Rutgers played its first road game of the season tonight as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Scarlet Knights started to pull away in the second half but Miami came roaring back and just had more on the offensive end, resulting in a 68-61 decision. The loss drops Rutgers to 5-2 while Miami moves to 7-1 and here is a look at how it all went down.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO