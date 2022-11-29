Read full article on original website
Related
I Went to A-Fest, the $3,000 Wellness Festival for Millionaires
“It’s not called Awesomeness Festival anymore,” a man tells me, just a few hours into what is now known as A-Fest. Toss out your preconceptions of a frat boy doing blow for the first time: A-Fest is a $3,000 ticket festival for so-called conscious entrepreneurs. The man in...
BBC
Lady Susan Hussey quits over remarks to charity boss Ngozi Fulani
The late Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was "really" from. Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder, was questioned about her background at the charity event at the palace on Tuesday. Ms Fulani, said she was "totally...
‘It’s him’: Lord Lucan hunt continues 48 years after nanny murder
Facial recognition expert claims 87-year-old man in Australia is British peer who disappeared
BBC
Biker club killing Plymouth: Three men convicted
Three biker club members have been convicted of killing a member of a rival group. Van driver Benjamin Parry, 42, ploughed into and killed David Crawford who was on his motorbike in Plymouth in May. Chad Brading, 36, and Thomas Pawley, 32, were in a nearby car and were working...
BBC
Newborn baby's body found at Waterbeach recycling centre
The body of a newborn baby boy has been found at a recycling centre, police have said. Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to the site on Ely Road in Waterbeach at midday on Tuesday shortly after the discovery. Det Supt John Massey said it was an "incredibly sad and...
BBC
Blackburn Cathedral chosen for BBC Christmas broadcasts
Blackburn Cathedral has been chosen as a venue to broadcast some of the BBC's Christmas services. The broadcasts form part of the corporation's religious Christmas programming on radio and television. It will begin on BBC One with the traditional celebration of the First Mass of Christmas and Blessing of the...
BBC
Glastonbury yoga teacher Dawn Lewis murdered her lodger
A yoga teacher has been found guilty of murdering her lodger after he refused to move out. Dawn Lewis, 54, stabbed Glenn Richards, 61, on the evening of 18 April at her cottage in Glastonbury. Lewis claimed she had acted in self-defence, but was convicted by jurors at Bristol Crown...
BBC
Great Yarmouth: Crumbling Winter Gardens beauty snapped by photographers
Amateur photographers have been granted access to a decaying seaside landmark before major restoration takes place. The Winter Gardens in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, has stood empty since 2008. Snappers were invited to capture the "decaying beauty" of the iron and glass structure and peek behind the scaffolding in tours at...
‘A marvellous spot to give into temptation’: readers’ favourite literary bars, pubs and cafes
Café Iruña in Pamplona, Spain was a favourite of Hemingway when he visited the city for the annual running of the bulls. With high ceilings and wooden panelling, the bar-restaurant evokes bygone days and you can almost imagine Hemingway writing in a corner, particularly as there is a lifesize statue of the novelist in one room. Choose a seat outside and watch friends and families enjoy their evening stroll on Plaza del Castillo.
BBC
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies aged 79
Christine McVie, who played with Fleetwood Mac and wrote some of their most famous songs, has died aged 79, her family has said. The British singer-songwriter was behind hits including Little Lies, Everywhere, Don't Stop, Say You Love Me and Songbird. She died peacefully at a hospital in the company...
BBC
Yeovilton: Royal Navy raising cash to rescue stray puppy
Royal Navy aviators are raising funds to bring a stray puppy they befriended while deployed in Montenegro home to the UK. Aircrew and engineers from 845 Naval Air Squadron found the dog during a storm and named her KT. The Navy fliers plan to bring the puppy to their home...
NME
Neighbours who made made complaint against Manchester’s Night & Day speak out in court
The partner of the man whose noise complaint against Manchester’s Night & Day venue is posing a threat to its closure has told a court that he’s become a “recluse”. Claiming that he’s also lost 30kg due to stress, the partner added that press attention on them had left them feeling “uncomfortable” and comments about the pair on social media were “threatening”.
BBC
Bridgend: Candlelit vigil held after babies' bodies found
About 100 people have gathered and lit candles at a vigil in memory of two babies found dead at a house. Two men, aged 37 and 47, and a woman, 29, continue to be questioned by police in connection with the discovery in the Wildmill area of Bridgend. Local people...
Spotify Instafest: How to see which artists would headline your dream music festival
A third-party app made by a college student creates a music festival lineup based on your top artists on Spotify.
BBC
US singer Jake Flint dies hours after wedding
Uncertainty continues to swirl over US country musician Jake Flint's death, just hours after his wedding on Sunday. Flint, 37, died in his sleep in Oklahoma, former manager Brenda Cline said in a social media post. Tributes have begun pouring in for the singer, who was considered a rising star...
BBC
A428 Dig: Evidence of Iron Age feast discovered
Archaeologists have found evidence of a feast dating back more than 2,000 years at a site of a road improvement scheme. Excavations found pottery and animal bones pointing to evidence of a communal area for feasts as part of the proposed work on the A428 between the Black Cat roundabout in Bedfordshire and Caxton Gibbet in Cambridgeshire.
BBC
Purdis Farm couple light up home in memory of daughter
A couple are lighting up their home for Christmas in memory of their daughter who died after childbirth. Jessica Mai Walden, from Bramford, Suffolk, died last May aged 28 after giving birth to her second daughter Orla at Ipswich Hospital. Her parents Julie and Neil Stout, from near Ipswich, said...
BBC
Outback Wrangler star Matt Wright charged over fatal helicopter crash
A famous Australian crocodile wrangler has been charged over a helicopter crash that killed his friend and reality television co-star. Known as the Outback Wrangler, Matt Wright is accused of perverting the course of justice, destroying and fabricating evidence, interfering with witnesses and unlawful entry. He is the third person...
NME
Pet Shop Boys announce new UK and European tour dates for 2023
Pet Shop Boys have announced new UK and European dates for the ‘Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live’ tour – check out the details below. The tour will now kick off in Rome on June 13, 2023, with additional stops in Dublin, Paris, Helsinki and Copenhagen, before finishing up in Gothenburg on July 9.
BBC
Devon and USA pen pals still in touch after both reaching 100
Two people who have been pen pals since the 1930s are still corresponding and embracing technology to stay in touch having both turned 100. Geoff Banks, from Devon, began writing to American Celesta Byrne after being given her details in 1938. Communication, which began in their 20s, is still going...
Comments / 0