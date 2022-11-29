Café Iruña in Pamplona, Spain was a favourite of Hemingway when he visited the city for the annual running of the bulls. With high ceilings and wooden panelling, the bar-restaurant evokes bygone days and you can almost imagine Hemingway writing in a corner, particularly as there is a lifesize statue of the novelist in one room. Choose a seat outside and watch friends and families enjoy their evening stroll on Plaza del Castillo.

