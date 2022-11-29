Read full article on original website
No. 22 Maryland Terrapins face the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini on 7-game win streak
Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) at Maryland Terrapins (7-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Maryland seeks to continue its seven-game win streak with a victory over No. 16 Illinois. The Terrapins are 4-0 in home games. Maryland averages 82.1 points while outscoring opponents by 21.8 points per game. The Fighting Illini play...
Player of the Week: CH Flowers’ Sean Johnson
After transferring to C.H. Flowers High School in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Sean Johnson sought out football coach Dameon Powell to convey his interest in being part of the Jaguars’ team. “He said he was a quarterback and that’s where his heart was, but that he would play...
Phase 1 of the Bethesda Bikeway is ready to roll
Montgomery County officials Wednesday celebrated the completion of the first phase of the Bethesda Bikeway in front of a new protected bicycle intersection in downtown Bethesda, Maryland. They also highlighted the need for more infrastructure to ensure fewer traffic deaths, after the release of the annual Vision Zero Initiative report.
Prince George’s Co. sheriff remembered as trailblazer in DC, Md., Va. law enforcement
Tributes poured in for Prince George’s County, Maryland, Sheriff Melvin High, who died earlier this month, from dignitaries and from High’s daughter, who described his life as one of service and sacrifice. During High’s funeral in Upper Marlboro Tuesday, his daughter Tracy High said that law enforcement was...
Md. driver who stopped to remove something from the road struck and killed
A woman who got out of her car to remove something lying in the roadway was struck and killed by another driver, police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, said. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Indian Head Highway and Livingston Road. Katelin Rodriguez, 27,...
Traditional snow days or virtual learning? What will FCPS do this year?
Kids, get the sleds ready. The first five inclement weather days for Fairfax County Public Schools this school year will be traditional snow days. Virginia’s largest school system said weather procedures will stay the same as last year. After the district uses those five days, future snow days may...
Firefighters respond to apartment blaze in Laurel
Firefighters in Prince George’s County, Maryland, responded Wednesday afternoon to a blaze involving a multifamily building in Laurel. The Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department said it responded around 2:45 p.m. to the blaze, which occurred in the 13000 block of Briarwood Drive. Flames could be seen...
Police release video of suspects in burglary at Silver Spring car dealership
The Montgomery County, Maryland, police have released a video of the four suspects they say broke into a car dealership in the predawn hours of Monday. The four broke into Universal Auto Group, in Silver Spring, at about 1:45 a.m. Monday, the police said, stole car keys and then four cars: a white 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS, a gold 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC, a white 2019 Mercedes-Benz S450 and a white 2019 BMW X3.
Hyattsville chief credits mom, officers with getting rifle away from sleeping teen
Hyattsville Police Chief Jarod J. Towers credits a mother for trusting his department and officers for successfully retrieving an assault rifle from a sleeping teen. The mother of the 15-year-old boy called police to the family’s home, in the 3500 block of Madison Place, around 8 p.m. Sunday. Towers...
Indian generic drug maker will invest $12.5M in Prince William Co. facility
Granules India Ltd., which manufactures off-patent drugs, including generic versions of Advil, Tylenol and Mucinex, will invest $12.5 million to open a pharmaceutical packaging operating in Prince William County. Granules will lease 79,000 square feet at Parkway 66, an industrial campus at 7413 Cushing Road in Manassas. It will house...
More than 40 people displaced after apartment blaze in Laurel
Over 40 people have been displaced after a two-alarm fire tore through an apartment complex in Laurel, Maryland, Wednesday afternoon. The Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department said it responded around 2:45 p.m. to the blaze on the 13000 block of Briarwood Drive near Oaklands Elementary School and Eisenhower Middle School.
‘He is Fairfax County’s most wanted’ — reward increased for suspect in fatal shooting
Fairfax County, Virginia, police are still searching for the suspect in an October shooting that killed a 31-year-old Maryland man. And on Wednesday, they announced the reward for his arrest has jumped from $1,000 to $11,000. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon is wanted in the shooting death of Brandon...
McLean-based cybersecurity contractor Avantus Federal acquired for $590 million
McLean, Virginia-based Avantus Federal, one of the area’s largest government contractors, has been acquired by Lorton-based QuinetiQ U.S., the U.S. cybersecurity contracting division of London-based QinetiQ Group plc, for $590 million. It acquired the company from NewSpring Holdings, an investment firm based in Pennsylvania. Avantus employs 1,150 professionals with...
Fairfax County schools instructional assistant charged with embezzlement from Target
An instructional assistant at Eagle View Elementary School in Fairfax County, Virginia, has been arrested on a charge with felony embezzlement from her part-time job at Target. Denise Pitkin-Tilson, 55, of Chantilly, is accused of stealing more than $10,000 in cash, gift cards and merchandise from the Target store in...
Fairfax Co. schools failed to offer sufficient education to thousands with disabilities during pandemic, federal investigation finds
Virginia’s largest school system failed to offer a sufficient education to thousands of students with disabilities during the coronavirus pandemic, a federal investigation into its programing found. The school system will conduct a review of which students with disabilities didn’t receive adequate instruction, and appoint an administrator to oversee...
Woman hospitalized after Odenton fire
A woman remains hospitalized in critical condition following a two-alarm fire in Odenton, Maryland, early Thursday. Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blaze that gutted the three-story town house on St. Michaels Circle, near the main gate of Fort Meade. The Anne Arundel Fire Department said the...
Manassas Park social services lobby closed due to COVID-19 outbreak
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Due to multiple employees testing positive for COVID-19, the city of Manassas Park’s social services lobby is closed the rest of the week. DSS staff will...
Hearing on whether to remove embattled Prince George’s County school board chair begins
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A virtual hearing for a Maryland judge to decide on whether to remove Prince George’s County Board of Education Chair Juanita Miller from her position began Monday and will last all week.
DC Council members discuss housing authority’s response to HUD report detailing failures
At the same time the D.C. area is desperate for affordable housing, public housing in D.C. is full of vacancies. Tens of thousands of people languish on waiting lists and many units that are occupied are in deplorable condition, according to a report from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which called for a corrective action to be in place by March 31.
