Av Felip
2d ago
Make a law criminalizing people who dump all these feral cats on the island fix one problem first
Reply(1)
5
27east.com
Members Only Meeting Sparks Tumult in Hampton Bays
When does a community group get to deny access to the community? When it’s a members only meeting of the Hampton Bays Civic Association. But about 40 residents of the... more. Members of the Shinnecock Nation, who have long lived with spotty cellular and internet service on the nation’s...
Civil War letters written by Islip soldier delivered to Long Island historical society
The correspondence was written by 41-year-old Frederick Wright Sr., a private in the Union Army, to his family home on Monell Avenue in Islip.
southarkansassun.com
Vincent Grucci -The Fireworks Family Member Passed Away
Vincent Grucci is the former president of the Patchogue Village Chamber of Commerce from 2000 to 2003 as a financial planner. He had grown up in Bellport and later on his family moved to the middle island. He passed his graduation from Longwood High School. He contributed much to Patchogue’s turnaround. According to the director of the committee of Patchogue, David Kennedy, Grucci also contributed very much to the foundation of the Greater Patchogue Foundation which works for the funding for parades and for making the village beautiful and active.
1 Dead, 7 Exposed To ‘Suspicious White Powder’ In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley resident is dead and seven first responders were treated after being exposed to a"suspicious white powder" On Monday, the Washingtonville Police Department and Blooming Grove EMS responded to a call reporting a man in cardiac arrest at a home on Burnett Way. "Suspicious White Powder" Discovered In...
'What In The World?': East Islip Restaurant's Water Charge Leaves Mom Irked (Poll)
A breakfast outing at a New York restaurant left a sour taste in one mother’s mouth after the eatery charged her a “steep” fee for a cup of water. In a post on the Facebook group Long Island Foodies Monday, Nov. 28, Suffolk County resident Jennifer Marie posted her receipt from an East Islip Dunkin’ Donuts, located on Main Street.
International Business Times
Malnourished Female Dog, 7 Puppies Rescued In New York; Owner Arrested
A man was arrested and charged with 23 counts of animal abuse after the New York police rescued several dogs in a vehicle he was driving in Queens, the district attorney's office said Monday. Ravon Service, 27, was arrested after officers spotted an emaciated mother dog and seven puppies in...
NBC New York
Dyker Heights Christmas Lights Illuminate Decked-Out Homes
From the dazzling Fifth Avenue displays to the 30 Rockefeller Center tree, New York City is full of holiday sights and sounds, but the one neighborhood truly taking Christmas cheer above and beyond is Dyker Heights, Brooklyn. This enclave in Kings County goes to the extreme when showcasing outdoor home...
Officials investigate apparent drowning death of man found near Fire Island
Suffolk County detectives are investigating the apparent drowning death of a man who was found on Long Island Tuesday afternoon.
islipbulletin.net
Town of Islip experiences ‘unusual activity’ on system
On Friday, Nov. 25, Town of Islip supervisor Angie Carpenter released a statement regarding activity on the Town of Islip computer system. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log...
Cat found in luggage at JFK seen enjoying Thanksgiving meal in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Remember the cat that was found inside a suitcase at John F. Kennedy International Airport?There is an update on him.CBS2 saw a picture of Smells enjoying a gourmet Thanksgiving meal at his home in Brooklyn. The Transportation Security Administration shared the image on Monday.Earlier this month, Smells was detected inside a bag as it passed through a security scanner. The traveler, who was headed to Florida, said the cat belonged to his roommate and he had no idea he slipped inside.But, apparently, he's back home and well fed.
'Baby Whisperer' officer assists in 5th delivery in Suffolk County
An outstanding police officer on Long Island has earned the nickname "Baby Whisperer" after delivering five babies within five years.
Woman killed in fiery Cross Bronx crash was teacher, coach
MORRISANIA, The Bronx (PIX11) — The day after she was killed in a fiery crash that shut down one of the busiest roadways in the country, Shelly Vilsaint was being honored as a devoted teacher, coach, and member of communities in New York and New Jersey. Vilsaint, 49, was a special education teacher at Frederick […]
Can I smoke marijuana in my backyard?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Marijuana has been legal in New York State for medical use since 2014. In March 2021, the Marihuana Regulation & Taxation Act was signed into law, opening recreational use for adults 21 and older. Still, some have questions about where they can consume cannabis in its many forms. The short answer is […]
Man, 21, cuffed for fighting 2 NYPD officers, tossing 1 like 'a rag doll'
A man was arrested after he fought with two NYPD officers who tried to stop him from blocking traffic in Brooklyn, police said.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $2.25 Million in Federal Funding to Improve Long Island Water Quality and Reduce Pollution
Governor Kathy Hochul and the Long Island Sound Study have announced an initial $2.25 million in new federal funding provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to improve the water quality of Long Island's north shore, in addition to the finalization of a critical plan to help Nassau County reduce nitrogen pollution. Building on major scientific pollution-reduction plans and State clean water infrastructure grants under the framework of the Long Island Nitrogen Action Plan, the two efforts will bring added resources to advance efforts to restore and protect Long Island's drinking water and bays.
New data shows Nassau County Police are disproportionately arresting people of color
Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder at a news conference in June. Black and Hispanic people make up 29% of Nassau County’s population, but 60% of its arrests. [ more › ]
Man gets 17.5 years in prison for brutal hate crime attack of Asian woman in Westchester
A man from Yonkers was sentenced to over 17 years in prison for a violent hate crime that left a 67-year-old woman in the hospital with a brain bleed.
Storm With Damaging Winds Knocks Out Power On Long Island
A potent storm system with damaging wind gusts has resulted in numerous power outages on Long Island. Just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, PSEG Long Island reported 1,306 customers without power, with the outages almost evenly divided between counties: Suffolk (645) and Nassau (631), and another 30 in the Rockaway Peninsula.
Man Wanted For Murder in Mexico Found In Hudson Valley, New York
Turns out a man who's "proven to be a danger" to the Hudson Valley is wanted in Mexico for murder. On Wednesday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) New York Field Office arrested a Mexican national in the Hudson Valley. Man Wanted In Mexico Found...
Photo released of suspect in summer shooting of COVID nurse in Brooklyn park
Cops on Monday released surveillance photos of a suspect in the summer shooting of a COVID nurse in a Brooklyn park. Carey Thame, who spent months as nurse on the front lines of the COVID pandemic, has been recovering since Aug. 30 from a gunshot wound he suffered in August inside Brooklyn Bridge Park. Two newly released photos show the suspected shooter inside a subway station. Thame, 29, was ...
