ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

Cincinnati 86, NJIT 60

NJIT (1-6) Diakite 3-6 0-0 6, Osawe 5-9 1-1 13, Gray 2-6 0-0 4, Hess 4-8 2-2 13, Sullivan 2-8 0-0 6, McMillian 1-6 0-0 3, Faison 1-1 0-2 2, Anderson 1-3 0-0 2, de Graaf 1-2 6-6 9, Mason 1-1 0-0 2, Nankin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 9-11 60.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy