The 10 best 1-year CD rates for December 2022
Check out the CDs that made out top-10 list based on their APY, minimum opening deposit, compounding frequency, and customer service.
GivingTuesday raises $3.1B for charities in tough economy
NEW YORK — (AP) — GivingTuesday raised a record $3.1 billion in 24 hours for charitable causes in the U.S. earlier this week, as the event that started as a hashtag in 2012 celebrated its 10th anniversary and its status as a staple of fundraising for nonprofits, the group's leader said Wednesday.
BaFin Helps German FinTechs Navigate Regulatory Landscape With New Innovation Hub
“Innovation is key to any market’s survival.”. It’s based on that premise that Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has launched a FinTech Innovation Hub, intended to spark a dialogue between policymakers and companies developing new financial technologies. The web portal will act as a knowledge source...
Saltbox Raises $35M In Series B Funding Round To Support Technology-Driven Logistics Enablement For Small Ecommerce Companies
Saltbox, Inc., the flexible co-warehousing and small business logistics pioneer, today announced a $35 million Series B funding round. The investment was co-led by Atlanta-based and family-owned Cox Enterprises Inc.; a leader in the broadband, automotive and media industries, and Pendulum; a strategic growth investing and advisory platform designed for founders and leaders of color and previous investor in Saltbox. This Series B round brings Saltbox’s total funding to $56 million. The round also included investment from Playground Global, XYZ Capital, Fundrise, Kapor Capital, Wilshire Lane Capital, Colliers, Lincoln Property Company, Flexport and Overline among others. Funding will support developing Saltbox’s core technology stack powering its end-to-end logistics platform for small and growing ecommerce businesses.
Tapestry Just Lowered Full-Year Guidance Despite a Strong Quarter. Is the Stock a Buy?
The company posted record results, but the near-term outlook remains uncertain.
The Importance of Trust for Banks in the Digital Era
The Fintech Forecast is a series of guest articles published each month from thought leaders at ACI Worldwide. The digital era is skyrocketing consumer behavior, from the way we communicate with each other, to the way the public digests news, and the way it banks. Everything has become more accessible and instant, and banks and financial institutions who look to modernize will come out on top.
astrantiaPay Selects SaaScada to Enrich Swiss Landscape of Business Payments and Fill Market Gap
Cloud-native core banking engine, SaaScada, today announced it was selected by astrantiaPay to launch a Swiss point of contact for international businesses looking to open and run corporate bank accounts in Switzerland. Once regulatory approval is in place, astrantiaPay will provide mission-critical payment services to sophisticated Swiss, European, and global companies.
Hawkish Estonia under pressure to accept higher cap on Russian oil price
Estonia is under pressure to abandon a threat to use its veto power to prevent the US introducing a cap on the price of Russian oil exports set at a level that Estonia believes will have no impact on the Russian war machine. The level of the US-advocated cap on...
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
Financial inclusion on the rise: LexisNexis Risk Solutions report
More financial institutions prioritize financial transparency and inclusion, but they face challenges in getting there, a new report from LexisNexis Risk Solutions finds. Balancing Act: Overcoming KYC Challenges to Promote Financial Inclusion can be downloaded here. Leslie Bailey, vice president of financial crime compliance at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, said financial...
Crypto-Focused Firm Prime Trust Fires CEO Tom Pageler
Tom Pageler, former CEO of the cryptocurrency and fintech company Prime Trust, was fired as per a report. According to the information available on Pageler’s LinkedIn profile, the Nevada-based crypto services company had been under Pageler’s leadership since January 2021. It wasn’t clear right away why Pageler was...
The Brave New World of Influencer Agency Scams
Influencer Niké Ojekunle was surprised when a young content creator reached out to ask her about her experience working with The Carter Agency. The content creator had apparently seen Ojekunle’s name on the agency’s roster and wanted to know how helpful they’d been in helping her navigate brand deals.
Telecoms Seek to Unlock Financial Services for 1.7B Unbanked
The digital banking renaissance has laid out a golden opportunity for telecom companies. Although states have largely eased their pandemic restrictions, many habits consumers picked up in the past few years of the pandemic are here to stay, including digital banking. This unprecedented digital shift has brought many new players into a payments industry traditionally dominated by established financial institutions (FIs), such as banks and credit unions.
Intrasettle connects multiple CBDCs to provide next generation payment solution
Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are coming—providing digital equivalents to a nation’s cash. But in a world where many countries will be running their own CBDCs, how can they be converted from one currency to another?. That’s the business opportunity that Kumaraguru Ramanujam, CEO of Intrasettle, has spotted...
UK finance sector needs greater social mobility: study
Britain's financial and professional services sector must boost socio-economic diversity in boardrooms, helping to bridge big differences in pay, a study commissioned by the government concluded Wednesday. Having at least half of senior leaders in the sector coming from a "non-professional" background by 2030 would help to achieve the goal, said the report by the Socio-Economic Diversity Taskforce.
ALE, Gur Lavi Partner to Deliver Digital Age Solutions to the Philippines
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leading provider of communications, networking and cloud solutions tailored to customers’ industries, and Gur Lavi Corporation (GLC), a business communications specialist and one of the fastest-growing telecommunications distributors in the Philippines, have announced their new partnership. To enable digital transformation across a broad range of industries,...
Cognigy Achieves AWS Conversational AI Competency Distinction
DÜSSELDORF, Germany & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Cognigy announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Conversational AI Competency distinction. This designation recognizes Cognigy for its expertise in developing high quality, highly effective chatbot, virtual assistant and interactive voice response (IVR) solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130006014/en/ Cognigy has achieved the Amazon Web Services Conversational AI Competency distinction. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Dubai Is Designing the Global Future of Virtual Assets
With a new regulatory environment, Dubai has become one of the leading centers in the world helping to grow digital assets, protect investors and attract the brightest talents – making it ideal for associations to tap into the latest developments in the sector and wider Web3 ecosystem. First in...
Blockchain-based supply chain platform canned by IBM and Maersk
United States technology company IBM and Danish logistics firm Maersk have decided to discontinue their co-developed blockchain-backed supply chain platform, TradeLens, citing a lack of “global industry collaboration” as a key reason behind the decision. Maersk stated on Nov. 29 that it has begun taking immediate action to...
Hackers Dump More Customer Data From Australian Insurer Medibank
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Medibank Private Ltd, Australia's biggest health insurer, said on Thursday hackers had released more of its stolen medical records, as the media reported that the complete set of data on millions of customers was now public. The Office of the Australian Information Commission (OAIC), the country's privacy regulator,...
