Suffolk County, NY

Comments / 12

Av Felip
2d ago

Make a law criminalizing people who dump all these feral cats on the island fix one problem first

Reply(1)
5
27east.com

Members Only Meeting Sparks Tumult in Hampton Bays

When does a community group get to deny access to the community? When it’s a members only meeting of the Hampton Bays Civic Association. But about 40 residents of the... more. Members of the Shinnecock Nation, who have long lived with spotty cellular and internet service on the nation’s...
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
southarkansassun.com

Vincent Grucci -The Fireworks Family Member Passed Away

Vincent Grucci is the former president of the Patchogue Village Chamber of Commerce from 2000 to 2003 as a financial planner. He had grown up in Bellport and later on his family moved to the middle island. He passed his graduation from Longwood High School. He contributed much to Patchogue’s turnaround. According to the director of the committee of Patchogue, David Kennedy, Grucci also contributed very much to the foundation of the Greater Patchogue Foundation which works for the funding for parades and for making the village beautiful and active.
PATCHOGUE, NY
International Business Times

Malnourished Female Dog, 7 Puppies Rescued In New York; Owner Arrested

A man was arrested and charged with 23 counts of animal abuse after the New York police rescued several dogs in a vehicle he was driving in Queens, the district attorney's office said Monday. Ravon Service, 27, was arrested after officers spotted an emaciated mother dog and seven puppies in...
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

Dyker Heights Christmas Lights Illuminate Decked-Out Homes

From the dazzling Fifth Avenue displays to the 30 Rockefeller Center tree, New York City is full of holiday sights and sounds, but the one neighborhood truly taking Christmas cheer above and beyond is Dyker Heights, Brooklyn. This enclave in Kings County goes to the extreme when showcasing outdoor home...
BROOKLYN, NY
islipbulletin.net

Town of Islip experiences ‘unusual activity’ on system

On Friday, Nov. 25, Town of Islip supervisor Angie Carpenter released a statement regarding activity on the Town of Islip computer system. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log...
ISLIP, NY
CBS New York

Cat found in luggage at JFK seen enjoying Thanksgiving meal in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Remember the cat that was found inside a suitcase at John F. Kennedy International Airport?There is an update on him.CBS2 saw a picture of Smells enjoying a gourmet Thanksgiving meal at his home in Brooklyn. The Transportation Security Administration shared the image on Monday.Earlier this month, Smells was detected inside a bag as it passed through a security scanner. The traveler, who was headed to Florida, said the cat belonged to his roommate and he had no idea he slipped inside.But, apparently, he's back home and well fed.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman killed in fiery Cross Bronx crash was teacher, coach

MORRISANIA, The Bronx (PIX11) — The day after she was killed in a fiery crash that shut down one of the busiest roadways in the country, Shelly Vilsaint was being honored as a devoted teacher, coach, and member of communities in New York and New Jersey. Vilsaint, 49, was a special education teacher at Frederick […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Can I smoke marijuana in my backyard?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Marijuana has been legal in New York State for medical use since 2014. In March 2021, the Marihuana Regulation & Taxation Act was signed into law, opening recreational use for adults 21 and older. Still, some have questions about where they can consume cannabis in its many forms. The short answer is […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces $2.25 Million in Federal Funding to Improve Long Island Water Quality and Reduce Pollution

Governor Kathy Hochul and the Long Island Sound Study have announced an initial $2.25 million in new federal funding provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to improve the water quality of Long Island's north shore, in addition to the finalization of a critical plan to help Nassau County reduce nitrogen pollution. Building on major scientific pollution-reduction plans and State clean water infrastructure grants under the framework of the Long Island Nitrogen Action Plan, the two efforts will bring added resources to advance efforts to restore and protect Long Island's drinking water and bays.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Storm With Damaging Winds Knocks Out Power On Long Island

A potent storm system with damaging wind gusts has resulted in numerous power outages on Long Island. Just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, PSEG Long Island reported 1,306 customers without power, with the outages almost evenly divided between counties: Suffolk (645) and Nassau (631), and another 30 in the Rockaway Peninsula.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily News

Photo released of suspect in summer shooting of COVID nurse in Brooklyn park

Cops on Monday released surveillance photos of a suspect in the summer shooting of a COVID nurse in a Brooklyn park. Carey Thame, who spent months as nurse on the front lines of the COVID pandemic, has been recovering since Aug. 30 from a gunshot wound he suffered in August inside Brooklyn Bridge Park. Two newly released photos show the suspected shooter inside a subway station. Thame, 29, was ...
BROOKLYN, NY

