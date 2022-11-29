Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
'Crypto is dead': Wall Street analyst explains why FTX's collapse won't benefit Coinbase
"I think crypto is dead, and I think that investing in Coinbase is just a waste of time," Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev said on Friday. The Wall Street analyst doesn't expect Coinbase to benefit from the collapse of rival crypto exchange FTX. Dolev said Coinbase is "a very bad business...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin At $1,000: Looking Back At Nine Years Of Bull Run
If the first part of the above headline about Bitcoin price had your heart pumping, it might be time to reduce the amount of leverage you are using. No, we aren’t calling for BTC to reach a target of $1,000 – we are instead looking back and celebrating the nine-year anniversary of the first time Bitcoin breached above $1,000.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin worth $1.5B withdrawn from Coinbase in 48 hours
A total of 100,000 Bitcoin (BTC) were withdrawn from Coinbase in the past two days, marking the third-largest BTC withdrawal in Coinbase’s history. The chart below shows the BTC withdrawals and deposits in Coinbase on a daily basis since the beginning of the year. On Nov.24, 50,000 BTC were...
How Much $100 In Bitcoin Today Could Be Worth In 2030 If Cathie Wood's Price Prediction Comes True
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood is one of the most well-known names in the world of stocks and investing. She is also a big believer in the future value of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here’s a look at how much a small investment in the leading cryptocurrency could return if...
zycrypto.com
Billionaire Bill Ackman Believes Crypto Will Explode Into Something Big In The Future
Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman remains optimistic about the cryptocurrency sector despite the widespread deleveraging event caused by FTX’s collapse. In a thread of tweets Monday, the businessman equated crypto to the telephone and the internet, noting that all three shared one thing in common- “Each technology improves on the next in terms of its ability to facilitate fraud,” he said, referring to the problems faced by the telephone and Internet in their infant years. Ackman, who has previously been a strong crypto sceptic, expressed his approval for crypto, suggesting that the sector could explode into something big in the future.
dailyhodl.com
Disgraced Crypto Trading Firm Alameda Research Moves $93,353,985 in Ethereum-Based Altcoins Into Single Wallet
Sam Bankman-Fried’s failed crypto trading firm Alameda Research appears to be consolidating crypto assets into a single wallet. The firm has steadily accumulated $93,353,985 worth of Ethereum-based altcoins into just one address in recent days, according to the on-chain analytics company Nansen. The bulk of the altcoins are denominated...
CoinTelegraph
Binance CEO explains 127K BTC transfer, points to proof-of-reserve audit
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is moving large amounts of cryptocurrency as part of its proof-of-reserve (PoR) audits, according to its CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao. Binance sent 127,351 Bitcoin (BTC), or more than $2 billion, to an unknown wallet on Nov. 28, Whale Alert reported on Nov. 28. According to on-chain data, the transaction occurred at 10:00 am UTC, costing Binance a fee of just 0.000026 BTC ($0.42).
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ‘Shrimp’ Investors Add $1.5 Billion in $BTC As Supply on Exchanges Hits Record Low
Cryptocurrency investors with a relatively low supply of Bitcoin ($BTC), the so-called “Shrimp” investors, have added over $1.5 billion worth of the flagship cryptocurrency to their wallets over the last few weeks. According to on-chain cryptocurrency analytics firm Glassnode, ever since FTX collapsed, shrimp wallets – those who...
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC)
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Cryptocurrency markets recovered slightly on Nov 24, but altcoins like SHIB, ADA, MATIC, and XRP continue to face bearish pressure. Cryptocurrency investors remain nervous about the increasing impact of FTX’s collapse on other blockchains and crypto firms. As a result, the market is unlikely...
astaga.com
Will UNI rally higher after Uniswap launches NFTs on its network?
UNI is up by lower than 1% within the final 24 hours however might rally greater earlier than the tip of the day. Uniswap introduced a number of hours in the past that NFTs are formally reside on its community. The overall crypto market is slowly inching nearer to the...
u.today
CEO of $10 Trillion Asset Manager Predicts That Most Crypto Companies Will Fail
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has predicted that the majority of cryptocurrency companies will fail during his recent appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit. Fink also revealed that the world's largest asset manager invested $24 million into the embattled FTX exchange. BlackRock marked that sum down to zero following the collapse of the exchange.
astaga.com
Best exchange cryptocurrencies to buy this week
UNI and SUS are native tokens of the main decentralised exchanges and have been performing nicely in the present day. BNB is underperforming in the present day however may rally larger over the approaching days. The overall crypto market cap may attain the $900 billion mark within the close to...
CNBC
Crypto exchange Kraken lays off 1,000 employees
Kraken, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, will lay off 30% of employees, their CEO said. The company pointed to slowing macroeconomic and geopolitical factors as driving the weakening in crypto markets. It comes on the same day that DoorDash announced 1,250 job cuts, and amidst massive turmoil...
astaga.com
Terra Classic Community Burns 150 Million LUNC Without Binance
The Terra Basic neighborhood goals to burn massive quantities of LUNC tokens to scale back its circulating provide and revive its value to passable ranges. The neighborhood has burned virtually 29 billion LUNC tokens in the previous couple of months after Terra Rebels pushed the burn price by implementing the v22 improve, in the end introducing staking and the 1.2% burn tax.
Motley Fool
3 Crypto Stocks Cathie Wood Can't Stop Buying
Tech enthusiast Cathie Wood and her management firm, Ark Invest, still think Bitcoin could hit $1 million by 2023. Ark purchased several crypto stocks in November that have been hit hard by the FTX mess. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
5 Best Crypto Staking Platforms of 2022
Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services. $0 Commission Platform. Best for BeginnersBest for Crypto LendingBest for Competitive APYsBest for...
astaga.com
Ethereum Price Key Indicators Point Firming Case For Recovery Above $1,250
Ethereum is holding the important thing $1,150 help in opposition to the US Greenback. ETH is rising and would possibly even clear the $1,250 resistance zone within the close to time period. Ethereum corrected decrease, however the bulls had been lively close to $1,150. The value is now buying and...
astaga.com
Top cryptos to buy in December
Cryptocurrency prices ended November in an upbeat tone after the upbeat assertion by Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair. In it, he hinted that the Federal Reserve will hike rates of interest at a slower tempo when it meets in December. Because of this, Bitcoin climbed to $17,000 whereas the full market cap of all cash jumped to over $859 billion. Listed here are the highest cryptos to purchase in December.
