Episode 83: Telehealth and NRHA Advocacy Update
Telehealth was brought to the forefront of healthcare delivery models during the COVID-19 pandemic as patients were hesitant to leave their homes and the need for isolation and social distancing required more virtual care. During the public health emergency, telehealth has been reimbursed, but the future of that reimbursement is uncertain as the expected end of the public health emergency looms. So, how do rural hospitals understand and advocate for reimbursement to sustain telehealth as a standard care delivery option.
FOGI: Technology, Informatics, and Healthcare with John Chelico, Chief Medical Information Officer at CommonSpirit Health
FOGI: Technology, Informatics, and Healthcare with John Chelico, Chief Medical Information Officer at CommonSpirit Health. Technology plays a huge part in improving the healthcare that we deliver in the United States. In this Future of Global Informatics episode, TJ Southern interviews Dr. John Chelico, Chief Medical Information Officer at CommonSpirit...
Best Health Care Podcasts of 2022
Our annual look back at some of the best health care podcast episodes of the year with help from a few of our podcast host friends. Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, Policymaker in Residence, University of Michigan’s Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy and host of America Dissected. Keris Myrick,...
Actionable Techniques for Lowering Your Stress as a Healthcare Provider, with Dr. Annie White, Author of The Calm Code
Actionable Techniques for Lowering Your Stress as a Healthcare Provider, with Dr. Annie White, Author of The Calm Code. In this week’s episode, I am joined by Dr. Annie White, Author of The Calm Code: Transform Your Mind, Change Your Life. Annie’s mission is to help people lower their stress levels with actionable tips they can start using right away. We discuss Annie’s own personal story of applying her methods to overcome a difficult time in her life, why the typical advice for lowering stress doesn’t work and techniques to use instead, plus much more on managing stress as a healthcare provider.
Driving Meaningful, Measurable Outcomes
Stephen Beeson, M.D. is founder and CEO of Practicing Excellence. He is a nationally recognized speaker, physician, and author whose life mission is to coach and develop clinicians to be their best. Dr. Beeson started his career as a family medicine physician with the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group in San Diego. During his career, Dr. Beeson was tasked to coach, develop, and engage clinicians to help improve both the clinician and patient experience. Dr. Beeson received a bachelor’s in Biochemistry and an M.D. from University of California, San Diego.
Faculty, staff continue participating in ‘Unpacking Whiteness,’ ‘Radical Healing’ dialogue series
Ballou Hall and the Academic Quad are pictured on Oct. 6, 2020.Photo by(Ava Iannuccillo / The Tufts Daily) When white police officer Darren Wilson shot Michael Brown, an unarmed Black teen, in 2014, Sarah Iacobucci, director of undergraduate laboratories at Tufts, and her friends from church wanted to do something.
Smarter Clinical Trials with Jane Myles
On this episode of HIT Like a Girl, Grace Vinton talks with Jane Myles, Vice President of Clinical Trial Innovation at Curebase, about how the time has come for the research community to take a page out of healthcare providers’ playbooks and deliver care with a greater focus on the patient experience. Jane explains how a patient-centered view will help with improved trial compliance, better diversity, and more rapid trial completion. She further explains how patient experience has long been an oversight for the research community, and insights into how some leaders have been advocating for industry improvement in this area for decades.
Episode 19: We’re Not Dangerous – Advocacy for Mental Illness with Kitt O’Malley
Episode 19: We’re Not Dangerous – Advocacy for Mental Illness with Kitt O’Malley. Join Dr. Amy & mental health advocate, Kitt O’Malley as we discuss her journey. As a former therapist and adult living with Bipolar Disorder, she shares with vulnerability and compassion for herself, her family and those living with mental illness. Kitt’s approach is warm and insightful – and it will give you perspective as a healthcare professional b/c we can often miss mental illness, in plain sight, if we’re not curious and if we’re not listening with an open mind and heart.
Effective doctors need to be challenged
“Empathy, intelligence, and commitment are crucial traits every doctor must have to succeed. However, there is one trait that stands above the rest. One of the most important aspects of an effective doctor is the desire to be challenged and overcome difficult situations. I feel I’ve exemplified that throughout my life. Whether it be through those experiences, starting clubs, organizing teams, or helping those less fortunate than me, I haven’t backed down.”
Let doctors in recovery be able to recover their careers
Let doctors in recovery be able to recover their careers. “During addiction, the brain becomes ‘hijacked,’ which then ‘exaggerates the need for the drug and minimizes the dangers associated with the use of the drug.’ This is so affirming because the chemicals in my brain told me I was going to die if the opioid was not available. It was a horrible and terrifying way to live.”
