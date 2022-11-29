ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethune-Cookman puts home win streak on the line against Chicago State

Chicago State Cougars (2-6) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bethune-Cookman -4.5; over/under is 136. BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Wildcats play Chicago State. The Wildcats are 2-0 in home games. Bethune-Cookman is fifth in the SWAC in team...
Idaho hosts Northern Illinois following Jones' 31-point showing

Northern Illinois Huskies (3-5) at Idaho Vandals (2-5) BOTTOM LINE: Idaho faces the Northern Illinois Huskies after Isaac Jones scored 31 points in Idaho's 84-81 victory against the Pacific (CA) Tigers. The Vandals are 1-2 on their home court. Idaho has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 points...
