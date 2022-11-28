Read full article on original website
How Much Does Furnace Blower Motor Replacement Cost?
Furnaces are the heart of a home, keeping everyone warm in the coldest of months. When a furnace stops working or requires repair, it is all hands on deck. Furnace blower motors are one of many furnace parts that may need to be fixed from time to time. What does...
myzeo.com
Bathroom Remodel Costs: How Much Does It Cost to Remodel a Bathroom?
Did you know that remodeling a bathroom can increase your home’s value by approximately 3%? Even minor renovations can boost the value of your home. Even so, costs can quickly add up when you start a bathroom remodel. Before diving in, it’s essential to understand more about bathroom remodel costs.
The Daily South
Outdated Bathroom Trends We're Retiring In 2023
Whether you're planning for a major renovation or a simple refresh, the bathroom can be a tricky space for homeowners to tackle. It's also one of the few rooms that can reveal the age of your house instantly. Bathrooms consistently see big trends take over, from bright pink everything to oversized jacuzzi tubs to wet rooms. For a long time, the bathroom was seen as a purely functional place, however, the recent emphasis on wellness has impacted decisions we make for the space. Today, designers and homeowners are emphasizing relaxation and infusing personality into every inch, which means a shift in design that leaves many trends looking dated and out of style. There’s no better time than the start of a new year to update your bathroom and give it a fresh facelift. Here are a few trends we are putting behind us in 2023.
CNET
You Probably Have Mold Growing in Your Washer. Here's How to Kill It
This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. If you've noticed that your towels and clothes don't smell fresh when they come out of the washing machine, the issue could be mold, mildew or bacteria -- all of which thrive in damp environments. If so, it's time to start cleaning your washer on a regular basis to get rid of the smelly source and prevent it from coming back.
Solved! What Does It Mean to Say a House Is Settling?
Q: I recently bought a newly built home, but I’ve noticed hairline cracks in the foundation over the last couple of months. A colleague said it was probably due to the house settling and that I shouldn’t worry too much. Is this really a normal thing that houses do? What does it mean to say a house is settling?
homedit.com
How To Get Rid Of Mold On Wood
Mold is harmful to your home and health. Learn how to get rid of mold on wood before it spreads. According to the EPA, you can remove mold from your home as long as it’s less than 10 square feet. Bigger jobs require professional treatment. There are a few...
Solved! Who Installs Dryer Vents?
Q: As part of a recent home renovation project, I decided to move my washer and dryer to another part of the house. The only problem is, there is no dryer vent in the location I had in mind, so I’ll need to have a new one put in place. Who installs dryer vents?
How Much Does It Cost To Reupholster A Couch?
If your decor is looking dated, reupholstering furniture is much less expensive than replacing it. Here is how much it costs to reupholster a couch.
Solved! Who Repairs Gas Fireplaces?
Q: I tried turning on my gas fireplace for the first time this season, and for some reason, it won’t light. I think it could be a problem with the pilot light, but I don’t know what to do. Who repairs gas fireplaces?. A: A malfunctioning pilot light...
Whose Problem Is It, Anyway? Property Line Landscaping Disputes, Solved
Is it okay to trim back your neighbor’s prized oak tree if its limbs start reaching into your yard? Who’s responsible for pruning the overgrown hedge that runs along your property line? What about that strip of grass between your properties that no one wants to claim when it comes time to mow the yard?
Do Tiny Houses Really Save You Money?
A tiny house brings about challenges of its own, and in some regards, it won't actually save you the huge volume of money that you might expect.
How to Make Every Appliance in Your Home Last Longer and Run More Efficiently
Home appliances make our lives easier by washing our clothes, helping us cook meals, heating and cooling our homes, and providing us with our daily coffee fix. As much as we may rely on energy efficient appliances to help us fulfill everyday household needs, they need a little TLC in return every now and then to ensure they continue to run efficiently.
Solved! Who Installs Dishwashers?
Q: There’s a big sale on appliances at the home improvement store, and since our dishwasher is so old, I think it’s time to invest in a new one. But who installs dishwashers? Do I have to do it myself, or can I hire someone?. A: Once homeowners...
Business Insider
An $8,000 drain pipe emergency nearly destroyed my first week in my new house, but my homeowners insurance softened the blow
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. I'd been living in my new...
outsidetheboxmom.com
Why We Need A Septic Tank To Be Emptied
If you’re considering purchasing a property, it’s essential to know when the last time the septic tank was emptied was. This will ensure the tank is left clean and set the new owner’s schedule. Failing to empty the tank can cause significant problems, including bills and fines.
BHG
How Often Should You Paint Your House?
If your walls are starting to get a little dingy, the color is outdated, or your exterior doesn’t quite have the curb appeal it once did, you might be wondering if it’s time to throw on a fresh coat of paint. We hate to break it to you, but chances are you’re well overdue.
thededicatedhouse.com
Dealing With Water Damage in Your Home: Tips From the Pros
Hello World! Welcome Friends! Water damage can be a huge headache and hassle. It can also be very costly, depending on the severity of the damage. In some cases, water damage may even result in structural problems with your home. If you experience water damage, it is important to take action as soon as possible. The first step is to assess the damage and determine what needs to be done in order to mitigate the problem. You may need to call in a professional restoration company if the damage is severe. In any case, it is important to document the damages so that you can make a claim with your insurance company. Be sure to take photos or videos of the damage, and keep track of all receipts related to repairs or restoration efforts. Let’s look at the details of dealing with water damage.
