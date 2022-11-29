Read full article on original website
A couple years ago, there were a lot of rumors swirling around Washington County that Post Malone was set to move to St. George Utah. The rumors may have started when the house was built on a road named "Post Malone Drive" by someone on google maps. Or maybe it just started because we're from Utah and gossip is kind of our thing.
Iron County crews rescue father, sons stranded in Shurtz Canyon
IRON COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Iron County Search and Rescue crews assisted a father and his two sons Sunday night after their utility task vehicle became stuck in the snow in Shurtz Canyon. Sixteen search and rescue volunteers and an Iron County sheriff’s deputy responded...
Cedar City police say man stabbed girlfriend multiple times in face, neck
CEDAR CITY, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Iron County prosecutors have filed charges against a 29-year-old man accused of stabbing his girlfriend multiple times in her face and neck. William McAmos Means was charged Monday with aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, in...
