Martin Scorsese’s daughter Francesca was cut from Bones and All: ‘She had fun, though!’

By Annabel Nugent
 2 days ago

Francesca Scorsese was cut from Luca Guadagnino ’s film Bones and All , the director has revealed.

The recently released horror-romance stars Timothee Chalamet and Taylor Russell in a film adaptation of Camille De Angelis’s 2015 novel.

Bones and All was also supposed to feature Francesca Scorsese, daughter of Martin Scorsese , before her role as Harmony was cut.

Scorsese, 23, addressed her absence from the film, sharing a post on her Instagram story: “Rip Harmony lol.”

It appears there are no hard feelings, however, with Scorsese writing: “For those asking, Harmony is no longer in the film, she had fun though!!”

The actor accompanied her post with what appears to be stills from her deleted scenes, in which she is seen in character in a car with Russell and Chalamet.

Scorsese previously worked with Guadagnino on the 2020 HBO series We Are Who We Are .

Bones and All has received favourable reviews from critics and viewers. You can read The Independent ’s five-star review here .

Film critic Clarisse Loughrey writes: “It’s as beautiful as it is ugly, a full-force fusion of Guadagnino’s last two films, Call Me by Your Name and his remake of Suspiria . It’s a love story, in part.

“Mostly, it tries to understand how someone can live on when they see themselves only as an abomination.

The coming-of-age film is set in the Eighties. In it, Russell and Chalamet play young cannibals who find one another after Russell’s character Maren is abandoned by her father.

Bones and All is in cinemas now.

