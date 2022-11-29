ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PhillyBite

Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware

- I love eating at the best Mexican restaurants whenever I'm in Delaware. From Newark to Wilmington, there are dozens of excellent Mexican restaurants. These are some of my favorites, and I'd like to share them with you. Mariachi Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach DE. Mariachi Restaurant offers authentic Spanish and...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

100 Jobs Coming to Caroline County with Company Expansion

ANNAPOLIS, Md- The most experienced natural refrigerant company in the Americas is doubling its workforce in Caroline County, according to Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. Gov. Hogan announced Tuesday that M&M Carnot, at 412 Railroad Ave in Federalsburg, M&M is expanding its presence and leasing an existing 25,000 square-foot space next door, with room available for future expansions. M&M Carnot currently employs approximately 100 workers in the county and anticipates adding 100 new jobs over the next two years.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
WGMD Radio

Laurel Man Arrested for August Shooting in Seaford

Seaford Police have arrested a Laurel man in connection with a shooting at the Chandler Heights Two that occurred on August 17th just after 10pm. Police identified 30 year old Rihem Frisby as the shooter and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. He was spotted by Delaware State Police SORT members getting into a vehicle in Seaford on Tuesday and he was arrested after a felony vehicle stop. Frisby was turned over to Seaford Police – he is charged with:
SEAFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

302 Food Rescue unveiled in Milford

As the weather turns frigid in the Cape Region, the Food Bank of Delaware has teamed up with Bayhealth and Food Lion to start a new program to help get food to those in need. The program is 302 Food Rescue, an app that helps connect volunteers with food pantries to deliver fresh foods from participating grocery stores, restaurants and caterers. Bayhealth serves as the primary sponsor, while the Food Bank provides volunteers and Food Lion is helping to provide food.
MILFORD, DE
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING LAUREL WOMAN – OTAJAA CAREY (18)

(Wilmington, DE 19809) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Otajaa Carey (18) of Laurel. On Sunday, November 27, 2022, Otajaa was visiting a friend’s residence in the community of Edgemoor Gardens – Wilmington. While on scene Otajaa made comments that caused concern for her welfare. Otajaa then fled from the residence. Officers responded to the scene however, all efforts to locate and contact Otajaa have been unsuccessful.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Make Plans for Holiday Events This Weekend!

If I was super-determined, I suppose I could find someone who’s a certified “Grinch” during the winter holiday season. Alas, I haven’t encountered anyone yet. Here in Lewes, where we live, the town and most of the stores put their brightly colored decorations up two weeks ago, and our restaurants and cultural attractions are brimming with people in good spirits.
LEWES, DE
CBS News

Body found along banks of Darby Creek identified: police

NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- A body found along the banks of Darby Creek earlier this month has been identified as a missing Philadelphia man. The Norwood Police Department said Jimmy Reynolds Jr. was found dead on Nov. 9 near Crescent Road. Police ruled Reynolds' death as a homicide. According to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
osoblanco.org

Who Is Philadelphia Prison Inmate Armani Faison Killer Kevin Massey, And Is He Still In Jail Details Explained

Armani Faison, who has been found face down in the six creeps of the water, has been disregarded and understaffed in the city, costing more than $ 20 million per annum. As of February 3, Armani Faison’s family has reported by his dad that 63 years old Allrich Jean, who has a$ 20 million, has a government claim against one more convict, which he has seen as rape and also as a superfluous frightful. Three days before the assault of the Faison, Kevin has purportedly assault as a detainee. The following will help you to know more about the investigation and the truth about the incident.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBOC

Police Seek ID of Woman Wanted for Robbing Rehoboth Beach Safeway

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Police are asking the public's help with identifying a woman wanted for robbing a Rehoboth Beach supermarket on Sunday night. Delaware State Police said it happened at around 7:30 p.m. at the Safeway located at 19283 Coastal Highway. Police said an unknown woman had attempted to leave the store without paying for a cart full of personal care items. Troopers said that when the woman was confronted by a store employee, she pushed the cart into the employee and retrieved pepper spray from her shirt. The suspect then sprayed the employee before fleeing from the store with most of the items in the cart, according to police.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Georgetown homeless village opening delayed

The planned opening before Thanksgiving of the homeless Pallet village in Georgetown has been delayed. The 40 cabin-like, 64-square-foot units were fabricated by a team of volunteers from several county companies in mid-October on First State Community Action Agency property in downtown Georgetown. In a partnership between Town of Georgetown...
GEORGETOWN, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy