New York City, NY

Rangers bring losing streak into game against the Senators

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

New York Rangers (8-6-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (5-9-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers are looking to end their three-game skid with a win against the Ottawa Senators.

Ottawa is 5-9-1 overall and 5-6-0 at home. The Senators have given up 53 goals while scoring 51 for a -2 scoring differential.

New York has a 6-4-1 record on the road and an 8-6-3 record overall. The Rangers are 3-4-3 in games decided by one goal.

The teams play Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Rangers won 5-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brady Tkachuk has nine goals and 16 assists for the Senators. Tim Stuetzle has scored five goals with eight assists over the past 10 games.

Adam Fox has six goals and 19 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has scored six goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Rangers: 4-5-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Jacob Bernard-Docker: out (ankle).

Rangers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

