AFP

Brazil, Portugal join France in World Cup knockouts

Five-time champions Brazil and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal joined France in the World Cup knockout rounds with a game to spare on a dramatic day of action in Qatar on Monday. - Casemiro strike -  Portugal booked their place in the knockout phase in Qatar hours after Brazil progressed, courtesy of a late goal from Manchester United midfielder Casemiro.
The Comeback

Soccer world reacts to late Brazil winner

It took until the 83rd minute but Brazil became the second team to advance to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They did it with a late goal by Casemiro to take a 1-0 victory over Switzerland. The entire game was rather back and forth. Each team had their moments of dominance. Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to late Brazil winner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BBC

Juventus: Entire board of Serie A club announces resignation

The entire board of Italian club Juventus, including president Andrea Agnelli, resigned on Monday. The Serie A club finished fourth in the league last season and made a €254.3m (£220m) loss - a record in Italy. Last November, Juventus said they were co-operating with police after an investigation...
NBC Miami

What You Need to Know About 2022 FIFA World Cup Final at Lusail Stadium

After 28 days and 63 games, it all comes down to the World Cup Final. On the Sunday before Christmas, the two finalists in the 2022 World Cup will compete for a chance to hoist the FIFA World Cup Trophy in Qatar. Will Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal get to the...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Mexico out but Poland through on 'crazy day of football'

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. The final games in Group C will go down as...
Yardbarker

FIFA records incredible statistics behind Rashford’s free-kick vs Wales

Marcus Rashford scored a stunning free-kick against Wales at the World Cup. It was the first of two goals from the Manchester United star in England’s final group match. While England were poor in the first half, Rashford was one of a few players England had that looked dangerous. It came as no surprise that he would be the one to open the scoring just five minutes after the interval from a fantastic set piece.
sporf.com

Rodrigo Bentancur sets 21st Century World Cup record in 2-0 defeat to Portugal

Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur registered a brilliant stat during his country’s 2-0 defeat to Portugal at the World Cup. The record, which Stats Perform’s South American Twitter account highlighted, demonstrates just how impressive Bentancur was on Monday night. Per OptaJavier (via Twitter), the Spurs midfielder recorded nineteen ball...
The Independent

Qatar pitch invader who carried rainbow flag says he will not face legal action

A pitch invader who disrupted a World Cup group-stage match between Portugal and Uruguay with a rainbow flag said he will not face legal action.During the Group H match on Monday, activist Mario Ferri ran onto the pitch at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar wearing a Superman T-shirt bearing the words “Save Ukraine” on the front and “Respect for Iranian woman” on the back.Security officials chased after Mr Ferri, who was also holding a rainbow-coloured flag, before he was escorted away.Mr Ferri, who is described in his Instagram bio as a footballer and influencer, updated his followers on Tuesday saying “I...
BBC

Tour de France: 2024 race to finish in Nice instead of Paris

The Tour de France will finish outside of the Paris region for the first time in its 121-year history when the 2024 edition concludes in Nice. The final stage of the Grand Tour has traditionally finished on the Champs-Elysees in the French capital. But because of the Olympics starting days...

