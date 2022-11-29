Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Japan Monitoring Possible Tsunami Risk From Indonesia Volcano - NHK
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Meteorology Agency was monitoring for the possibility of a tsunami after a volcano erupted in Indonesia on Sunday, public broad caster NHK reported. A tsunami from the eruption, which occurred around 11:18 a.m. Japan time (0218 GMT), could reach Okinawa Prefecture as early as 0530 GMT, NHK quoted the agency as saying.
Indonesia residents evacuate as Mount Semeru, country's highest volcano, erupts
Several villages were blanketed with falling ash, blocking out the sun, but no casualties have been reported.
US News and World Report
Israeli President Touts Business Ties on First Bahrain Visit
DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa met President Isaac Herzog on Sunday in the first visit by an Israeli head of state to the Gulf state since the countries forged ties two years ago and as a right-wing coalition government takes shape in Israel. Herzog, whose...
US News and World Report
South Africa's Ramaphosa Says ANC Executive to Decide His Fate
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday it was up to the governing party's national executive to decide his future in the face of allegations of misconduct against him, a day after his spokesman said he would not resign. Ramaphosa, who said he would attend an executive...
US News and World Report
Syria Resisting Russia's Efforts to Broker Turkey Summit, Sources Say
BEIRUT/ANKARA (Reuters) -Syria is resisting Russian efforts to broker a summit with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, three sources said on Friday, after more than a decade of bitter enmity since the outbreak of Syria's civil war. However two Turkish sources, including a senior official, disputed that Damascus was delaying and...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Saudi Prince Seeks Mideast Leadership, Independence With Xi's Visit
RIYADH (Reuters) - Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosts China's leader this week at a delicate moment in U.S.-Saudi ties, signalling Riyadh's resolve to navigate a polarised global order regardless of the wishes of its Western allies, analysts said. The ruler of the oil giant has made a comeback on...
US News and World Report
Fiance of U.S. Citizen Detained in UAE Fears He Will Be Extradited to Egypt
DUBAI (Reuters) - An Egyptian-American national detained while visiting the United Arab Emirates fears he will be extradited to Egypt for criticising authorities there ahead of the country hosting the COP27 climate conference last month, his fiance said on Sunday. The UAE, a close ally of Egypt, arrested Sherif Osman,...
US News and World Report
Latvia Probing Independent TV Station, Suspects It's Helping Russia Troops
(Reuters) - Latvia's state security service said on Friday it had begun probing statements made by independent Russian TV station Dozhd because of suspicions it was helping pro-Moscow troops taking part in the Ukraine war. Dozhd, or TV Rain, is broadcasting from Latvia and elsewhere after Russian authorities forced the...
US News and World Report
Brazil Treasury Official Colnago Submits Resignation -Ministry
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's Special Treasury and Budget Secretary Esteves Colnago submitted his resignation, the Economy Ministry said on Friday, a month before the usual turnover of the position at the end of President Jair Bolsonaro's term. Deputy Special Secretary Julio Alexandre will take over until the end of this year,...
US News and World Report
Venezuela Opposition Demand Date to Resume Dialogue With Maduro in Mexico
CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's opposition asked President Nicolas Maduro's government to set a date to resume political talks in Mexico that could alleviate the county's long-running political and economic crises. Government and opposition delegates met in Mexico City on Nov. 26 after more than a year of hiatus, and signed...
US News and World Report
UN Seeks $1.72 Billion Next Year to Aid Venezuelan Migrants, Refugees
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - The United Nations will seek $1.72 billion for 2023 to aid Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Latin America and the Caribbean, member agencies said on Thursday. Some 7 million people have fled economic and political crisis in Venezuela in recent years, and most are now scattered...
US News and World Report
UK Government Could Bring in Military to Ease Strikes, Conservative Chairman Says
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's government is looking at bringing in the military to help keep public services running if key workers, including in the state-run National Health Service, take strike action, the chairman of the governing Conservative Party said on Sunday. Britain is already grappling with industrial action in a...
US News and World Report
South Africa's Ramaphosa Will Not Resign After Support From Allies - Spokesperson
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will not resign and will seek a second term as leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) after allies rallied behind him to stay on, a spokesperson from the president's office said on Saturday. Ramaphosa's position as the head of state came...
US News and World Report
Russia Likely Planning to Encircle Donetsk Oblast Town of Bakhmut, Britain Says
(Reuters) - Russia is likely planning to encircle the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut with tactical advances to the north and south, Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday. The capture of the town would have limited operational value but it can potentially allow Russia to threaten Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, the...
US News and World Report
Russia Says It Won't Accept Oil Price Cap and Is Preparing Response
(Reuters) -Russia "will not accept" a price cap on its oil and is analysing how to respond, the Kremlin said in comments reported on Saturday, in response to a deal by Western powers aimed at limiting a key source of funding for its war in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov...
US News and World Report
Ukraine War Shows Europe Too Reliant on U.S., Finland PM Says
HELSINKI (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine has shown that Europe is too reliant on the United States for its own security, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Friday. Speaking at a think tank in Sydney, Australia, Marin advocated boosting Europe's defence capabilities, including arms production. "I must be...
US News and World Report
Russia Awaiting Response on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Safety Zone, Talks Ongoing - RIA
(Reuters) - Russia has outlined its position on the creation of a safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and is now awaiting a response, Russia's RIA news agency reported on Friday citing the head of state-run nuclear energy agency Rosatom. "Our representative at the IAEA (International Atomic Energy...
US News and World Report
U.S. Judge Dismisses Indictment Against Huawei CFO That Strained U.S.-China Relations
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed an indictment against Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co, formally ending a criminal sanctions case that strained U.S.-China relations. Meng, whose father Ren Zhengfei founded Huawei and is the telecommunications company's chief executive, entered an agreement...
US News and World Report
China's Xi Unwilling to Accept Vaccines Despite Threat From Protests, U.S. Official Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Chinese leader Xi Jinping is unwilling to accept Western vaccines despite the challenges China is facing with COVID-19, and while recent protests there are not a threat to Communist Party rule, they could affect his personal standing, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said on Saturday.
