NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea schedule, fixtures, rankings
Expect fireworks when a star-studded World Cup 2022 Group H puts Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Heung-min Son, and Thomas Partey in the same group this November. All World Cup groups have megastars but Portugal have made it through to the last 16, while Ghana are looking the most likely to join them.
Sporting News
Argentina vs Poland live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match as Messi and Lewandowski both start
Lionel Messi and Argentina are in a must-win situation when they face Poland in their final match in Group C. Messi is on a quest to win his first World Cup what looks certain to be his final appearance in the tournament, and a group-stage exit for one of the favourites would prove a massive upset.
Netherlands World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
It’s been eight long years since the Netherlands last played a World Cup match, a 3-0 victory over Brazil that earned them the honour of third place in 2014. They have returned now with the same manager, Louis van Gaal, whose tactics made the Dutch one of the most entertaining teams in Brazil, but the trail left behind by his subsequent successors and then predecessors largely explains why the time in between their last World Cup appearances has been so long, as well as chaotic.Missing out on Euro 2016 under Guus Hiddkink was followed by their failure to qualify...
Portugal vs Uruguay player ratings: Bruno Fernandes upstages Cristiano Ronaldo with brace
Portugal got through a tricky contest with Uruguay at the Qatar World Cup on Monday, with Bruno Fernandes scoring from a cross and then from the penalty spot to secure a 2-0 win in Group H.Cristiano Ronaldo claimed the first goal as his own, suggesting he had nodded Fernandes’ second-half cross past Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet, but the record books will say otherwise. That moment came shortly after a pitch invader took to the field with a rainbow flag and a T-shirt with messages in support of Ukraine and Iranian women.It was Fernandes who also put the game to...
CBS Sports
Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico: 2022 World Cup live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, pick, start time
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues as Saudi Arabia and Mexico square off in the final round of group play at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Wednesday. The two teams are still eligible to advance out of the group with different scenarios. Saudi Arabia are currently in third place with three points, while Mexico is in last place with one point. Both teams will enter the match in a must-win mindset, as three points and some added help during Poland vs. Argentina is the path forward to the round of 16.
‘When he talks, people listen’: Tyler Adams is a formidable USA captain
The youngest skipper at the Qatar World Cup has starred in midfield for the Americans while winning praise for his wisdom and leadership off the pitch. As the youngest United States men’s national team in generations plotted their return to soccer’s biggest stage after an eight-year absence, manager Gregg Berhalter relied on a captaincy-by-committee approach. More than a dozen different American players took on the role of captain over the past three and a half years as Berhalter rotated the armband across a leadership collective drawn from the team’s senior players.
Al Nassr offer Cristiano Ronaldo record-breaking contract
Al Nassr offer Cristiano Ronaldo a contract to become the highest-paid footballer in history, 90min understands.
Australia's Test return to Perth likely to prove a tough sell
But there are more reasons at play than just the sentiment around former coach Justin Langer
BBC
World Cup 2022: Mexico out but Poland through on 'crazy day of football'
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. The final games in Group C will go down as...
BBC
World Cup 2022: 'This was the night the real Argentina stood up'
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Argentina's World Cup graph continues on an upward curve as...
FOX Sports
Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana sent home from World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana was sent home from the World Cup on Tuesday for disciplinary reasons after a dispute with coach Rigobert Song. The Inter Milan goalkeeper was “temporarily suspended” from the team, the Cameroon soccer federation said in a statement, and the suspension would cover the rest of the tournament in Qatar. The federation said it had booked Onana a flight back to Milan.
Oliver Kahn confirms that Bayern Munich won’t be signing Cristiano Ronaldo
The Portuguese superstar is a free agent after leaving Manchester United by mutual consent last week
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers checking details of stunning €200m-a-year Al Nassr transfer proposal
Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to decide whether or not to accept a mammoth contract offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. The Portugal international, who is currently focusing on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, recently left Man Utd after having his contract terminated in response to his controversial interview with Piers Morgan.
BBC
Transfer news: United make contact with Gakpo
Manchester United are in contact with the agents of PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo over a move for the 23-year-old in January. (Fabrizio Romano), external. United will exercise a clause in 25-year-old England forward Marcus Rashford's contract to extend it by another 12 months and stop him talking to other clubs. (Mirror), external.
NBC Sports
How Did Brazil Play Without Neymar in World Cup Win Against Switzerland?
Thanks to Casemiro’s 83rd minute strike, Brazil sealed a 1-0 win against Switzerland on Monday to put it in pole position to finish first in Group H. After defeating Serbia 2-0 in its opener, a win or tie against Cameroon on Friday would secure Brazil’s first-place spot. But...
Yardbarker
Arsenal and Chelsea could make a move for World Cup star with €50m release clause
Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with a move for €50m World Cup forward Nico Williams. Williams is currently featuring at the World Cup with Spain, and any positive performance could increase interest from other clubs. With the January transfer window opening just a few days after the World Cup ends, players are firmly in the shop window this tournament.
BBC
Jim McCafferty: Ex-Celtic coach who abused boys dies in prison
A former youth football coach who sexually abused teenage players in Scotland has died in prison. Jim McCafferty, 76, was a coach and kit man for the Celtic youth team who also worked for Celtic Boys Club. In 2019 he admitted 12 charges related to child sex abuse against 10...
Cristiano Ronaldo receives £150million-per-season offer from Saudi Arabian club
What the papers sayThe Telegraph says Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr FC have made a £150million-per-season offer to Cristiano Ronaldo, following his departure from Manchester United. Marca reports the 37-year-old is close to agreeing to join the side, though the Sun has the Portugal forward holding back as he wants to play Champions League football again.Could Castellon be calling Brighton’s Billy Gilmour? The Times covers Villarreal potentially acquiring the Scotland midfielder, 21, on a loan deal in January. But the Daily Record thinks any move away from the Amex would see Gilmour return to Rangers, after he left Ibrox’s academy...
BBC
World Cup 2022: No new injury for Wales' Joe Allen - Swans boss Russell Martin
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Swansea City head coach Russell Martin says Joe Allen did...
BBC
City's Alvarez the man of the moment
Julian Alvarez will be a name hot on the lips of football fans in Argentina today. The 22-year-old scored his fourth international goal at a crucial time to help secure his country top spot in Group C with a win over Poland. Argentine media were quick to celebrate the national...
