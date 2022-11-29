ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Mitchell leads Cleveland into matchup against Philadelphia

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Philadelphia 76ers (12-9, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (13-8, third in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers square off against the Philadelphia 76ers. Mitchell currently ranks seventh in the league scoring 28.9 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 11-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.9 points while shooting 47.4% from the field.

The 76ers are 10-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia is 5-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is averaging 22.9 points and 8.1 assists for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 28.9 points and five assists over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

Tyrese Maxey is scoring 22.9 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the 76ers. Joel Embiid is averaging 19.6 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 108.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points per game.

76ers: 7-3, averaging 110.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.1 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: day to day (back), Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Lamar Stevens: day to day (illness), Kevin Love: day to day (thumb), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

76ers: Jaden Springer: out (quad), James Harden: out (foot), Tyrese Maxey: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Cedi Osman Makes Cavs History Against 76ers

This was his 544th three-pointer made as a member of the Cavs which means he moves up to eighth place on the team's all-time three-pointers made list. He passes Cleveland legend Danny Ferry who knocked down 543 threes during his time with Cleveland. Ferry played for Cleveland for 10 seasons,...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Sacramento takes on Indiana, looks to stop 3-game skid

Indiana Pacers (11-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (10-9, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its three-game losing streak when the Kings take on Indiana. The Kings have gone 6-4 in home games. Sacramento has a 3-7 record against opponents over...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Cavs vs Sixers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

After a busy roadtrip, the Cavs come home for a pair of games, starting off with a visit from the Philadelphia 76ers tonight. This is the first meeting of these two this season. Philly is riding a three game win streak. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Detroit hosts Dallas after Doncic's 41-point game

Dallas Mavericks (10-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (5-18, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Detroit Pistons after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks' 116-113 win against the Golden State Warriors. The Pistons are 3-7 in home games. Detroit is 1-1...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Morant and the Grizzlies face the 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers (12-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (12-9, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with Philadelphia. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 7-2 at home. Memphis is 2-2...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Utah takes on Los Angeles, aims to break 5-game skid

Los Angeles Clippers (13-9, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (12-11, eighth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Jazz -6.5; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Utah comes into the matchup with Los Angeles after losing five in a row. The Jazz are 11-6 in Western Conference...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Washington plays Charlotte, aims to break road skid

Washington Wizards (11-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (6-15, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington will try to break its four-game road skid when the Wizards visit Charlotte. The Hornets are 2-5 against opponents in the Southeast Division. Charlotte ranks third in the Eastern Conference...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Brooklyn plays Washington following Durant's 45-point performance

Washington Wizards (11-10, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (11-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hosts the Washington Wizards after Kevin Durant scored 45 points in the Brooklyn Nets' 109-102 win against the Orlando Magic. The Nets are 7-5 in conference matchups. Brooklyn is 6-6...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Sixers

After falling on Monday night in Toronto, the Wine & Gold return to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a pair – welcoming Joel Embiid and the Sixers to town on Wednesday night, trying to extend their home win streak to five games. Cleveland’s coming off a sluggish effort north of...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
584K+
Post
623M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy