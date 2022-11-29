(The Center Square) - Hawaii is receiving $5.5 million in planning grants for broadband expansion, Gov. David Ige announced Wednesday. The planning grants are federal funds from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Five million dollars of the grant will be used to identify unserved and underserved households, expand the state broadband office, and fund efforts by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism to understand barriers to internet access in unserved communities, the governor said.

HAWAII STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO