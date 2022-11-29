ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise ahead of Powell speech, November jobs data

NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as investors awaited comments this week by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and labor market data for November that could reinforce expectations the U.S. central bank will slow its pace of hiking interest rates. Powell will address the...
TheStreet

Bear Market in Stocks Hasn't Ended Yet: Goldman Sachs

Stocks in 2022 have slumped worldwide, with the S&P 500 sliding 17% year to date. And Goldman Sachs strategists say the decline may have further to go. “Without depressed valuations, for markets to trough, investors need to see a peak in inflation and [interest] rates, or a trough in economic activity,” they wrote in a commentary.
CNBC

Gold slips as dollar regains, Fed officials back higher rates

Gold prices slipped from a more than one-week high on Monday, as the dollar rose from session lows on hawkish comments from members of the U.S. Federal Reserve reiterating their fight against inflation. "(The dollar) is just off the high of the day, we saw some U.S. equities selling off...
NASDAQ

3 Shipping Stocks Worth Betting on Despite Industry Headwinds

Stocks in the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry are responsible for transporting the bulk of goods involved in global trade. Currently, players in this industry are stung by supply-chain woes, high operating costs and economic uncertainties. Northbound fuel expenses are hurting their bottom lines. Despite the challenges, we believe that...
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip as hopes Fed cuts rates next year drive trading

NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged lower on Monday as traders anticipate the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next year to revive a U.S. economy that is not as robust as the tight labor market might suggest. Minutes released last week from the Fed's policy meeting...
NASDAQ

Win Streak May Continue For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished higher in consecutive trading days, gaining more than 50 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,290-point plateau and it's got another strong lead for Thursday's trade. The global forecast for the Asian...
NASDAQ

Thai Stock Market Predicted To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished higher in back-to-back sessions, gathering almost 20 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,635-point plateau and it's expected to extend its gains again on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian...
NASDAQ

Daily Markets: Fed Signals Potential Easing in Rate Hikes

Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today’s session up across the board following U.S. markets’ positive reaction to Fed Chair Powell’s comments about the possibility of a 50-basis point (bps) rate hike in December instead of another 75-bps rise. India’s SENSEX gained 0.29%, South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.30%, China’s Shanghai Composite advanced 0.45%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.75%, and Taiwan’s TAIEX and Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.90% and 0.92% ahead, respectively. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries set the pace rising 0.98% led by Non-Energy Materials. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board.
NASDAQ

These 3 Stocks Have Recently Hiked Their Dividend

A common approach by investors is to target dividend-paying stocks. After all, it’s easy to see why; dividends provide a passive income stream, cushion impacts from drawdowns in other positions, and provide the ability to achieve maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. And in a historically-volatile 2022, it goes without...

