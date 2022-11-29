Read full article on original website
I left my car in an airport car park and came back to find my exhaust gone – I paid a premium and want answers
A MOTORIST returned from holiday to find his car vandalised after leaving it in an airport car park. Derek Tonkin, 69, had been in Spain and had left his Toyota parked at East Midlands Airport. As reported by the Nottingham Post, Mr Tonkin returned to find the catalytic converter on...
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel
The deaths of thousands of crabs, lobsters and other marine life on the North East and Yorkshire coast are to be investigated by a panel of experts. Carcasses washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire between September and December last year. The government has previously said a naturally-occurring...
Man criticised after he cut down neighbour's tree because it was blocking driveway
A gardener has sparked mixed reactions after sharing a video in which he cut down the branches of a tree that was overhanging from a neighbour's garden. Typically, it goes without saying that you shouldn't touch someone else's stuff without permission - let alone take a big blade to it.
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
Girl, 15, hit by car dies in hospital
A teenager has died after being hit by a car in Cannock. Staffordshire Police officers were called to Eastern Way at 18:40 GMT on Tuesday and found a pedestrian with serious injuries. The girl, 15, was taken to Birmingham's Children Hospital, but died on Wednesday morning. The driver of...
Biker club killing Plymouth: Three men convicted
Three biker club members have been convicted of killing a member of a rival group. Van driver Benjamin Parry, 42, ploughed into and killed David Crawford who was on his motorbike in Plymouth in May. Chad Brading, 36, and Thomas Pawley, 32, were in a nearby car and were working...
Rail strike: which trains are running and which are cancelled this Saturday?
Over the next six weeks, nine days of national rail strikes are planned, together with an overtime ban over Christmas and the New Year.The December and January stoppages are planned by the RMT union.But before that, members of the train drivers’ union, the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (Aslef), will walk out at 11 train operators on Saturday 26 November. It is the fifth national strike by drivers in five monthsThe stoppage will trigger widespread cancellations across Britain. The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), representing train operators says: “Passengers should only travel by train if necessary.”Yet many trains will be...
Dog attack: Owner badly bitten by rescue dog wants change in law
A woman whose husband was attacked by their rescue dog has called for a change in the law to force animal charities to disclose if a dog has a history of biting. Mike Maidment's hand was bitten so badly he needed plastic surgery. His wife Carol later discovered the dog...
Crawley: Family of Tyler Wills raise concerns over subway
A 12-year-old boy who died after being struck by a car on a busy road made the crossing as the pedestrian subway was flooded, his step-father has claimed. Tyler Wills, of Arnfield Close, in Crawley, was taken to hospital but died after the crash on Crawley Avenue in the town at about 14:45 GMT on Friday.
Innocent elderly man arrested in Lancashire Police blunder
An elderly man was arrested in a case of mistaken identity and forced to make two trips to a court at the other side of the country before the blunder was discovered. Fazal Dad Choudhury was due to stand trial in Luton accused of fraud. But an 88-year-old retired bus...
100 people arrested in UK’s biggest fraud investigation
More than 100 people have been arrested in the UK’s biggest ever fraud operation, which brought down a website police describe as a “one-stop spoofing shop” used by scammers to steal tens of millions of pounds from Britons via fake bank phone calls. It is estimated that...
Megan Newborough: Killer tells jury why he cut girlfriend's throat
A man has told a jury he cut his girlfriend's throat after he strangled her because he thought people would "be cross" at him. Ross McCullum is accused of murdering Megan Newborough, 23, after inviting her to his home when his parents were out. The 30-year-old has admitted to Ms...
Giant bee sculpture made of seized weapons starts tour of Derbyshire
A giant sculpture of a bee, made from weapons seized off the streets of Manchester, has started its tour of Derbyshire. The anti-violence bee statue was made by the British Iron Work Centre, which created the Knife Angel statue that toured the East Midlands in 2021. The sculpture is 11ft...
Hulme woman raped after armed man climbs through window
A man who climbed into a woman's flat and threatened her with a knife before raping her is being sought by police. The woman was attacked after the man entered through an unlocked window at the apartment in Hulme, Manchester, at about 05:00 GMT on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police said.
Lucy Letby: Parents asked for transfer before alleged poisoning, jury told
A mother and father asked for their son to be moved to another hospital just hours before he was allegedly poisoned with insulin by nurse Lucy Letby, her murder trial has heard. Ms Letby is accused of attempting to kill the boy, referred to as Child F, at the Countess...
Four men arrested after cocaine worth £140m seized
Four men have been arrested after a "massive haul" of cocaine with a street value of about £140m was seized by the National Crime Agency (NCA). Border Force officers discovered the drugs in sacks in a container at the Port of Felixstowe, Suffolk, in August. Two men, aged 67...
Coroner apologises for families’ seven-year wait for Shoreham Airshow inquest
A coroner has apologised to the families of 11 men who were killed in the Shoreham Airshow tragedy for their seven-year wait for answers.West Sussex senior coroner Penelope Schofield expressed her “deepest regret” that the ordeal endured by relatives of those who died had been “added to” by delays to the inquest.The victims of the disaster died after a plane taking part in an aerial display in August 2015 crashed on to the nearby A27 in West Sussex in the UK’s deadliest airshow incident for 50 years.A further 13 people were injured in the incident.You have all tolerated a far...
CCTV footage shows drug-driver hitting motorcyclists
This was the moment a drug-driver seriously injured a couple riding on a motorcycle. Mathew Bell, 49, a former window cleaner for King Charles, has been jailed for 30 months after causing life-changing injuries to Richard and Alison Amner as he overtook a van on a bend. The couple, 58...
Frome crash: Student has 'potentially life-changing' injuries
A student remains in hospital with "potentially life-changing" injuries after a coach overturned, police said. Emergency services were called to the B3090 Oldford Hill, near Frome, in Somerset, at about 15:35GMT on Monday. A small number of students from Frome College were injured and taken to hospital. All but one...
