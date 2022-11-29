ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Citizen: Will the former landfill forever define Oregon City?

By Lynda Orzen
Oregon City News
 2 days ago
Lynda Orzen: Money developers are asking of city is less than half of the overall cost needed to clean up

OMG, here we go again! I'm beginning to believe this city is happy having a garbage dump welcoming visitors into our community. When entering the city from the south, visitors are greeted with the Metro transfer station, Home Depot and a huge garbage dump!

Why isn't the city welcoming this newest development by Summit? Don't we need more housing, which this has along with parking. The development would mean people could live and work in the same location, go grocery shopping, walk for coffee, enjoy the entertainment center, all without needing a car! Other communities would welcome this with open arms! They even want to incorporate art, plant native vegetation and recover a wetland area!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jQohSTH00

Another thing I don't understand is why the city is so hesitant in helping developers to clean up the property. That money they are asking for is to clean up the old dump. It's Oregon City's garbage, not the developers'! That $30 million is less than half of the overall cost needed to clean up the city's garbage dump or Brownfield site! https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aBXb6_0jQohSTH00

I just read Jerry Herrmann's article regarding this development . One of the issues that really stood out to me, as long as that site remains as it is: it will continue to pollute. I believe the city has a responsibility to the community to make that site safe. It's our air and drinking water that are currently being affected.

I've lived in Oregon City about 30 years and have seen numerous developers want to transform the old garbage dump only to be shot down over and over again by the city. Not sure if we will ever get anything nice in that area.

Twenty years from now, that old dump will probably still be welcoming visitors into our city and polluting our air and water. What a shame, we could do so much better!

Lynda Orzen is an Oregon City community volunteer.

Oregon City News

