On the list of household pests that homeowners dread the most, bed bugs rank fairly high. The reason? Bed bugs infiltrate the one place that should be a comforting refuge at the end of the day. But what are bed bugs, and how do bed bugs spread? How easy is it to get bed bugs? These tiny, bloodsucking insects like to burrow in mattresses and other upholstered furniture in order to stay close to their food sources. They are most active at night, which is why it is common for homeowners who have bed bugs to wake up with itchy welts that seem to come from nowhere. Bed bugs are often associated with dirty houses or cheap hotels, but the truth is that even very clean homes are susceptible. If there are bed bugs on a person’s clothes or belongings when they enter a home, the bugs are liable to stick around and continue to reproduce for as long as they have access to blood from the home’s residents or pets.

10 DAYS AGO