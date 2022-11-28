Read full article on original website
AB890 Changes w/Surani Hayre-Kwan
Charlene talks with Surani Hayre-Kwan, Director of Professional Practice and Nursing Excellence within the Sutter Health System, about AB890, a California bill that will go into effect soon and will have an impact on Nurse Practitioners. They talk about what changes the bill will make, what effect it will have on Nurse Practitioners and their patients, and how nurse leaders can prepare.
