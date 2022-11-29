Read full article on original website
ITA Airways Increases Delhi Service From July 2023
ITA Airways in Northern summer 2023 season plans gradual frequency increase on Rome – Delhi route. The Skyteam member will begin service on 03DEC22 with 3 weekly flights, increasing to 4 weekly from 01JUL23, 5 from 01AUG23. A330-200 operates this route, subject to government approval. AZ770 FCO1410 – 0115+1DEL...
IndiGo Expands Turkish Airlines Codeshare Network in late-Nov 2022
Indian carrier IndiGo this month expands codeshare network to Europe, through its partner Turkish Airlines via Istanbul. Approximately went into effect since 23NOV22, IndiGo’s 6E-coded flight numbers are now displaying on following 13 routes operated by Turkish Airlines. IndiGo operated by Turkish Airlines. Istanbul – Basel/Mulhouse. Istanbul –...
ITA Airways Schedules A330 Barcelona Flights in Dec 2022
ITA Airways in December 2022 schedules limited-time A330 service on Rome – Barcelona route, instead of A319/320 aircraft. The A330-200 is scheduled to operate on 09DEC22 and 11DEC22 with following schedule. AZ076 FCO1410 – 1600BCN 330. AZ079 BCN1750 – 1935FCO 330.
Iranians Take to the Streets to Celebrate Loss to United States at 2022 World Cup
Iran's run at the 2022 World Cup came to an end Tuesday, as it fell to the United States 1-0 and failed to advance from group play. The Iranians played well in Qatar and just missed advancing. You would think the team's countrymen would be devastated by their defeat. It appears the opposite is true.
China Eastern Adds New Routes to Hong Kong in Nov/Dec 2022
China Eastern this week is adding a pair of new routes to Hong Kong, with service from Ningbo and Wuhan. Planned operation as follows. Ningbo – Hong Kong eff 30NOV22 3 weekly A320 (schedule listed until 31DEC22. Last served until February 2015) MU539 NGB1430 – 1650HKG 320 135.
Air Cairo Begins Giza Sphinx International Service in Dec 2022
Air Cairo starting December 2022 is launching international service at Giza Sphinx airport, a month after it launched scheduled flights. Planned international operation as follows. Giza Sphinx – Jeddah eff 01DEC22 1 weekly A320. SM481 SPX1000 – 1305JED 320 4. SM482 JED1405 – 1515SPX 320 4. Giza...
Iberia Adds Seasonal Madrid – Nador Service in 3Q23
Iberia in Northern summer 2023 season plans to add new seasonal route to Morocco, with 2 weekly Madrid – Nador flights scheduled. Air Nostrum ATR72 aircraft to operate this route from 14JUN23 to 02SEP23. IB8170 MAD1230 – 1345NDR AT7 6. IB8170 MAD1600 – 1715NDR AT7 3. IB8171...
Nouvelair Tunisie Adds Djerba – Berlin Service in NS23
Nouvelair Tunisie in Northern summer 2023 season plans to add new service to Berlin, where the airline schedules Djerba – Berlin nonstop flight. From 27MAY23, the airline operates 1 weekly flight, with Airbus A320 aircraft. BJ2422 DJE1020 – 1425BER 320 6. BJ2423 BER1525 – 1735DJE 320 6.
Air Cairo Outlines Embraer E190 Operations in NS23
Air Cairo in Northern summer 2023 season schedules Embraer E190 aircraft on various routes, reflected in recent schedule update. Based on OAG schedules listing as of 27NOV22, planned E190 operation as follows. Cairo – Catania – Luxor eff 27MAR23 1 weekly. Cairo – Milan Malpensa. eff 01APR23...
Pulisic goal enough for USA win over Iran to advance to World Cup knockout stage
DOHA, Qatar (WCMH) — A 38th minute goal by Christian Pulisic was enough for the United States men’s soccer team to beat Iran 1-0 to advance to the FIFA World Cup knockout round. The victory for the Americans at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha clinched a second-place finish in Group B, setting up a Round […]
Photos: World Cup Iran vs USA
World Cup DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 29: Matt Turner of United States celebrates after their first goal by Christian Pulisic during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) (Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Argentina vs Poland live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match as Messi and Lewandowski both start
Lionel Messi and Argentina are in a must-win situation when they face Poland in their final match in Group C. Messi is on a quest to win his first World Cup what looks certain to be his final appearance in the tournament, and a group-stage exit for one of the favourites would prove a massive upset.
Korean Air Lists A321neo Bangkok Service in NW23
Korean Air this week filed Busan – Bangkok schedule for Northern winter 2023/24 season, effective 29OCT23. Although overall service resumption on this route remains uncertain, the airline has filed aircraft changes from 29OCT23, that would see Airbus A321neo operates 1 daily flight, instead of 737-900ER. KE2001 PUS2025 – 0030+1BKK...
FlyBaghdad Adds Delhi Service in Dec 2022
FlyBaghdad in mid-December 2022 plans to add service Delhi, with service scheduled from both Baghdad and Najaf. Previously reported on AeroRoutes, the airline intends to add Baghdad – Delhi – Kuala Lumpur service from 01DEC22 at earliest with 737-900ER. As of 29NOV22, reservation remains unavailable.
Lavrov says Ukrainian infrastructure used to 'pump up' military as millions are without power
Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has defended his country's attacks against Ukrainian infrastructure which have left six million people without power.
"Take Control Of Your Fertility": This American Woman Froze Her Eggs In London Because It's 1/3 The Cost
"Egg freezing is an option for those that think they want to have children one day, but aren’t ready right now," Brittany Allyn said. "I think it’s such a special opportunity our generation has that allows us to take back some control in our fertility."
Netherlands vs USA: How to watch, live stream link, team news
This United States men’s national team looks for a legacy-cementing performance when it meets the Netherlands in the 2022 World Cup Round of 16 on Saturday in Al Rayyan. The Yanks await fitness updates of Christian Pulisic and Josh Sargent but are largely healthy, though the USA has been leaning on largely the same starters deep into all three matches.
Scoot Increases Taipei / Tokyo Service From Jan 2023
Scoot in January 2023 plans to expand service on Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan – Tokyo Narita route, where overall service to increase from 7 to 10 weekly. Planned frequency increase to commence on 02JAN23 from Singapore. TR898 SIN0100 – 0535TPE0640 – 1045NRT 789 D. TR874 SIN2055...
USMNT tops Iran to set up World Cup date with Netherlands
Christian Pulisic was injured scoring the lone goal of a 1-0 win over Iran as the United States men’s national team advanced to the World Cup’s Round of 16 on Tuesday. The Yanks, runners-up in Group B, will play Group A winners Netherlands at 10am ET Saturday. Pulisic...
China Airlines Tentatively Schedules Honolulu Service Resumption in 3Q23
China Airlines in recent schedule update tentatively revised planned service resumption to Hawaii, despite reservation remains unavailable. Recent update sees the Skyteam member tentatively lists first Taipei Taoyuan – Honolulu flight on 01JUL23, although this remains unconfirmed. The A350-900XWB aircraft is scheduled 3 times weekly. CI002 TPE1435 – 0555HNL...
