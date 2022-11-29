ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

invezz.com

Is Silver a good buy in December 2022?

Silver price has advanced from $19.10 to $22.24 since the beginning of November 2022, and the current price stands at $21.62. Inflation has begun giving signals of easing in the United States, and because of this, investors hope that the Federal Reserve could hint at slowing the pace of interest rate increases.
Reuters

Instant View: Powell says rate hike moderation may come by December

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve could scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes as soon as December, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday, while cautioning the fight against inflation was far from over and that key questions remain unanswered, including how high rates will ultimately need to rise and for how long.
invezz.com

A preview of the December NFP report and its implications for financial markets

Today is the last trading day of the month. As such, volatility is about to increase due to the end-of-month flows. However, it might not be relevant for the period ahead because December is typically a slow month. Nevertheless, important economic data is scheduled in December, starting with the NFP or Non-Farm Payrolls report this Friday.
invezz.com

14 events that shaped financial markets in the first 11 months of 2022

The Japanese yen's collapse forced the Bank of Japan to intervene. While November trading did not end yet, financial markets’ volatility is expected to slow down significantly after December 15, as I wrote in this article. Therefore, as we get closer to the end of the trading year, here...
The Staten Island Advance

Inflation: Here’s when experts say prices will drop

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With price hikes on everything from groceries to gasoline, many Americans are wondering when record-high inflation will be alleviated. Many experts have a hopeful predication suggesting prices may go back to normal “soon.”. CNBC reported that Alan Blinder, professor of economics and public affairs at...
invezz.com

Is it safe to buy the Dow Jones index after rallying 20.4% over the past two months?

Financial markets reacted joyfully to Jerome Powell’s speech at the Brookings Institution yesterday. More details can be found here. But to say that it is only the Fed, or its Chair, responsible for stocks moving higher, is incorrect. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for...
invezz.com

Mike McGlone: Gold price to break through $2000 and “never looks back”

Gold prices have significant upside potential once the Fed pivots. Gold has been functioning well against the debasement of currencies. Central bank purchases of the physical metal in Q3 were at record highs. In the last month, the yellow metal has galloped 7.2% higher, despite a closing low of $1,630.90...
invezz.com

“Buy the close, sell the open” still rewards for carrying overnight risk

"Buy the close, sell the open" strategy returned over 1100% in the last two decades. US stocks opened the day and the week lower by a little over half a percentage point, but they rallied in November. With two other trading days left in the month and ahead of December, it is worth having a detailed look at how stocks performed during and after the regular, official trading hours.
invezz.com

Gene Munster doesn’t see China shutdowns as a threat for Apple Inc

Munster explains why China shutdowns aren't a threat for Apple Inc. He reiterates his bullish view on shares of the tech behemoth on CNBC. Apple stock is now down more than 20% versus the start of the year. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is trading down on Monday as investors scramble...
invezz.com

Top 3 cryptocurrencies any investor should get this December

In the last 24 hours, LINK increased by 9%, LTC by 6%, and DOGE by 10% in value. In the past 7 days, LINK increased by 25%, LTC by 31%, and DOGE by 41%. Each cryptocurrency has also seen an increase in its market cap. Dogecoin (DOGE/USD), Chainlink (LINK/USD), and...

