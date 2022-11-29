Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam currencies, stocks climb as dollar slides after Powell speech
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies and stock indexes jumped on Wednesday as commodity prices rose and dollar slid after the Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell signaled slower pace of interest-rate hikes as early as next month to battle inflation. The dollar index =USD dropped nearly 1%. The...
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
The stock market could soar to new records in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to ease, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rise abruptly and cause the S&P 500 to hit 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Easing inflation means markets will start discounting hawkish Fed comments, which have weighed on stocks all year. Lee also noted that inflation was being fueled by several transitory...
Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
The stock market will fall 25% when the looming US recession hits in mid-2023, Deutsche Bank says
Major stock markets will plunge 25% when a looming recession hits next year, Deutsche Bank says. Analysts also see earnings per share among S&P 500 companies falling to $195 in 2023 from $222 in 2022. After the Fed's rate hikes, the investment bank expects markets to recover by year-end 2023.
NASDAQ
ANALYSIS-Apple supply chain data shows receding exposure to China as risks mount
SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's AAPL.O wide exposure to Chinese manufacturing, notable both for its low costs and rising risks, has receded since the COVID-19 pandemic began, company supply chain data shows. With the world's biggest iPhone factory, operated in central China by Foxconn 2317.TW, battling production shortfalls...
msn.com
Dow ends over 700 points higher to exit bear market after Powell signals smaller interest-rate hikes ahead
U.S. stocks finished sharply higher on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising over 700 points to technically exit a bear market, after Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said the central bank’s pace of interest-rate increases can slow as soon as its December meeting. How stocks traded. The Dow...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise ahead of Powell speech, November jobs data
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as investors awaited comments this week by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and labor market data for November that could reinforce expectations the U.S. central bank will slow its pace of hiking interest rates. Powell will address the...
Bear Market in Stocks Hasn't Ended Yet: Goldman Sachs
Stocks in 2022 have slumped worldwide, with the S&P 500 sliding 17% year to date. And Goldman Sachs strategists say the decline may have further to go. “Without depressed valuations, for markets to trough, investors need to see a peak in inflation and [interest] rates, or a trough in economic activity,” they wrote in a commentary.
Asian stocks jump after Powell hints at rate hike slowdown
SINGAPORE, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Asian equities jumped on Thursday, while the dollar slid as investors poured into risky assets after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to a slowdown in the pace of monetary tightening.
CNBC
Gold slips as dollar regains, Fed officials back higher rates
Gold prices slipped from a more than one-week high on Monday, as the dollar rose from session lows on hawkish comments from members of the U.S. Federal Reserve reiterating their fight against inflation. "(The dollar) is just off the high of the day, we saw some U.S. equities selling off...
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman is shorting the Hong Kong dollar in a bet it'll lose its peg to the greenback
Bill Ackman said on Wednesday that he's betting against the Hong Kong dollar. The billionaire investor thinks the Fed's rate rises will break the currency's peg to the dollar. "The peg no longer makes sense for Hong Kong and it is only a matter of time before it breaks." Bill...
NASDAQ
3 Shipping Stocks Worth Betting on Despite Industry Headwinds
Stocks in the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry are responsible for transporting the bulk of goods involved in global trade. Currently, players in this industry are stung by supply-chain woes, high operating costs and economic uncertainties. Northbound fuel expenses are hurting their bottom lines. Despite the challenges, we believe that...
Europe's STOXX 600 closes slightly lower; focus on euro zone inflation data
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Europe's STOXX 600 index slipped in cautious trading on Tuesday as a fall in technology and chemicals stocks offset a rally in commodity-linked shares spurred by hopes that Beijing could ease COVID-19 curbs following recent protests.
US futures rise and Hong Kong stocks jump 5% after China's vaccination move boosts hopes for a zero-COVID pivot
Hong Kong stocks soared and US futures rose Tuesday, after logging big losses the previous session. Recent public protests in China over strict zero-COVID curbs threatened to worsen supply chain issues. China said Tuesday it will boost vaccination for elderly citizens, a key step to reopening its economy. Global stocks...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip as hopes Fed cuts rates next year drive trading
NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged lower on Monday as traders anticipate the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next year to revive a U.S. economy that is not as robust as the tight labor market might suggest. Minutes released last week from the Fed's policy meeting...
NASDAQ
Win Streak May Continue For Singapore Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished higher in consecutive trading days, gaining more than 50 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,290-point plateau and it's got another strong lead for Thursday's trade. The global forecast for the Asian...
NASDAQ
Thai Stock Market Predicted To Open In The Green
(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished higher in back-to-back sessions, gathering almost 20 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,635-point plateau and it's expected to extend its gains again on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian...
NASDAQ
Daily Markets: Fed Signals Potential Easing in Rate Hikes
Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today’s session up across the board following U.S. markets’ positive reaction to Fed Chair Powell’s comments about the possibility of a 50-basis point (bps) rate hike in December instead of another 75-bps rise. India’s SENSEX gained 0.29%, South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.30%, China’s Shanghai Composite advanced 0.45%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.75%, and Taiwan’s TAIEX and Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.90% and 0.92% ahead, respectively. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries set the pace rising 0.98% led by Non-Energy Materials. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board.
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Have Recently Hiked Their Dividend
A common approach by investors is to target dividend-paying stocks. After all, it’s easy to see why; dividends provide a passive income stream, cushion impacts from drawdowns in other positions, and provide the ability to achieve maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. And in a historically-volatile 2022, it goes without...
