Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) at Maryland Terrapins (7-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Maryland seeks to continue its seven-game win streak with a victory over No. 16 Illinois. The Terrapins are 4-0 in home games. Maryland averages 82.1 points while outscoring opponents by 21.8 points per game. The Fighting Illini play...

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO