Jerry Stackhouse’s ejection in Vanderbilt-VCU was one for the ages (Video)
Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse was ejected in a loss to VCU, and the optics were both shocking and hilarious. It’s not often you see an A-10 team like VCU beat an SEC team like Vanderbilt, and it’s very rare to see someone like Commodores head coach Jerry Stackhouse lose his cool.
Tennessee basketball climbs in AP Poll after winning Battle 4 Atlantis
Tennessee basketball climbed nine spots to No. 13 in Monday's AP Poll after winning last week's Battle 4 Atlantis down in the Bahamas. The Vols beat No. 3 Kansas 64-50 on Friday night following a 71-45 win over Butler on Wednesday night, and a 73-66 win over USC in overtime on Thanksgiving day, to win three games in three days. They never trailed the Jayhawks to end the defending National Champions' 17-game winning streak which was the longest active streak in all of college basketball.
CBS Sports
Connecticut vs. Oklahoma State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
Current Records: Oklahoma State 5-2; Connecticut 8-0 The #8 Connecticut Huskies will square off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. UConn is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive. The Huskies had enough points to win and then some...
Bakersfield Californian
ST. BONAVENTURE 71, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 64
Percentages: FG .466, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (Lenard 1-3, Lawrence 1-7, Weston 0-1, Porter 0-3, King 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Lenard 4). Turnovers: 12 (Dishman 4, Weston 3, Porter 2, Bufford, Coleman-Jones, Millin). Steals: 8 (Lenard 3, King 2, Lawrence 2, Weston).
College football transfer portal tracker for 2023: Updates
Quarterbacks Hudson Card, Connor Bazelak and Cade McNamara are among the players who plan to enter the portal. We provide live updates.
Bakersfield Californian
Miami 68, Rutgers 61
RUTGERS (5-2) Hyatt 4-13 0-0 11, Mag 4-12 0-0 9, Omoruyi 7-10 1-1 16, McConnell 6-12 3-3 16, Spencer 1-10 0-0 3, Simpson 1-3 0-0 2, Reiber 1-2 0-0 2, Ja.Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Woolfolk 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 25-67 4-4 61. MIAMI (7-1) Omier 6-8 5-6 17, Jo.Miller 6-11...
Bakersfield Californian
GEORGIA 73, HAMPTON 54
Percentages: FG .313, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (A.Nesbitt 2-5, Bethea 0-1, J.Nesbitt 0-2, Dean 0-3, Godwin 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Therrien 3, Banister, N.Thomas). Turnovers: 7 (A.Nesbitt 2, Dean 2, J.Nesbitt 2, Banister). Steals: 6 (J.Nesbitt 2, A.Nesbitt, Banister, Dean, Godwin). Technical...
Bakersfield Californian
MIAMI (FL) 68, RUTGERS 61
Percentages: FG .373, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Hyatt 3-9, McConnell 1-1, Mag 1-2, Omoruyi 1-2, Spencer 1-5, Ja.Miller 0-1, Reiber 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Mag, McConnell). Turnovers: 15 (McConnell 5, Hyatt 3, Mag 2, Spencer 2, Omoruyi, Reiber, Woolfolk). Steals: 9 (Mag...
CBS Sports
WATCH: Jerry Stackhouse ejected and escorted out as Vanderbilt coach lets frustrations boil over
Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse was promptly ejected during the second half of Wednesday's 70-65 loss to VCU, blowing such a gasket that it required restraint from both his coaching staff and police on hand as frustrations boiled over on the court. Stackhouse was irate after big man Liam Robbins of...
Bakersfield Californian
Atlanta 125, Orlando 108
Percentages: FG .543, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 8-32, .250 (Griffin 3-6, Murray 3-8, Young 2-11, Kaminsky 0-1, Collins 0-2, Culver 0-2, Krejci 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Collins, Culver, Murray). Turnovers: 12 (Murray 5, Culver 2, Okongwu 2, Young 2, Kaminsky). Steals: 8 (Collins 2,...
