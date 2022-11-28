Read full article on original website
Christmas Trees Are $350 Off—and 27 More Cyber Monday Deals on Holiday Decor
This year’s Cyber Monday sales include a wide selection of Christmas decorations—from lifelike artificial trees and garlands to string lights and outdoor inflatables—just in time for the next round of holiday decorating! If your fake fir is looking worse for wear, or you’re looking for a light display that rivals the Griswold house, don’t delay. With Black Friday officially behind us, there’s not much time left to choose your decor, have it delivered, and set it up before the holiday.
The Best Cyber Monday Dishwasher Deals in 2022
Cyber Monday sales are here, making it easier to hunt down deals on a new dishwasher. As with most other big-ticket items, appliances sales are on fire this time of year. With the average dishwasher costing upwards of $1,000 or more, the right Cyber Monday sale could easily save you hundreds of dollars.
The Best Dyson Cyber Monday Deals of 2022 Include Vacuums Under $300
Cyber Monday is here, continuing the string of deals and savings on big-ticket items like vacuums. Included in this mix of deals are vacuums from one of our favorite brands here at Bob Vila: Dyson. ➤ BEST CYBER MONDAY DEALS: Great Deals on Home Appliances, Tools, and Accessories. ➤ SNOW...
The 24 Best Wayfair Black Friday Deals of 2022
Wayfair, which has earned a reputation as an affordable retailer of home goods and decor, is outdoing itself this Black Friday. Its sale section spans hundreds of pages filled with deep discounts on top-selling products, including cookware sets, loveseats, rugs, light fixtures, and pet supplies. Plus, it’s holding flash deals from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.
Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership
A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
How to Get Rid of Bed Bugs in a Mattress in 5 Steps
On the list of household pests that homeowners dread the most, bed bugs rank fairly high. The reason? Bed bugs infiltrate the one place that should be a comforting refuge at the end of the day. But what are bed bugs, and how do bed bugs spread? How easy is it to get bed bugs? These tiny, bloodsucking insects like to burrow in mattresses and other upholstered furniture in order to stay close to their food sources. They are most active at night, which is why it is common for homeowners who have bed bugs to wake up with itchy welts that seem to come from nowhere. Bed bugs are often associated with dirty houses or cheap hotels, but the truth is that even very clean homes are susceptible. If there are bed bugs on a person’s clothes or belongings when they enter a home, the bugs are liable to stick around and continue to reproduce for as long as they have access to blood from the home’s residents or pets.
The Best Black Friday Refrigerator Deals from GE, Whirlpool, and More
Doorbuster-level deals are already live for the Black Friday 2022 season, saving shoppers hundreds of dollars on some of the biggest purchases they can make for their homes. While discounted TVs might be the most fun to shop on this sale holiday, don’t overlook the appliance deals this time of year. Black Friday refrigerator deals can make essential kitchen appliances more budget-friendly. Sure, fridges aren’t cheap, but many retailers are knocking prices down by up to $1,000—that’s money you can invest in other areas of a renovation, spend on matching appliances, or simply save.
The Best Vinyl Plank Flooring Installers of 2022
Vinyl plank flooring is one of the fastest and most affordable ways to transform a room. This material is made to mimic hardwood or tile, and compared to those materials, shoppers can save $2 or $3 per square foot. Among vinyl flooring’s other benefits, very few people will be able to tell that the floor isn’t actually wood or tile.
Save $290 on a Roomba Vacuum for Cyber Monday While You Still Can
Cyber Monday might be your best chance to own one of the most popular robotic vacuums available: the iRobot Roomba j7+. It’s older sibling, the Roomba i7+, won us over in our hands-on review of Roomba models, and now we’re excited to see iRobot taking $200.99 (25%) off the j7+ plus an additional $89.01 from Amazon!
Is Target the Cheapest Place to Buy a Dyson This Black Friday?
‘Tis the season for savings! Black Friday sales are live on all big-ticket purchases from TVs to appliances, saving shoppers hundreds of dollars. With these end-of-year sales running, it’s the best time to buy a vacuum from one of the coveted brands in the floor care: Dyson. The manufacturer’s advanced technologies and reputation typically come with a higher price tag starting around $500 per vacuum. For a limited time, though, one of the best Dyson Black Friday deals that we found so far was on the Dyson Ball Animal Origin Vacuum at Target for less than $300.
