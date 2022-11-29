Read full article on original website
Hurricane season ends; quiet in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS - This year's hurricane season delivered something Louisiana hasn't had much of recently: quiet. The Atlantic Basin season that began June 1 and ends Wednesday included a near-average number of tropical storms and hurricanes, but also a greatly needed pause in landfalls along the Louisiana coastline, providing residents with more time to recover from the last two disastrously intense years.
Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights Makes U.S. News Ranking
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights gets underway this week, and it's making national headlines, too. The trail, which is made up of eight cities across the state, was just named one of the best light displays in the country. To read more, and to see other...
ERCOT says it's 'better prepared than ever' this winter
Lights across Texas are “absolutely expected to stay on” during any extreme cold weather events this winter, according to officials from the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC). The two organizations held a press conference Tuesday to update Texans on...
Louisiana sets new lows for unemployment rate, number of unemployed
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.1% in October, once again setting a record low as the state added 10,000 jobs month-to-month. According to preliminary figures released Wednesday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission, the unemployment rate dropped from 3.5% in September, which had previously been tied as the record low. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.
Early learning standards spark new arguments, months after La. board gave approval
BATON ROUGE, La. - Backers of new learning standards for young children urged Louisiana's top school board to give the changes final approval despite ongoing criticism that the benchmarks need more public input. Jan Moller, executive director of the Louisiana Budget Project and the father of two children, said he...
South Dakota residents question 17.9% electricity rate increase
(The Center Square) - South Dakota residents questioned the need for an increase in their electricity rates by a company investing more than $1 billion in wind generation. Xcel Energy is asking the Public Utilities Commission for a 17.9% rate hike beginning next year. The increase would affect most of...
Washington Policy Center brings on new transportation, Eastern Washington heads
(The Center Square) – The free market think tank Washington Policy Center has made two new hires: Charles Prestrud as the director of the organization’s Cole Center for Transportation and Sean O’Brien (pictured above) as its Eastern Washington director. Prestrud, a Seattle native and University of Washington...
Farm Service Agency committee elections are open
ATHENS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture began mailing ballots last week for the Farm Service Agency county and urban county committee elections to all eligible agricultural producers and private landowners across the country. Elections are occurring in certain Local Administrative Areas for these committee members who make important...
Shortage of flu medication hits Arkansas pharmacies
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Nationally, the proportion of deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics attributed to pneumonia and the flu is above the epidemic threshold this week. Arkansas is among the hardest hit states in the country, and the problem is made worse by a shortage...
Critics say Cooper's electrified transportation vision for North Carolina exceeds his authority
(The Center Square) — Gov. Roy Cooper is touting his forced transition to a "clean transportation future," a move critics claim mirrors socialist policies that exceed the governor's authority. Cooper attended the North Carolina Medium- and Heavy-Duty Electric Vehicle State Policy Bootcamp and Showcase Tuesday to "highlight the importance...
Lawsuit alleges Google broke Louisiana law in capturing residents' biometric data
NEW ORLEANS - Google Inc. is being sued in Louisiana over allegations that the online-search giant has been capturing and selling biometric data from residents in violation of the state's consumer protection and privacy law. Sandra Nomey, a retired hotel executive, and Nathan Bandaries, one of the lawyers bringing the...
You can cut down your Christmas tree on federal land with a permit
(The Center Square) - For some Utahns looking for their family’s Christmas tree, they need look no further than the public lands near their home. Several of the Bureau of Land Management’s field offices offer tree permits for personal use, which some people take advantage of during the Christmas season.
Hawaii receives $5.5 million for broadband expansion planning
(The Center Square) - Hawaii is receiving $5.5 million in planning grants for broadband expansion, Gov. David Ige announced Wednesday. The planning grants are federal funds from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Five million dollars of the grant will be used to identify unserved and underserved households, expand the state broadband office, and fund efforts by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism to understand barriers to internet access in unserved communities, the governor said.
Illinois quick hits: Unemployment debt to be paid; unclaimed property auction planned
Illinois business and labor groups have agreed on a plan to erase a $1.8 billion debt, generated by shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic, in the account that covers unemployment benefits. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the deal leans on surplus funds in the state budget. It will pay off the $1.3...
Pillen picked Omaha for inaugural ball, saying size matters
Nebraska Gov.-elect Jim Pillen selected Omaha as the venue for his inaugural ball, differing from his predecessor Gov. Pete Ricketts, who hosted the event in Lincoln after both of his election victories. Pillen will hold his inaugural ball at Omaha's CHI Health Center on Jan. 7. At a news conference...
South Whitehall selects new commissioner
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners appointed Jacob Roth to serve as a commissioner during a special meeting Wednesday night at the township building. The vote was 4-0. Roth was selected over Richard Wehr to replace former Commissioner Michael Wolk, who resigned Nov. 2. Roth and Wehr were the only two applicants for the post.
After spending $39 million, California's campaign finance website still trapped in 2000
(The Center Square) – Despite nearly $40 million spent to update California’s antiquated campaign finance website, state lawmakers are still awaiting the roll out of a new platform that was initially scheduled to go live in 2019. Now that may be pushed back to June 2026. That was...
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces senior staff appointments
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the appointments of four senior staff members on Tuesday. Judd P. Deere was chosen as deputy chief of staff. Also chosen as deputy chief of staff was Kelly Eichler. Andrew “Vu” Ritchie was appointed chief legal counsel and named as director...
Most popular baby names for boys in Iowa
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys in Iowa using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Indiana US senator files paperwork to run for governor
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., appears to be planning to forgo a 2024 reelection bid and instead will run for Indiana governor. The first-term Hoosier senator filed paperwork at the Indiana Election Division on Tuesday establishing a state campaign committee. The one-page document indicates Braun is seeking the Republican nomination...
