Chicago State Cougars (2-6) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bethune-Cookman -4.5; over/under is 136. BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Wildcats play Chicago State. The Wildcats are 2-0 in home games. Bethune-Cookman is fifth in the SWAC in team...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO