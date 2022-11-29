Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Chicago Blackhawks
Let’s drop the puck on episode three of Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 Trade Targets. After stops with the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers, we make way to the Windy City and uncover some trade candidates from the Chicago Blackhawks. The rebuilding Blackhawks sit near the bottom of the NHL standings with a 6-11-4 record on the season. There’s no doubt general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson is going to be active on the trade market and with a trade history with Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas, fans could very well see another deal between the two storied franchises in the coming weeks.
Why Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner has the Letter ‘Z’ on his Gloves and Stick
Mitch Marner carries reminders of his chocolate lab ‘Zeus’ when he steps out onto the ice. The forward is on a career-high 16-game point streak.
Detroit Red Wings don't measure up to Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, lose, 4-2, at LCA
The Detroit Red Wings' winning streak came to an end as they struggled against an opponent with elite skill. The Toronto Maple Leafs, in second place and one spot ahead of the Wings in the Atlantic Division, chased Ville Husso and forced the Wings to chase most of the night Monday at Little Caesars Arena. The Wings took shots at Matt Murray but lacked for top-notch chances, and that resulted in a 4-2 loss that ended a stretch of four straight victories and points in five games. It also spoiled the first time the Wings wore their retro sweaters this season.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Game-time decision
Gaudreau (illness) will be a game-time decision Monday against Vegas. Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Gaudreau didn't take part in the morning skate after skipping Sunday's practice. He has amassed seven goals and 20 points in 20 games this season.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Puts up power-play assist
Kane notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers. Kane set up Max Domi's second goal of the game, which got the Blackhawks within one with 1:11 left in regulation. Over the last nine games, Kane has looked a little better with a goal and six assists, though he also has a minus-10 rating in that span. His offense looks like it'll remains suppressed given the lack of talent around the star winger. He's at three goals, 14 helpers (nine on the power play), 68 shots on net and a minus-13 rating in 22 outings overall.
Detroit Red Wings fight back from 3-goal deficit, earn point in 5-4 shootout loss to Sabres
The Detroit Red Wings escaped disaster and delivered a third period that thrilled on Wednesday. Oskar Sundqvist scored less than two minutes apart to tie a game that had favored the Buffalo Sabres by three goals when the period began. Neither side generated much in overtime, forcing a shootout at Little Caesars Arena. The Sabres prevailed, 5-4.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Gets closer to 1,000 points
Stamkos scored two goals and was credited with an assist during Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the host Sabres. Stamkos connected on a third-period goal to spark Monday's late rally and then capped the comeback with the 13th overtime tally of his career. The 32-year-old center remains two points shy of 1,000 points (493 goals, 505 assists) during his 943-game career. The future Hall of Famer has collected five multi-point efforts during his past seven outings (five goals, eight assists). Stamkos scored on both of his shots during Monday's comeback victory.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Robertson, Holmberg & Marner
It’s safe to say that this has been the best stretch of hockey for the Toronto Maple Leafs this season as the team is on a four-game win streak even with a number of their regulars out of the lineup. Line mixing and their top four playing as their...
Yardbarker
Sabres’ “Kid Line” is Ready to Break Out
The Buffalo Sabres have had a turbulent November, but the one thing that has been going well is the offensive production. They have scored 81 goals this season, which is good for fifth in the league, but the bulk of that offense has come from a select few players. They need to find a balance to spread out the scoring, and recently, they have been getting exactly that from their “kid line” of Dylan Cozens, Jack Quinn, and JJ Peterka.
FOX Sports
Sabres withstand Red Wings' rally, win 5-4 in shootout
DETROIT (AP) — Jack Quinn scored the only goal in a shootout, Dylan Cozens had the second two-goal game of his career and the Buffalo Sabres held off the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday night. Mattias Samuelsson got his first career goal for the Sabres, who squandered a...
Comments / 0