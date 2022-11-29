Mitchell leads Cleveland into matchup against Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers (12-9, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (13-8, third in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers square off against the Philadelphia 76ers. Mitchell currently ranks seventh in the league scoring 28.9 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 11-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.9 points while shooting 47.4% from the field.

The 76ers are 10-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia is 5-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is averaging 22.9 points and 8.1 assists for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 28.9 points and five assists over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

Tyrese Maxey is scoring 22.9 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the 76ers. Joel Embiid is averaging 19.6 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 108.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points per game.

76ers: 7-3, averaging 110.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.1 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: day to day (back), Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Lamar Stevens: day to day (illness), Kevin Love: day to day (thumb), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

76ers: Jaden Springer: out (quad), James Harden: out (foot), Tyrese Maxey: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.