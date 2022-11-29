ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Gephardt Daily

Iron County crews rescue father, sons stranded in Shurtz Canyon

IRON COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Iron County Search and Rescue crews assisted a father and his two sons Sunday night after their utility task vehicle became stuck in the snow in Shurtz Canyon. Sixteen search and rescue volunteers and an Iron County sheriff’s deputy responded...
IRON COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Cedar City police say man stabbed girlfriend multiple times in face, neck

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Iron County prosecutors have filed charges against a 29-year-old man accused of stabbing his girlfriend multiple times in her face and neck. William McAmos Means was charged Monday with aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, in...
CEDAR CITY, UT

