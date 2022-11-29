ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin At $1,000: Looking Back At Nine Years Of Bull Run

If the first part of the above headline about Bitcoin price had your heart pumping, it might be time to reduce the amount of leverage you are using. No, we aren’t calling for BTC to reach a target of $1,000 – we are instead looking back and celebrating the nine-year anniversary of the first time Bitcoin breached above $1,000.
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin worth $1.5B withdrawn from Coinbase in 48 hours

A total of 100,000 Bitcoin (BTC) were withdrawn from Coinbase in the past two days, marking the third-largest BTC withdrawal in Coinbase’s history. The chart below shows the BTC withdrawals and deposits in Coinbase on a daily basis since the beginning of the year. On Nov.24, 50,000 BTC were...
zycrypto.com

Billionaire Bill Ackman Believes Crypto Will Explode Into Something Big In The Future

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman remains optimistic about the cryptocurrency sector despite the widespread deleveraging event caused by FTX’s collapse. In a thread of tweets Monday, the businessman equated crypto to the telephone and the internet, noting that all three shared one thing in common- “Each technology improves on the next in terms of its ability to facilitate fraud,” he said, referring to the problems faced by the telephone and Internet in their infant years. Ackman, who has previously been a strong crypto sceptic, expressed his approval for crypto, suggesting that the sector could explode into something big in the future.
CoinTelegraph

Binance CEO explains 127K BTC transfer, points to proof-of-reserve audit

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is moving large amounts of cryptocurrency as part of its proof-of-reserve (PoR) audits, according to its CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao. Binance sent 127,351 Bitcoin (BTC), or more than $2 billion, to an unknown wallet on Nov. 28, Whale Alert reported on Nov. 28. According to on-chain data, the transaction occurred at 10:00 am UTC, costing Binance a fee of just 0.000026 BTC ($0.42).
astaga.com

Will UNI rally higher after Uniswap launches NFTs on its network?

UNI is up by lower than 1% within the final 24 hours however might rally greater earlier than the tip of the day. Uniswap introduced a number of hours in the past that NFTs are formally reside on its community. The overall crypto market is slowly inching nearer to the...
u.today

CEO of $10 Trillion Asset Manager Predicts That Most Crypto Companies Will Fail

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has predicted that the majority of cryptocurrency companies will fail during his recent appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit. Fink also revealed that the world's largest asset manager invested $24 million into the embattled FTX exchange. BlackRock marked that sum down to zero following the collapse of the exchange.
astaga.com

Best exchange cryptocurrencies to buy this week

UNI and SUS are native tokens of the main decentralised exchanges and have been performing nicely in the present day. BNB is underperforming in the present day however may rally larger over the approaching days. The overall crypto market cap may attain the $900 billion mark within the close to...
CNBC

Crypto exchange Kraken lays off 1,000 employees

Kraken, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, will lay off 30% of employees, their CEO said. The company pointed to slowing macroeconomic and geopolitical factors as driving the weakening in crypto markets. It comes on the same day that DoorDash announced 1,250 job cuts, and amidst massive turmoil...
astaga.com

Terra Classic Community Burns 150 Million LUNC Without Binance

The Terra Basic neighborhood goals to burn massive quantities of LUNC tokens to scale back its circulating provide and revive its value to passable ranges. The neighborhood has burned virtually 29 billion LUNC tokens in the previous couple of months after Terra Rebels pushed the burn price by implementing the v22 improve, in the end introducing staking and the 1.2% burn tax.
Motley Fool

3 Crypto Stocks Cathie Wood Can't Stop Buying

Tech enthusiast Cathie Wood and her management firm, Ark Invest, still think Bitcoin could hit $1 million by 2023. Ark purchased several crypto stocks in November that have been hit hard by the FTX mess. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Money

5 Best Crypto Staking Platforms of 2022

Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services. $0 Commission Platform. Best for BeginnersBest for Crypto LendingBest for Competitive APYsBest for...
astaga.com

Ethereum Price Key Indicators Point Firming Case For Recovery Above $1,250

Ethereum is holding the important thing $1,150 help in opposition to the US Greenback. ETH is rising and would possibly even clear the $1,250 resistance zone within the close to time period. Ethereum corrected decrease, however the bulls had been lively close to $1,150. The value is now buying and...
astaga.com

Top cryptos to buy in December

Cryptocurrency prices ended November in an upbeat tone after the upbeat assertion by Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair. In it, he hinted that the Federal Reserve will hike rates of interest at a slower tempo when it meets in December. Because of this, Bitcoin climbed to $17,000 whereas the full market cap of all cash jumped to over $859 billion. Listed here are the highest cryptos to purchase in December.

