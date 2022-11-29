Nearly two years after developers came to the city of Cleveland with a proposal to build a 23-unit apartment building on a tiny backyard lot on Hessler Road in University Circle, they’re back at the table with a new design that they claim responds to residents’ concerns. This time, developer Russell Berusch is proposing building six 3-bedroom apartments on the site at 11300 Hessler Road, a smaller project that he says better fits the neighborhood’s historic fabric.

