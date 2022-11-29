ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Netherlands World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

It’s been eight long years since the Netherlands last played a World Cup match, a 3-0 victory over Brazil that earned them the honour of third place in 2014. They have returned now with the same manager, Louis van Gaal, whose tactics made the Dutch one of the most entertaining teams in Brazil, but the trail left behind by his subsequent successors and then predecessors largely explains why the time in between their last World Cup appearances has been so long, as well as chaotic.Missing out on Euro 2016 under Guus Hiddkink was followed by their failure to qualify...
The Independent

Portugal vs Uruguay player ratings: Bruno Fernandes upstages Cristiano Ronaldo with brace

Portugal got through a tricky contest with Uruguay at the Qatar World Cup on Monday, with Bruno Fernandes scoring from a cross and then from the penalty spot to secure a 2-0 win in Group H.Cristiano Ronaldo claimed the first goal as his own, suggesting he had nodded Fernandes’ second-half cross past Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet, but the record books will say otherwise. That moment came shortly after a pitch invader took to the field with a rainbow flag and a T-shirt with messages in support of Ukraine and Iranian women.It was Fernandes who also put the game to...
CBS Sports

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico: 2022 World Cup live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, pick, start time

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues as Saudi Arabia and Mexico square off in the final round of group play at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Wednesday. The two teams are still eligible to advance out of the group with different scenarios. Saudi Arabia are currently in third place with three points, while Mexico is in last place with one point. Both teams will enter the match in a must-win mindset, as three points and some added help during Poland vs. Argentina is the path forward to the round of 16.
The Guardian

‘When he talks, people listen’: Tyler Adams is a formidable USA captain

The youngest skipper at the Qatar World Cup has starred in midfield for the Americans while winning praise for his wisdom and leadership off the pitch. As the youngest United States men’s national team in generations plotted their return to soccer’s biggest stage after an eight-year absence, manager Gregg Berhalter relied on a captaincy-by-committee approach. More than a dozen different American players took on the role of captain over the past three and a half years as Berhalter rotated the armband across a leadership collective drawn from the team’s senior players.
NEW YORK STATE
BBC

World Cup 2022: Mexico out but Poland through on 'crazy day of football'

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. The final games in Group C will go down as...
BBC

World Cup 2022: 'This was the night the real Argentina stood up'

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Argentina's World Cup graph continues on an upward curve as...
FOX Sports

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana sent home from World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana was sent home from the World Cup on Tuesday for disciplinary reasons after a dispute with coach Rigobert Song. The Inter Milan goalkeeper was “temporarily suspended” from the team, the Cameroon soccer federation said in a statement, and the suspension would cover the rest of the tournament in Qatar. The federation said it had booked Onana a flight back to Milan.
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers checking details of stunning €200m-a-year Al Nassr transfer proposal

Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to decide whether or not to accept a mammoth contract offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. The Portugal international, who is currently focusing on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, recently left Man Utd after having his contract terminated in response to his controversial interview with Piers Morgan.
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: United make contact with Gakpo

Manchester United are in contact with the agents of PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo over a move for the 23-year-old in January. (Fabrizio Romano), external. United will exercise a clause in 25-year-old England forward Marcus Rashford's contract to extend it by another 12 months and stop him talking to other clubs. (Mirror), external.
NBC Sports

How Did Brazil Play Without Neymar in World Cup Win Against Switzerland?

Thanks to Casemiro’s 83rd minute strike, Brazil sealed a 1-0 win against Switzerland on Monday to put it in pole position to finish first in Group H. After defeating Serbia 2-0 in its opener, a win or tie against Cameroon on Friday would secure Brazil’s first-place spot. But...
Yardbarker

Arsenal and Chelsea could make a move for World Cup star with €50m release clause

Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with a move for €50m World Cup forward Nico Williams. Williams is currently featuring at the World Cup with Spain, and any positive performance could increase interest from other clubs. With the January transfer window opening just a few days after the World Cup ends, players are firmly in the shop window this tournament.
BBC

Jim McCafferty: Ex-Celtic coach who abused boys dies in prison

A former youth football coach who sexually abused teenage players in Scotland has died in prison. Jim McCafferty, 76, was a coach and kit man for the Celtic youth team who also worked for Celtic Boys Club. In 2019 he admitted 12 charges related to child sex abuse against 10...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo receives £150million-per-season offer from Saudi Arabian club

What the papers sayThe Telegraph says Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr FC have made a £150million-per-season offer to Cristiano Ronaldo, following his departure from Manchester United. Marca reports the 37-year-old is close to agreeing to join the side, though the Sun has the Portugal forward holding back as he wants to play Champions League football again.Could Castellon be calling Brighton’s Billy Gilmour? The Times covers Villarreal potentially acquiring the Scotland midfielder, 21, on a loan deal in January. But the Daily Record thinks any move away from the Amex would see Gilmour return to Rangers, after he left Ibrox’s academy...
BBC

World Cup 2022: No new injury for Wales' Joe Allen - Swans boss Russell Martin

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Swansea City head coach Russell Martin says Joe Allen did...
BBC

City's A﻿lvarez the man of the moment

Julian Alvarez will be a name hot on the lips of football fans in Argentina today. The 22-year-old scored his fourth international goal at a crucial time to help secure his country top spot in Group C with a win over Poland. Argentine media were quick to celebrate the national...

