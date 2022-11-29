The Montgomery County, Maryland, police have released a video of the four suspects they say broke into a car dealership in the predawn hours of Monday. The four broke into Universal Auto Group, in Silver Spring, at about 1:45 a.m. Monday, the police said, stole car keys and then four cars: a white 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS, a gold 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC, a white 2019 Mercedes-Benz S450 and a white 2019 BMW X3.

