High school wrestling: Previewing the field in Clackamas County

Destiny Rodriguez, Jeremiah Wachsmuth and Justin Rademacher are just a few of the wrestling stars to watch this year.

With fall sports wrapped up, it's time to move indoors and onto the wrestling mats.

For the 10 high school programs around north Clackamas County, the winter wrestling season begins with dreams of statewide success still intact. The road to the state title will become clearer — and less crowded —over the coming weeks, but there are already a few hints as to who might bring trophies back to their schools' display cases.

Here is a quick look around the county on the eve of the new season.

Rademacher, Rodriguez headline 'biggest show in town'

After tying for third place at the 6A boys state championship last year, West Linn enter the 2022-23 season with eyes on returning to the podium.

Leading the charge for the West Linn boys will be senior Justin Rademacher, a state runner-up a year ago at 170 pounds who is currently ranked as the No. 11 wrestler at 182 and recently signed a letter of intent with Oregon State University. The Lions have three more former runners-up on the roster, too.

Charles Spinning returns to the fold after taking second for the Lions at 138 last year, while transfers Landen Wing and Colby Cook have each been to the state finals with previous schools. There are other returning state placers coming back, too, making this squad incredibly deep.

As for the outlook on the girls side, West Linn senior Destiny Rodriguez looks to cap off an incredible high school career. Rodriguez, already a three-time state champion, spent this past summer representing Team USA at the U20 World Championships. Now, the recent McKendree College signee looks to add a fourth state title to her mantle, and she will be a heavy favorite to do so.

"We will soon be the biggest show in town!" wrote West Linn head coach Kevin Keeney in an email.

Last season's league champion, Canby, is gone to Class 5A, so the door is open for West Linn to jump up from their second-place finish.

Also looking to climb up the Three Rivers League leaderboard will be Oregon City, which took fifth at districts last year. Notably, of the four boys that the Pioneers sent to state, only one was a senior. One Pioneer to watch on the girls' side is sophomore Georgie Ellicott. As a freshman, Ellicott took fourth place at districts and just barely missed a spot at state.

Rounding out the league are the schools in Lake Oswego, which fielded by far the smallest teams in the Three Rivers League last year.

Lake Oswego senior Riis Hinrichs took second at districts last season after a close 5-4 decision against Spinning, West Linn's 138-pounder, and followed that up with a 2-2 showing at state. As for Lakeridge, Pacer head coach Brandon McDonald reports that turnout is higher this year, and he is expecting big things out of returning senior Josh Kornachuk and junior Nolan Opferman.

"We have a very young group with a lot of good athletes," wrote McDonald in an email. "We are trying to re-establish a culture of toughness and grit."

Wachsmuth tops Clackamas' returning cast

Like the Lions, the Cavaliers are returning a few former state placers and district champions from last year's team that took 18th at state.

Looking at the returning cast, the starring role goes to junior Jeremiah Wachsmuth. The 106-pounder took home a silver medal at the high school finals before winning gold in Fargo at the 2022 USA Wrestling Greco-Roman National Championships in July.

Next in line is Jacob Larson, another junior who won a Mt. Hood Conference title at 113 pounds last year and won three matches at state last year. The Cavs bring back another handful of wrestlers with state tournament experience on the boys' side, as well as Karina Yoder, who placed fifth at the girls regional tournament. All of that talent makes head coach Jayson Wullbrandt optimistic.

"As a team, we want to take as many kids as we can to the state tournament, and to compete for a state trophy," wrote Wullbrandt in an email.

Elsewhere in the MHC, the Nelson wrestling program is still looking to take flight.

The Hawks took last place at the district meet this past season, the school's first after opening in the fall of 2021, though they did send one wrestler to state. Now, with Cole Wronski graduated, it may be senior 160-pounder Garrett Quick's turn after taking sixth at districts last year. Meanwhile, senior Dakota Reeves won a match at the girls district meet last year and could be in line for more success this season.

Young Milwaukie team 'hungry' to improve

The Mustangs are hoping to improve on a fifth-place tie with crosstown rival Rex Putnam at last year's 5A Special District 1 meet. To get there, Milwaukie head coach Stephen Schantin and his team know that it will take a lot of hard work — and that's just fine with them.

"Our team is young and hungry," wrote Schantin in an email. "Every wrestler believes that hard work pays off."

The Mustangs will turn to senior captain Theo Baldwin (138-126 pounds) and his younger brother, sophomore Nolan (138), for major contributions this season. The elder Baldwin finish just outside the placing at state last year, but Schantin foresees brighter things ahead for Theo, especially as he and Nolan continue to use each other to sharpen their skills.

Other Mustang boys to watch include senior heavyweight Marquies A'au and a trio of sophomores in Antonio Aguilar (220), Logan Bohlmann (120-113), Luke Garvey (113-106). Ashley Alverado (130) leads the girls team and will look to qualify for state as a junior after narrowly missing the cut last year.

Looking to Putnam, the Kingsmen lost four of last year's seven state qualifiers to graduation. Of the younger athletes, senior Kaison Clay (182) has the best track record after going 2-2 at state. Ashley Swanson (135) took fourth place in the girls regional tournament as a junior last year, and she will also be pushing for a state qualification in 2023.

Both Milwaukie and Putnam finished just behind Wilsonville at districts last year, but the Wildcats will be regrouping after losing two state placers to graduation.

Five more Wilsonville boys went to state, though they did not place. Among them, returning seniors Fredy Garcia (113), Kaden Kramer (120) and Pablo Venegas (138) project to among the leaders on the squad this year. Over in the girls' team, senior Venelle Imbi (130) and junior Jasmine Brown (155) just missed the cut for state after placing fourth and fifth, respectively, at the regional tournament.

Gladstone turns back west in new district

After spending the past four years wrestling in 4A Special District, Gladstone is back in Special District 1 starting this winter.

The Gladiators have been wrestling in a district featuring mostly teams from Eastern and Central Oregon, with Corbett the only other school west of the Cascade Mountains. With the Cardinals dropping down to 3A, however, Gladstone moved into one of the three open SD1 slots left behind after Banks, North Marion and Woodburn left the league. Now, they will compete in a district with Astoria, Estacada, Molalla, Scappoose, Seaside, St. Helens and Tillamook.

As for the outlook for Gladstone's season, seniors Brodey Kitzmiller and Jonas Porter are the returning state qualifiers. The highlight of last year's trip to the state championships was Kitzmiller placing fifth in the 195-pound division, where he went 4-2 with two victories by pin fall. That followed a third-place finish at districts, where Porter placed fourth in the 145-pound bracket before going 0-2 at state.