CBS Sports
Navy vs. Lipscomb prediction, odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Nov. 29 best bets from proven model
Wednesday's college basketball slate features an intriguing non-conference battle in Nashville. The Lipscomb Bisons host the Navy Midshipmen at Allen Arena for a matinee contest. Navy is 5-1 this season and on a three-game winning streak. Lipscomb is 4-2 overall and 3-0 at home this season. The Midshipmen are 5-1 against the spread while Lipscomb is 3-1-1 ATS this season.
Xavier ready to throw balanced attack at Southeastern Louisiana
The Xavier Musketeers will return home on Wednesday night to take on the Southeastern Louisiana Lions in Cincinnati. Xavier (4-3)
Bakersfield Californian
TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE 53, HAWAI'I 51
Percentages: FG .317, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-28, .143 (Abdul-Mateen 3-4, Brewer 1-3, Ka.Williams 0-1, Vasic 0-1, Roberts 0-2, T.Lewis 0-2, Peavy 0-3, Demonia 0-6, Romer Rosario 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Brewer, Romer Rosario). Turnovers: 12 (Abdul-Mateen 2, Ka.Williams 2, Roberts 2, Brewer, Demonia,...
Edey dominant again, No. 5 Purdue beats Florida State 79-69
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Zach Edey scored 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting as No. 5 Purdue fought off Florida State 79-69 on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Edey recorded his sixth straight game scoring 20 or more for the Boilermakers (7-0). The 7-foot-4 center helped Purdue keep...
Bakersfield Californian
INDIANA STATE 75, DRAKE 73
Percentages: FG .452, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (DeVries 3-8, Wilkins 1-4, Enright 0-1, Northweather 0-1, Penn 0-2, Calhoun 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Brodie, Northweather). Turnovers: 12 (Penn 4, DeVries 2, Wilkins 2, Brodie, Djamgouz, Northweather, Sturtz). Steals: 11 (Sturtz 4, Penn 3,...
CBS Sports
How to watch Xavier vs. Southeastern Louisiana: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: Southeastern Louisiana 4-3; Xavier 4-3 The Southeastern Louisiana Lions will square off against the Xavier Musketeers on the road at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Cintas Center. Southeastern Louisiana should still be riding high after a win, while the Musketeers will be looking to right the ship. The...
Bakersfield Californian
TEMPLE 67, LA SALLE 51
Percentages: FG .462, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Battle 4-8, Hicks 3-5, White 0-1, Miller 0-2, Dunn 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Jourdain 4, Reynolds). Turnovers: 12 (Miller 4, Battle 3, Reynolds 2, White 2, Dunn). Steals: 2 (Miller, White). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Bakersfield Californian
Cleveland 113, Philadelphia 85
PHILADELPHIA (85) Harris 0-7 3-3 3, Tucker 2-4 0-0 6, Embiid 6-16 7-9 19, Melton 4-11 0-0 9, Milton 6-12 2-2 14, Niang 2-7 0-0 5, Reed 4-4 1-2 9, Harrell 1-1 0-0 2, Korkmaz 1-4 2-2 4, Thybulle 1-4 0-0 3, House Jr. 3-4 0-0 7, Lee 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 32-77 15-18 85.
Bakersfield Californian
TOLEDO 90, RICHMOND 67
Percentages: FG .362, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Roche 4-6, Gustavson 2-2, Burton 2-5, Bigelow 2-8, Bailey 1-2, Nelson 0-1, Randolph 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bailey, Bigelow, Burton). Turnovers: 13 (Quinn 4, Nelson 3, Bigelow 2, Bailey, Burton, Gustavson, Randolph). Steals: 7 (Bigelow...
CBS Sports
Tennessee Tech vs. Chattanooga: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Chattanooga 3-3; Tennessee Tech 3-4 The Chattanooga Mocs are 5-0-1 against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. The Mocs will head out on the road to face off against Tennessee Tech at 7 p.m. ET at Hooper Eblen Arena. Chattanooga won both of their matches against Tennessee Tech last season (69-62 and 82-65) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
