OPINION: Focus on industry leaves Hillsboro residents in the dust

Charolyn Concepcion: 'Do these stated city goals of Hillsboro align with their residents?'

Excellent, but heartbreaking recent front-page article, "What's next for Jackson East? Hillsboro official says city will pursue property sales on voluntary basis but leaves door open to land grabs."

Fellow Hillsboro residents: Not only what's next for this area, but Hillsboro in general — and much more, I am discovering recently!

I learned more in the Aug. 26 article "The battle for Jackson East: How and why the residents have fought." I was infuriated to see every level of city government has ignored these unified residents' years of extensive efforts, in favor of ever expanding available "industrial sanctuary land," even more so as there is already significant industrial land available to develop — I have seen this color-coded map (does speak to the frightening extent of future industrialization plans).

Industrial expansion, I now see, is the driving force of our city's out-of-control but needed physical growth (most recently South Hillsboro, to add 20% population growth).

Bringing in industry, I learned, began as a good plan to increase local job opportunities, and economic stability, which it seems to have done. But it has quickly snowballed, requiring extensive growth of our city and its ever-expanding urban growth boundary.

It is plain to see that our road infrastructure, while increasing, will never keep up, and likely only worsen.

Plainly stated in Hillsboro's 2017 Comprehensive Plan: "Continuing a tradition of rapid growth (with the Silicon Forest beginning to take root in 1980), Hillsboro's population is expected to increase by over 1.5 times from roughly 100,000 today to over 156,000 people by 2045, which is when the current supply of developable land inside the Urban Growth Boundary and urban reserve areas is expected to be built out."

And there is more impact on Hillsboro residents!

This all started for me as I studied the latest Water Rate Increases for 2022 and 2023 — 8.9% to 10.6% (depending on customer class). The residential water portion of an average monthly bill has increased from $16.30 in 2008 to $42.50 in 2022. Much more for other categories — multi-family, commercial and irrigation in particular — all increasing significantly more than industrial!

Yes, I see now, this all ties together.

Further, as I spoke to at the water hearing: Industry is the only category that pays less than their water usage. I discovered this as I compared the Water Department's revenue and usage pie charts.

Water is only one part of Hillsboro's city utility bill. Also, sewer, surface water management, transportation (added about 2008), and since 2015, two new "city local service fees" increase yearly also (I studied back to 2011). Only water rate increases seem to require public hearings.

Water more than the rest, though, because we now need to build a second system from Wilsonville.

A few more water figures showing industry's impact: Current industry uses 48% of the water in Hillsboro. Intel's three plants (six fabs) use 78% of this 48%, so 37% of Hillsboro's total.

The next largest category is residential, which uses 24.4% of the total.

Yes, this is correct: Intel alone uses significantly more than all of residential.

Then another tragic trickle-down impact, in growing numbers, is on some of our low-income essential workers who have had their water turned off when they got behind on this increasingly unaffordable bill.

Hillsboro city officials touted as a project (Hitachi High-Tech America) that happened largely because the city invested in making the site on Northeast Huffman Street "shovel-ready." Shovel-ready reflects these parts of infrastructure (water, sewer), being provided for new industrial plants to easily move in and build. (Can't they afford to provide this themselves?) It's clear to see this "investment" is helped by our ever-increasing Hillsboro city utility bill.

The city further was quoted, regarding "reshaping" Jackson East into another industrial area as "necessary": "We must continue to support business investments in our community by companies that share our core community values."

This is not my core value; I value protecting what I love about Hillsboro: its fading farms and rural character. Personally, I would promote the basic, essential value of food production (like the need for water) over industry. Especially our predominant semiconductor industry — which current headlines show how volatile they are in times of economic downturn — laying off large percentages of their employees.

I haven't even touched on environmental concerns with more and more industries being developed.

So, the question remains: Do these stated city goals of Hillsboro align with their residents? Do we need and value this much continued growth?

I doubt Jackson East residents agree, now that their area has been zoned industrial-only, and are being pressured to annex/sell into Hillsboro, with phrases such as "if we can't get there (with good faith negotiating), there is the scary tool of condemnation and eminent domain."

I don't value residents being ignored and now being threatened to cave into industrial interests!

Because of this, I went to speak at the City Council last week — I was the only one speaking. I did learn, though, that decisions are already made before this final procedural vote — input must be given at the earlier planning stages.

I have written this to bring awareness that I, as a 33-year resident, have regrettably been too ignorant of. It took a few months and many, many hours of research for me to unravel what I know so far, and to encourage many more Hillsboro residents to speak out about what they value. Or no doubt, apart from a major economic downturn, Hillsboro's city plans and values will become a reality.

Charolyn Concepcion is a Hillsboro resident.

