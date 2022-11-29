Read full article on original website
Is Silver a good buy in December 2022?
Silver price has advanced from $19.10 to $22.24 since the beginning of November 2022, and the current price stands at $21.62. Inflation has begun giving signals of easing in the United States, and because of this, investors hope that the Federal Reserve could hint at slowing the pace of interest rate increases.
The stock market will fall 25% when the looming US recession hits in mid-2023, Deutsche Bank says
Major stock markets will plunge 25% when a looming recession hits next year, Deutsche Bank says. Analysts also see earnings per share among S&P 500 companies falling to $195 in 2023 from $222 in 2022. After the Fed's rate hikes, the investment bank expects markets to recover by year-end 2023.
Instant View: Powell says rate hike moderation may come by December
NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve could scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes as soon as December, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday, while cautioning the fight against inflation was far from over and that key questions remain unanswered, including how high rates will ultimately need to rise and for how long.
A preview of the December NFP report and its implications for financial markets
Today is the last trading day of the month. As such, volatility is about to increase due to the end-of-month flows. However, it might not be relevant for the period ahead because December is typically a slow month. Nevertheless, important economic data is scheduled in December, starting with the NFP or Non-Farm Payrolls report this Friday.
14 events that shaped financial markets in the first 11 months of 2022
The Japanese yen's collapse forced the Bank of Japan to intervene. While November trading did not end yet, financial markets’ volatility is expected to slow down significantly after December 15, as I wrote in this article. Therefore, as we get closer to the end of the trading year, here...
We just got confirmation that the next recession will look and feel unlike any in recent memory
The latest data on jobs from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a still-robust labor market in the US. That's both bad and good news for the Federal Reserve, which is trying to cool the economy. But the latest data also means that an upcoming recession might be more tepid...
The stock market could soar to new records in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to ease, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rise abruptly and cause the S&P 500 to hit 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Easing inflation means markets will start discounting hawkish Fed comments, which have weighed on stocks all year. Lee also noted that inflation was being fueled by several transitory...
Inflation: Here’s when experts say prices will drop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With price hikes on everything from groceries to gasoline, many Americans are wondering when record-high inflation will be alleviated. Many experts have a hopeful predication suggesting prices may go back to normal “soon.”. CNBC reported that Alan Blinder, professor of economics and public affairs at...
The market is watching the Fed like a hawk to see when it pivots. Too bad the Fed is split on what to do
Fed official James Bullard says interest rates will have to go even higher. Even Federal Reserve officials are divided over whether interest rate hikes are denting inflation. Earlier this month, the Fed raised interest rates by 0.75 of a percentage point, the year’s sixth rate hike, bringing the federal funds rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%.
Stocks rally, dollar tumbles, as Powell signaled to slow rate-hike pace in December
Once again, it was Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve’s Chair, the one who moved financial markets. In a highly anticipated speech on Wednesday at the Brookings Institution, a think tank based in Washington, Powell signaled that the Fed is ready to slow the rate-hike pace as soon as December.
Home prices are falling at the fastest rate in 15 years. 7 real estate analysts and economists break down how bad they think it's going to get.
All 7 experts said home prices, which have already started to dip, will drop even further in 2023 for two reasons — fading affordability and demand.
Is it safe to buy the Dow Jones index after rallying 20.4% over the past two months?
Financial markets reacted joyfully to Jerome Powell’s speech at the Brookings Institution yesterday. More details can be found here. But to say that it is only the Fed, or its Chair, responsible for stocks moving higher, is incorrect. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for...
Recession Watch: Bank Of America Says US Economic Breakdown 'Could Come At Any Time'
One of the biggest concerns for investors heading into the end of the year is whether the U.S. economy will soon slip into a recession. On Monday, Bank of America economist Ethan Harris said he is "puzzled" by economists that don't anticipate a 2023 recession as their base case at this point.
US government entities Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were just cleared to purchase mortgages of over $1 million for the first time because home prices are still so high
With US home prices climbing by more than 12% in the year through September, so too can the size of your mortgage.
Mike McGlone: Gold price to break through $2000 and “never looks back”
Gold prices have significant upside potential once the Fed pivots. Gold has been functioning well against the debasement of currencies. Central bank purchases of the physical metal in Q3 were at record highs. In the last month, the yellow metal has galloped 7.2% higher, despite a closing low of $1,630.90...
“Buy the close, sell the open” still rewards for carrying overnight risk
"Buy the close, sell the open" strategy returned over 1100% in the last two decades. US stocks opened the day and the week lower by a little over half a percentage point, but they rallied in November. With two other trading days left in the month and ahead of December, it is worth having a detailed look at how stocks performed during and after the regular, official trading hours.
Gene Munster doesn’t see China shutdowns as a threat for Apple Inc
Munster explains why China shutdowns aren't a threat for Apple Inc. He reiterates his bullish view on shares of the tech behemoth on CNBC. Apple stock is now down more than 20% versus the start of the year. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is trading down on Monday as investors scramble...
Top 3 cryptocurrencies any investor should get this December
In the last 24 hours, LINK increased by 9%, LTC by 6%, and DOGE by 10% in value. In the past 7 days, LINK increased by 25%, LTC by 31%, and DOGE by 41%. Each cryptocurrency has also seen an increase in its market cap. Dogecoin (DOGE/USD), Chainlink (LINK/USD), and...
Stocks fall as Fed signals interest rates need to go still higher
Stocks fell on Wall Street and Treasury yields rose after more indications from the Federal Reserve that it may need to raise interest rates much higher than many people expect to get inflation under control
U.S. consumer debt on the rise thanks to fat mortgages, sharp spike in credit card balances
In apparent disregard of persistent record-high inflation, new reports find that U.S. consumers are showing no signs of backing off their ongoing penchant for robust spending but are, increasingly, covering their high roller habits with credit cards. And while the formula isn’t sustainable over the long haul, economists say most...