How to Decorate for the Holidays When You Don’t Celebrate the Holidays
Those who don’t celebrate Christmas needn’t feel left out when it comes to home decor—there are plenty of winter decorating options that aren’t necessarily tied to a particular religious holiday. Not to mention, even for those who do celebrate Christmas, holiday decorations can seem a bit out of place when January rolls around. Keep reading for tips on how to decorate for winter when your decorations aren’t associated with any particular holiday.
Our Favorite AeroGarden Is 52% Off for Cyber Monday—And Makes a Great Gift
If you’ve ever wished you had a better time keeping plants alive, now is your chance to change your luck. AeroGarden’s easy-to-use LED and hydroponic planters are on sale for Cyber Monday, just in time for holiday shopping and gift-giving. For one day, several sets are more than half-off, including our favorite indoor garden from testing! These are some of the best prices we’ve seen since last Black Friday.
How to Hang a Chair From the Ceiling Securely and Safely
Hanging chairs are a staple of retro and modern interior design aesthetics and common on traditional porches. They often add a welcome sense of novelty, motion, and fun to an otherwise ordinary space. Contrary to what you may expect, properly installing an indoor swing chair or hanging hammock chair isn’t a terribly expensive or time-consuming process.
Solved! Who Installs Dryer Vents?
Q: As part of a recent home renovation project, I decided to move my washer and dryer to another part of the house. The only problem is, there is no dryer vent in the location I had in mind, so I’ll need to have a new one put in place. Who installs dryer vents?
How to Make Every Appliance in Your Home Last Longer and Run More Efficiently
Home appliances make our lives easier by washing our clothes, helping us cook meals, heating and cooling our homes, and providing us with our daily coffee fix. As much as we may rely on energy efficient appliances to help us fulfill everyday household needs, they need a little TLC in return every now and then to ensure they continue to run efficiently.
Airbnb vs. Vrbo: Which One Should Vacationers Choose in 2022?
Once upon a time, travelers consulted a paper travel guide (or, in a splurge, a travel agent) to find a place to stay while on vacation. Advancements in technology sent them to the websites of well-known hotel chains (or an online service that collected data from all of those chains). With the rise of online lodging marketplaces, however, travelers have more choices than ever, and they can choose from a huge range of options in neighborhoods all over the world to find one that suits their party, desired location, and budget to experience a truly unique stay. When any new service catches on, competition ensues—this is great for the consumer, as every competitor forces the others to perform better. But how can a traveler decide which rental sites are best?
Composite vs. Wood Deck: Which Is Right for Your Outdoor Space?
There are few experiences better than a sunny evening of relaxing or entertaining on a backyard deck. As a result, deck building is a hugely popular DIY project that can be accomplished with relatively modest skills, knowledge of local building codes, and tools that many homeowners already possess. Aside from...
The Best Christmas Light Installation Services of 2022
Every year, some 60 percent of homeowners adorn their homes with Christmas lights. This process typically involves hauling a box or two of lights from the attic and going through the frustrating task of untangling them before teetering from the top of a ladder to string them up. While one can certainly DIY their own Christmas light display, a better option might be to hire professionals to do it.
How to Sew Curtains
Curtains do more than just block light and offer privacy. A stylish window covering can bring color, texture, and character to a living space. Learning how to sew curtains is a rewarding project for sewers at all levels. For beginners, it’s a good way to practice sewing skills, and for seasoned crafters, it’s an opportunity to design a one-of-a-kind curtain.
Making a Mullet Shed
Last time on Angela bought a house with a ginormous barn, I had recently come to terms with the house I wanted, and the shed I wasn’t so sure about. The house was a home run. It was the size we needed, in an area I loved, and it came with not one, but two fireplaces. As an added “bonus,” some would say, the home also came with a very large partially finished shed. When I finally sat down with my friend who has a doctorate in Psychology, I figured out it wasn’t the maintenance of the barn I was afraid of, it was the promise.
