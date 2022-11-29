ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Citizen: Will the former landfill forever define Oregon City?

By Lynda Orzen
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3toQp7_0jQojPkg00 Lynda Orzen: Money developers are asking of city is less than half of the overall cost needed to clean up

OMG, here we go again! I'm beginning to believe this city is happy having a garbage dump welcoming visitors into our community. When entering the city from the south, visitors are greeted with the Metro transfer station, Home Depot and a huge garbage dump!

Why isn't the city welcoming this newest development by Summit? Don't we need more housing, which this has along with parking. The development would mean people could live and work in the same location, go grocery shopping, walk for coffee, enjoy the entertainment center, all without needing a car! Other communities would welcome this with open arms! They even want to incorporate art, plant native vegetation and recover a wetland area!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jQojPkg00

Another thing I don't understand is why the city is so hesitant in helping developers to clean up the property. That money they are asking for is to clean up the old dump. It's Oregon City's garbage, not the developers'! That $30 million is less than half of the overall cost needed to clean up the city's garbage dump or Brownfield site! https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aBXb6_0jQojPkg00

I just read Jerry Herrmann's article regarding this development . One of the issues that really stood out to me, as long as that site remains as it is: it will continue to pollute. I believe the city has a responsibility to the community to make that site safe. It's our air and drinking water that are currently being affected.

I've lived in Oregon City about 30 years and have seen numerous developers want to transform the old garbage dump only to be shot down over and over again by the city. Not sure if we will ever get anything nice in that area.

Twenty years from now, that old dump will probably still be welcoming visitors into our city and polluting our air and water. What a shame, we could do so much better!

Lynda Orzen is an Oregon City community volunteer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Clackamas Review

Oregon City resident: Huge shopping center is not the solution

Janine Offutt: Let's properly cover the landfill, reestablish native vegetation in the floodplain and clean up the watershed. I agree with Jerry Herrmann's article regarding this development; we really need to do something about the Rossman Landfill. Because of faulty thinking in the past, we have a concentration of industrial, commercial, agricultural and residential waste polluting our floodplain. But building a huge residential, shopping and entertainment center over the landfill is not the answer. Scientists tell us we have very little time remaining to mitigate the climate crisis. UN Secretary General António Guterres said "We are on a highway...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Milwaukie City Hall to become brewery, restaurant

Henry Point Development plans mix of tenants for historic civic space on Main Street.When city officials move out, a brewery, restaurant and bakery, along with community art and office space, will move into the historic Milwaukie City Hall building. Milwaukie officials selected Henry Point Development to reimagine City Hall, originally built in 1938, after the city's selection committee was impressed with the proposal's adherence to the project's five adopted community goals. City officials were looking for proposals that create a destination creation, preserve the historic building, contract with minority/women business enterprises, use sustainable building practices and preserve open space. ...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Portland Tribune

Fed up, five business threaten to move out of Portland

Community meeting happens before the City Council to approve $27 million for sanctioned homeless camps.The day before the City Council is expected to approve $27 million to help create six large sanctioned homeless camps, five local businesses told city and state leaders they are on the verge of moving out of Portland because of crime and homelessness. The businesses are Salt & Straw, Stumptown, Olympia Provisions, Revant Optics, and Smith Teamaker. All of them are located in the central eastside. "One of our employees on his way into our central kitchen was held up at gunpoint, a gun in his...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Hillsboro Mattress Store Fined for Willfully Endangering Employees

A state regulator fined Mattress Megastore in Hillsboro $67,000 for willfully endangering its delivery drivers. The locally owned mattress seller was forcing employees to “to operate a one-ton box delivery truck that was clearly unsafe,” the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health said while announcing the fine yesterday. The truck had no windshield wipers, a broken seat belt and cracks in the windshield. Drivers were forced to use it for deliveries in rainstorms anyway, the state found.
HILLSBORO, OR
Clackamas Review

City councilors: Citizens guide Milwaukie's exit from parks district

Kathy Hyzy and Lisa Batey: Access to recreation programming is top priority for us because it's a top priority for you. If you've ever attended a Milwaukie City Council meeting — or even just know the two of us politically, professionally or personally — you'll know that we don't always find ourselves on the same side of an issue. We recognize each other's differences and we argue our points vigorously and respectfully because we both want the best for our Milwaukie community. And that's why it's noteworthy when we agree. Milwaukie is facing a crossroads when it comes to our...
MILWAUKIE, OR
rtands.com

For Chelatchie Prairie Railroad, a $4.7MM Upgrade

Written by Marybeth Luczack, Executive Editor, Railway Age. The first phase of a $4.7 million rehabilitation project will start this fall on the 33-mile Chelatchie Prairie Railroad in Washington state. Covered by Washington transportation funds, line owner Clark County, Wash., will use $1.5 million to improve 14 miles between Vancouver...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Fire collects toys, food for families in need this holiday season

Operation Santa Claus donations accepted at events from Dec. 3-11 in various locationsFor more than 48 years, Clackamas Fire staff and volunteers have collected toys and food for those without during the winter holiday season in an effort they call Operation Santa Claus. This year, the tradition continues, and kicked off on Nov. 30, Santa riding in a fire engine at four neighborhood parades. Different than previous years, donations will not be accepted during the parades. The mission of Operation Santa Claus is to gather nonperishable food items as well as new, unwrapped toys for families in need of holiday...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
opb.org

Where did stolen catalytic converters trafficked by a Portland-area crime ring end up?

In August, Beaverton police arrested the alleged leader of a crime ring they say trafficked more than 44,000 stolen catalytic converters since January 2021 — the street value of which is estimated to be over $22 million. Police said at the time that the Portland-area crime ring stretched as far as New York, but offered few details about the alleged ringleader or where the stolen parts ended up.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Shoplifters may not be booked into jail, depending on the Portland metro county

PORTLAND, Ore. — Crime is a complex issue, one that can look very different depending on the type of crime in question. So for the last several weeks, KGW has been taking a closer look at a type of crime that tends to fly under the radar: misdemeanor theft, of which shoplifting is a common example. Even though it's relatively minor on the scale of crime seriousness, it has the familiar iceberg shape of a problem that goes far deeper than it might appear.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon City News

Mayor Denyse McGriff charts Oregon City's next four years

Newly reelected, longtime volunteer plans to tackle homelessness, tolling, economic developmentOregon City's Denyse McGriff recently won a full four-year term as mayor in the November election. McGriff worked for the city as a principal planner from 1988-96 and has since volunteered her time on countless advisory committees and nonprofit organizations to benefit the community. She was first appointed to the Oregon City Commission in 2019, winning her first four-year term in office from voters in 2020. When former Mayor Rachel Lyles Smith moved out of town in April, McGriff, then the commission president, began serving Oregon City as interim...
OREGON CITY, OR
KXL

Can Portland Believe Ted Wheeler That Hope Is 90 Days Away?

Mayor Feckless Ted Wheeler faced a room full of angry business owners yesterday. Wheeler’s social science experiment…defunding police, encouraging homeless camps everywhere, crimes not prosecuted…that experiment has turned Portland into a toxic test tube. Mayor Feckless waited until the subjects of his experiment…residents and business owners…found the...
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

Clackamas, OR
631
Followers
2K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.clackamasreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy