 10, Battle 8-15 2-2 22, Dunn 6-13 5-7 17, Miller 0-5 0-0 0, White 0-2 0-0 0, Jourdain 3-3 1-4 7, Jongkuch 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-52 12-18 67. LA SALLE (3-4) Doucoure 2-3 0-0 4, H.Drame 0-6 0-0 0, Brantley...
