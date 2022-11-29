ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

WTOP

Player of the Week: CH Flowers’ Sean Johnson

After transferring to C.H. Flowers High School in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Sean Johnson sought out football coach Dameon Powell to convey his interest in being part of the Jaguars’ team. “He said he was a quarterback and that’s where his heart was, but that he would play...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Phase 1 of the Bethesda Bikeway is ready to roll

Montgomery County officials Wednesday celebrated the completion of the first phase of the Bethesda Bikeway in front of a new protected bicycle intersection in downtown Bethesda, Maryland. They also highlighted the need for more infrastructure to ensure fewer traffic deaths, after the release of the annual Vision Zero Initiative report.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Firefighters respond to apartment blaze in Laurel

Firefighters in Prince George’s County, Maryland, responded Wednesday afternoon to a blaze involving a multifamily building in Laurel. The Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department said it responded around 2:45 p.m. to the blaze, which occurred in the 13000 block of Briarwood Drive. Flames could be seen...
LAUREL, MD
WTOP

Police release video of suspects in burglary at Silver Spring car dealership

The Montgomery County, Maryland, police have released a video of the four suspects they say broke into a car dealership in the predawn hours of Monday. The four broke into Universal Auto Group, in Silver Spring, at about 1:45 a.m. Monday, the police said, stole car keys and then four cars: a white 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS, a gold 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC, a white 2019 Mercedes-Benz S450 and a white 2019 BMW X3.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

More than 40 people displaced after apartment blaze in Laurel

Over 40 people have been displaced after a two-alarm fire tore through an apartment complex in Laurel, Maryland, Wednesday afternoon. The Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department said it responded around 2:45 p.m. to the blaze on the 13000 block of Briarwood Drive near Oaklands Elementary School and Eisenhower Middle School.
LAUREL, MD
WTOP

McLean-based cybersecurity contractor Avantus Federal acquired for $590 million

McLean, Virginia-based Avantus Federal, one of the area’s largest government contractors, has been acquired by Lorton-based QuinetiQ U.S., the U.S. cybersecurity contracting division of London-based QinetiQ Group plc, for $590 million. It acquired the company from NewSpring Holdings, an investment firm based in Pennsylvania. Avantus employs 1,150 professionals with...
MCLEAN, VA
WTOP

Fairfax Co. schools failed to offer sufficient education to thousands with disabilities during pandemic, federal investigation finds

Virginia’s largest school system failed to offer a sufficient education to thousands of students with disabilities during the coronavirus pandemic, a federal investigation into its programing found. The school system will conduct a review of which students with disabilities didn’t receive adequate instruction, and appoint an administrator to oversee...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Woman hospitalized after Odenton fire

A woman remains hospitalized in critical condition following a two-alarm fire in Odenton, Maryland, early Thursday. Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blaze that gutted the three-story town house on St. Michaels Circle, near the main gate of Fort Meade. The Anne Arundel Fire Department said the...
ODENTON, MD
WTOP

Manassas Park social services lobby closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Due to multiple employees testing positive for COVID-19, the city of Manassas Park’s social services lobby is closed the rest of the week. DSS staff will...
MANASSAS PARK, VA
WTOP

DC Council members discuss housing authority’s response to HUD report detailing failures

At the same time the D.C. area is desperate for affordable housing, public housing in D.C. is full of vacancies. Tens of thousands of people languish on waiting lists and many units that are occupied are in deplorable condition, according to a report from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which called for a corrective action to be in place by March 31.

